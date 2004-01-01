Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook open sources PyTorch (pytorch.org)
I've never fiddled with machine learning thing so don't know anything about it.

I am wondering if CUDA is mandatory for torch installation ? I use a Macbook air which doesn't have graphics card, so not sure if torch can be installed and used on my machine.

It's a community-driven project, a Python take of Torch http://torch.ch/. Several folks involved in development and use so far (a non-exhaustive list):

* Facebook * Twitter * NVIDIA * SalesForce * ParisTech * CMU * Digital Reasoning * INRIA * ENS

The maintainers work at Facebook AI Research

This project aside, I'm in love with that setup UI on the homepage telling you exactly how to get started given your current setup.

yes indeed!

Actually not clear if there is an official affiliation with Facebook, other than some of the primary devs.

Copyright (c) 2016- Facebook, Inc (Adam Paszke)

Copyright (c) 2014- Facebook, Inc (Soumith Chintala)

Copyright (c) 2011-2014 Idiap Research Institute (Ronan Collobert)

Copyright (c) 2012-2014 Deepmind Technologies (Koray Kavukcuoglu)

Copyright (c) 2011-2012 NEC Laboratories America (Koray Kavukcuoglu)

Copyright (c) 2011-2013 NYU (Clement Farabet)

Copyright (c) 2006-2010 NEC Laboratories America (Ronan Collobert, Leon Bottou, Iain Melvin, Jason Weston)

Copyright (c) 2006 Idiap Research Institute (Samy Bengio)

Copyright (c) 2001-2004 Idiap Research Institute (Ronan Collobert, Samy Bengio, Johnny Mariethoz)

Notably absent is the otherwise Facebook-typical PATENTS license thing. Which I see as a good sign.

Also, it doesn't look like this has happened just now? PRs in the repo go back a couple months and the repo has 100+ contributors.

it's the same license file as https://github.com/torch/torch7 and http://torch.ch

The C libraries are shared among the Lua and Python variants

Is this related to lua's Torch at all?

http://torch.ch/

They don't seem to explicitly say it, but it might be using the same core code given the structure of the framework and their mentioning that it's a mature codebase several years old. The license file also goes back to NYU before being taken over by Facebook, similar to Torch.

I was wondering the same thing. There's even another repo that seems mildly popular called pytorch on Github: https://github.com/hughperkins/pytorch

I am confused with the license file. What does it mean? Some rights reserved and copyright... Doesnt look like a real open source project.

reply


It is a standard 3-clause BSD license. The "All rights reserved" portion definitely adds ambiguity (and only exists in the BSD license out of all major OSS licenses). There is StackExchange answer that goes into the history of it[1].

[1] http://opensource.stackexchange.com/questions/2121/mit-licen...

Looks like standard BSD-3 to me

Copyrights are appropriate, they make it explicit who produced the work and make it easier to enforce the license. This license follows the general form of the BSD-style license [1].

[1] https://opensource.org/licenses/BSD-3-Clause

