I am wondering if CUDA is mandatory for torch installation ? I use a Macbook air which doesn't have graphics card, so not sure if torch can be installed and used on my machine.
The maintainers work at Facebook AI Research
Notably absent is the otherwise Facebook-typical PATENTS license thing. Which I see as a good sign.
Also, it doesn't look like this has happened just now? PRs in the repo go back a couple months and the repo has 100+ contributors.
The C libraries are shared among the Lua and Python variants
http://torch.ch/
[1] http://opensource.stackexchange.com/questions/2121/mit-licen...
[1] https://opensource.org/licenses/BSD-3-Clause
