RISC-V port accepted for inclusion in GCC
56 points
by
edelsohn
1 hour ago
AdmiralAsshat
11 minutes ago
Given the momentum of Coreboot and Libreboot for having completely "free and open" architecture, how many years away are we from having commercial laptops available using RISC-V processors?
