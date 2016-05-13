Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Memory of Mankind: All of Human Knowledge Buried in a Salt Mine (theatlantic.com)
16 points by randomerr 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





The largest preservation effort along these lines—though not using ceramics—is probably the Internet Archive, which seals physcial materials into shipping containers. Some examples:

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2011/aug/01/internet-archi...

http://thecontentwrangler.com/2016/05/13/payback-machine-int...

This includes books, pamphlets, cassettes, etc. It would be possible to transfer these to stable mine-based storage (which is available commercially) or bury them in the North African desert, which is dry enough to preserve the hair of mummies for thousands of years: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ramesses_II#Mummy

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: