Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google buys Fabric from Twitter (bloomberg.com)
35 points by scapecast 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





This feels a lot like Twitter is sublimating.

reply


Dupe: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13428595

reply


The other article's title is misleading -- the important details are that Twitter owned Fabric and Google owns Firebase.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: