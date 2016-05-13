https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/aug/01/internet-archi...
http://thecontentwrangler.com/2016/05/13/payback-machine-int...
This includes books, pamphlets, cassettes, etc. It would be possible to transfer these to stable mine-based storage (which is available commercially) or bury them in the North African desert, which is dry enough to preserve the hair of mummies for thousands of years: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ramesses_II#Mummy
