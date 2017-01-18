Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
"Process," is the answer to the question, "how do we get a team of talented engineers to design and implement software together?"

The answer to what should that process be? I'd look to the SWEBOK[0] for an introduction to the state of the art.

As for the question at stake here... let me use the words of someone much smarter than myself:

> Simplicity is a great virtue but it requires hard work to achieve it and education to appreciate it. And to make matters worse: complexity sells better.

> Dijkstra (1984) On the nature of Computing Science (EWD896)

If you don't appreciate the true difficulty of programming you're bound to create problems and spend most of the rest of your time debugging them later on. If your chief motivation is to sell a software product or service powered by software then it behooves you to create complexity. It seems more impressive when you can't explain why some component or feature doesn't work in a single sentence. You just want to control that complexity enough so that you can maintain the illusion of order.

If you want to achieve simplicity you have to work at it. It's hard and doesn't come for free. You really have to think. There's no way around that.

[0] https://www.computer.org/web/swebok/index;jsessionid=306e197...

(I'm Neil, the author)

I can't find a "like" button anywhere, so I'll just say "Like".

Why does this need its own thread? (Other than ego-stroking the OP) Seems like any response could be in the main thread or linked from there rather than splitting the discussion.

I agree with a lot of this, but I think there is a single correct answer for the best way to first learn about the "Agile Philosophy": http://agilemanifesto.org/

The point about "Agile the philosophy" being better than "Agile the practice" seems like a red herring to me, since so few get "Agile the philosophy" right. It's the same way I feel about things like HATEOAS: maybe it's good as a Platonic ideal, but if no one is reaching that ideal, then how useful is it really? There need to be suggestions that we can actually put into practice.

(I'm Neil, the author)

I do agree with you. I about learned Agile first from my mentor (his formative years were in the 80s) who I did and do still deeply respect, but over time he and I disagreed over the nature of what Agile is and what it should result it as I gained more real-world experience.

I honestly have no answers as to specific suggestions that work for everyone. I've even asked teams where I implemented Agile practices what they though of my interpretation and the response I get is "Dunno...works fine to me."

The best advice I can offer has nothing to do specifically with Agile, but pertains to my experience customizing agile to an organization. I don't mean to plug my "book" (especially since I don't make money from it), but the best advice I can give anyone I put in here:

https://neilonsoftware.com/books/personality-patterns-of-pro...

Flawed and incomplete I know, but the best I could think to do.

Exactly my problem with Agile. The philosophy is immense and hard to follow. Everyone sees it differently. The practice of it, thus, is always unique, and never consistent. We need something better.

> The practice of it, thus, is always unique, and never consistent.

And it should be unique for the team. The software process is not very transferable because people are not transferable (in addition to many other things that are also not transferable). Each team is different and the agile process should reflect that difference.

Assuming there is not a lot of employee turnover, the team should become more consistent over time on a given project.

Agile is never wrong: it is only the humans that have failed it.

More consulting, of course, is required.

That second line is the only thing that distinguishes Agile from communism ;)

It sounds like you're being sarcastic, but in case you're not.

Process is built for people, not people for the process.

I upvoted it at "Microservices are a concept, not an implementation."

Response to this: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13426896

I agree with ian0's perspective, but I am compelled by Neil. I think we can learn a lot of patience about the state of software development from this article.

I appreciate that - thank you.

Yes, Very much so. Could not agree with the author more.

Careful - I know that guy (I am that guy). He hardly knows what he's talking about half the time, and for the other half he makes it up as he goes along.

Seriously though, glad you liked it.

