Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Threaded messaging comes to Slack
(
slackhq.com
)
14 points
by
hswolff
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
johnnycarcin
1 hour ago
I'm actually a bit sad about this. To me the whole thread thing is the biggest issue with Microsoft Teams. In my opinion it really makes the channel hard to read and keep track of. I like the first part of the Slack implementation where the thread opens up in a new pane on the right but where it falls apart (for me) is how it displays in the main channel.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply