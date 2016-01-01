Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
2016 JavaScript Rising Stars (js.org)
2016 JavaScript Rising Stars (js.org)





> Let's see by the numbers which projects got traction in 2016, by comparing the numbers of stars added on Github, over the last 12 months.

Hmm. That is the exact dataset I derived and posted a month ago (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13238804), except with the star counts for all the Top 1000 repos: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11bGpZq6ixlhrmQnzEUqb...

I checked bestof.js.org and I can't find a similar metric (if it's an internal-only metric, that need to be explicitly stated). Otherwise, I'm OK with the dataset being used like this, but I would strongly prefer attribution.

It isn't a good indication for the framework value itself. A star in github its like "meh I heard a lot about react-thing, that look complicated but can't be that bad, I should take a look one day" Its a self-persuading buzz

Fascinating to see Vue.js and Inferno both doing so well last year. Vue is definitely lot easier to learn than React, for new Developers, but I could be wrong since I haven't tried it a lot. Don't know how it scales up for large applications.

Preact is also another dark horse. This year we are going to see a few more "react-like" UI libraries.

In node, really happy to see Feathers catching up with other more popular frameworks like Express. First time I reached to feathers was by literally searching "Firebase Alternative".

AVA the Test runner, really never heard of it at all. May be I am too behind in the "Test Runners" category. I only use Mocha.

Also, they should have added a category for graphics libraries like Three.js, Fabric.js, Paper.js etc.

> Vue is definitely lot easier to learn than React

How so? Vue actually has a lot to it -- lots of template directives, computed properties, directives, etc.

But the complexity is layered in my experience. You can get very far by reading the guide and changing the names in the DSL to make your app/dashboard/etc and then ship that same day, without really learning any new concepts. Of course when you have to do something new or make a maintainable app you still have your reading ahead of you, but the 0-1 I got my app to do what it needs is really easy-going (again, in my experience for my limited use cases)

I don't know React but, since I know Vue, I'm confident that I could pick up React fairly quickly.

The reason Vue was easier for me to learn is because it feels like regular JS + HTML, and single file components only strengthen that initial confidence when learning the framework.

Vue just feels relatively normal and was an easier transition for me into the SPA world. React feels like an entirely new thing, even though they are extremely similar at the core.

Where are the star counts from?

Create React App was created in 2016 and has more than 18k stars but is shown as having gained 5.6k stars in 2016 (I think it got more than that in its first week!)

On the front end, intercooler.js[1] actually gained more stars in 2016 (~3000)[2] than Mithril (which I like, this is not to take anything away from the Mithril guys!) This was in large part due to a big HN bump in November.

I know it's too contrarian and idiosyncratic to get a mention on a JS survey, but I have to get he word out somehow...

[1] - https://github.com/LeadDyno/intercooler-js

[2] - http://www.timqian.com/star-history/#LeadDyno/intercooler-js...

Honestly, I was surprised to see Vue at #1 and not React.

Stars per year is always going to favor newer technologies. Which is why I believe this metric encourages framework churn.

Looks similar to http://stateofjs.com/

State of JS was a survey with questions and answers, this page counts "...stars added on Github, over the last 12 months".

State of JS would better reflect the popularity of tools within the audience(s) that the survey was distributed in, this page really just shows what has had buzz in the last 12 months.

except very different results. This blog really shows how fast Vue is growing.

