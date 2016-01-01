Hmm. That is the exact dataset I derived and posted a month ago (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13238804), except with the star counts for all the Top 1000 repos: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11bGpZq6ixlhrmQnzEUqb...
I checked bestof.js.org and I can't find a similar metric (if it's an internal-only metric, that need to be explicitly stated). Otherwise, I'm OK with the dataset being used like this, but I would strongly prefer attribution.
Preact is also another dark horse. This year we are going to see a few more "react-like" UI libraries.
In node, really happy to see Feathers catching up with other more popular frameworks like Express. First time I reached to feathers was by literally searching "Firebase Alternative".
AVA the Test runner, really never heard of it at all. May be I am too behind in the "Test Runners" category. I only use Mocha.
Also, they should have added a category for graphics libraries like Three.js, Fabric.js, Paper.js etc.
How so? Vue actually has a lot to it -- lots of template directives, computed properties, directives, etc.
The reason Vue was easier for me to learn is because it feels like regular JS + HTML, and single file components only strengthen that initial confidence when learning the framework.
Vue just feels relatively normal and was an easier transition for me into the SPA world. React feels like an entirely new thing, even though they are extremely similar at the core.
Create React App was created in 2016 and has more than 18k stars but is shown as having gained 5.6k stars in 2016 (I think it got more than that in its first week!)
I know it's too contrarian and idiosyncratic to get a mention on a JS survey, but I have to get he word out somehow...
State of JS would better reflect the popularity of tools within the audience(s) that the survey was distributed in, this page really just shows what has had buzz in the last 12 months.
