The answer to what should that process be? I'd look to the SWEBOK[0] for an introduction to the state of the art.
As for the question at stake here... let me use the words of someone much smarter than myself:
> Simplicity is a great virtue but it requires hard work to achieve it and education to appreciate it. And to make matters worse: complexity sells better.
> Dijkstra (1984) On the nature of Computing Science (EWD896)
If you don't appreciate the true difficulty of programming you're bound to create problems and spend most of the rest of your time debugging them later on. If your chief motivation is to sell a software product or service powered by software then it behooves you to create complexity. It seems more impressive when you can't explain why some component or feature doesn't work in a single sentence. You just want to control that complexity enough so that you can maintain the illusion of order.
If you want to achieve simplicity you have to work at it. It's hard and doesn't come for free. You really have to think. There's no way around that.
[0] https://www.computer.org/web/swebok/index;jsessionid=306e197...
I can't find a "like" button anywhere, so I'll just say "Like".
I do agree with you. I about learned Agile first from my mentor (his formative years were in the 80s) who I did and do still deeply respect, but over time he and I disagreed over the nature of what Agile is and what it should result it as I gained more real-world experience.
I honestly have no answers as to specific suggestions that work for everyone. I've even asked teams where I implemented Agile practices what they though of my interpretation and the response I get is "Dunno...works fine to me."
The best advice I can offer has nothing to do specifically with Agile, but pertains to my experience customizing agile to an organization. I don't mean to plug my "book" (especially since I don't make money from it), but the best advice I can give anyone I put in here:
https://neilonsoftware.com/books/personality-patterns-of-pro...
Flawed and incomplete I know, but the best I could think to do.
And it should be unique for the team. The software process is not very transferable because people are not transferable (in addition to many other things that are also not transferable). Each team is different and the agile process should reflect that difference.
Assuming there is not a lot of employee turnover, the team should become more consistent over time on a given project.
More consulting, of course, is required.
Process is built for people, not people for the process.
Seriously though, glad you liked it.
