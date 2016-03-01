Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Whuffie – how to build a reputation currency in Ethereum? (2014) (ethereum.org)
12 points by bryanrasmussen 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Hmmm...

> I need to confess something: ‘‘Whuffie’’ would make a terrible cur­rency.

http://www.locusmag.com/Perspectives/2016/03/cory-doctorow-w...

reply


I particularly like this insightful comment:

> Reputation is always relative to a particular group; I doubt there could be an "absolute" measure of reputation.

reply


IIRC, Down&Out addressed this. When you looked at another person's Whuffie, it consisted of 4 parts:

  * +Whuffie from users you +Whuffie
  * -Whuffie from users you +Whuffie
  * +Whuffie from users you -Whuffie
  * -Whuffie from users you -Whuffie

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: