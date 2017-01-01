Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
RISC-V port accepted for inclusion in GCC (gnu.org)
56 points by edelsohn 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Given the momentum of Coreboot and Libreboot for having completely "free and open" architecture, how many years away are we from having commercial laptops available using RISC-V processors?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: