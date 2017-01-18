Hacker News
Google buys Fabric from Twitter
35 points
by
scapecast
1 hour ago
ChuckMcM
37 minutes ago
This feels a lot like Twitter is sublimating.
johns
33 minutes ago
Dupe:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13428595
ng12
6 minutes ago
The other article's title is misleading -- the important details are that Twitter owned Fabric and Google owns Firebase.
