Ask HN: Are we over complicating software development?
I have recently been involved in the overhaul of an established business with poor output into a functioning early/mid stage startup (long story). We are back on track but, honestly, my lessons learned fly in the face of a lot of currently accepted wisdom:

1) Choose languages that developers are familiar with, not the best tool for the job

2) Avoid microservices where possible, the operational cost considering devops is just immense

3) Advanced reliability / redundancy even in critical systems ironically seems to causes more downtime than it prevents due to the introduction of complexity to dev & devops.

4) Continuous integration seems to be a plaster on the problem of complex devops introduced by microservices.

5) Agile "methodology" when used as anything but a tool to solve specific, discrete, communications issues is really problematic

I think overall we seem to be over-complicating software development. We look to architecture and process for flexibility when in reality its acting as a crutch for lack of communication and proper analysis of how we should be architecting the actual software.

Continuous Integration is (with a reasonable test suite) one of few elements of software development that I would consider almost essential for any long running project. It's just too useful to have continual feedback on the quality of the system under construction. (And this is before bringing in micro-services or any other complicating architectural pattern.)

Where I might agree with you more are on points 3 and 4: 'Advanced reliability' and 'Microservices'. While I have no doubt that these are useful to solve specific problems, I think as a profession we tend to over-estimate the need for these things and under-estimate the costs for having them. To me this implies that there needs to be a very clear empirical case that they support a requirement that actually exists. I'd also make the argument that the drive for microservices within an organization has to come from a person or team that has the wherewithal to commit resources over the long-term to actually make it happen and keep it maintained. (ie: probably not an individual development team.)

Well, yes, we are overcomplicating it. Except on the parts we are undercomplicating... And I still couldn't find anybody that can reliably tell those apart, but the first set is indeed much larger.

1 - Do not pick a new language for an urgent project. Do look at them when you have some leeway.

2 - Yep.

3 - There's something wrong with your ops. That happens often, and it is a bug, fix it.

4 - If CI is making your ops more complex, ditch it. If less complex, keep it. In doubt, choose the safest possible way to try the other approach, and look at the results.

5 - Do not listen to consulting experts, only to technical experts. The agile manifesto is a nice reading, read it, think about it, try to follow, but don't try too hard. Ignore any of the more detailed methodologies.

Continuous integration is a good thing. Back in the bad old days you'd have three people working on parts of the system for 6 months and plan to snap them together in 2 weeks and it would take more like another 6 months.

Agile methods are also useful. If you can't plan 2 weeks of work you can probably not plan 6 months.

When agile methods harden into branded processes and where there is no consensus on the ground rules by the team it gets painful. The underlying problem is often a lack of trust and respect. In an agile situation people will stick to rigid rules (never extend the sprint, we do all our planning in 4 hours, etc.) because they feel they'll lose what little control they have otherwise. In a non-agile situation people can often avoid each other for months and have the situation go south suddenly. In agile you wind up with lots of painful meetings instead.

Also I think it is rare for one language to really be "best for a job". If you want to write the back end of a run of the mill webapp, you can do a great job of that in any mainstream language you are comfortable in.

> Agile methods are also useful. If you can't plan 2 weeks of work you can probably not plan 6 months.

Hmmm. I was just thinking the opposite yesterday. I'm a performance engineer working closely with two teams. One doing Agile and the other basing on wikis and Adhoc in-person whiteboard discussions. I find the non agile team more productive, efficient and dare I say happy. The Agile based team makes me sit in on their daily scrum meetings. Although every one uses it to sync up on their dependancies, it just drags for an hour almost every day. I can visibly tell the devs walking out of the room spend more time worrying about "velocity" and "organisation of work" than the money making work that needs to be done. It almost feels like the agile process gives them "one more job" of picking the doable things from the list of stuff that needs to be done so they look better than their peers with better velocity.

Simply put, I was thinking if Agile is just not a good method when you can strive for good leadership and a healthy collaboration among individuals of the team?

It doesn't sound like the 'Agile' team is doing standups right.

There are either too many people in the room, or people are talking too much, and probably about the wrong things.

And, if they are doing standups wrong, I question how much else they are cargo-culting.

Yes, everyone in there knows that scrum meetings should be short, but somehow those meetings take long, because everyone thinks their questions needs answers and their dependabcies definitely must be resolved.. so, an hour it goes.

The point of a standup isn't to get answers or resolve dependencies - it's to make others aware of them.

The first thing we do after stand ups is have a bunch of quick one-on-one or small group meetings.

Is everything else between these two groups completely equal? I seriously doubt it is, in which case I don't think it's fair to make any conclusions that hold weight.

This is one of the problems I have with these sorts of things. My company went Agile about two years ago, and lots of people like to rant about how much better everything is now and how much more productive we all are because of it. Except we actually have no way of knowing whether it made any difference at all.

Sorry, I should have made it clearer. I ranted likea personal thought than a definitive statement. The teams work on different projects. The diversity and experience of its members are different. They are not strictly comparable.

But, looking at both teams from above, it feels like the non agile team is very simple and it works. The agile team is more complicated and works only on paper.

From my personal experience: experienced teams can thrive with almost no methodology and an ad-hoc process because... They had experience with other processes and can see the good and bad in them.

I still advocate agile for less homogeneous teams or in situations like other posts have highlighted but a team of more senior developers with a working process that is open to be improved (one of the cornerstones of agile) will thrive with less churn than when forced into a by-the-book agile process.

Assuming this is scrum or something similar then if "[the standup] just drags for an hour almost every day" then they're not really doing it right.

I've been in well run Agile teams - and they're wonderful. I've been in badly run "Agile" teams and they're soul destroying. Either way agile is not the problem (or, I dare say, the solution).

One thing I've observed in (badly-run, I think) Agile teams is big standup meetings, where if anyone starts a discussion or even asks a question (rather than just reporting status) somebody immediately says "offline!" -- i.e., have that discussion after the meeting.

I can see that the motivation is to avoid wasting the whole team's time on a discussion that only needs two or three people; but suppressing discussion can hurt too, as it stops people learning about tricky issues outside of their immediate work area.

It would be helpful to have some rules of thumb to show when you're doing Agile wrong. Probably those exist already -- anyone got a good link? And probably "too many people in the standup meeting" is a good rule of thumb!

Dragging on for an hour sounds absolutely awful. I'd even say more than about six people is too many.

1 hour daily meeting sounds horrible (and dysfunctional) whatever the development life cycle looks like.

Agile is a very loaded word. One meaning of Agile is a very specific kind of process, the other meaning and perhaps closer to the original manifesto is what you're describing with the "non-agile" team.

A "1 hour daily standup" is not agile. The point of a stand-up is just that... everyone can stand because the meeting is so short. Ideally 15 minutes max.

It's annoying when people get really dogmatic about having to stand up in the stand-up meeting. I know it's supposed to remind and encourage everyone to keep the meeting short, but in my experience that simply doesn't work.

One doing Agile and the other basing on wikis and Adhoc in-person whiteboard discussions.

The ad-hoc approach also sounds quite agile (at least with a small 'a'). It's certainly closer to Agile than to Waterfall, assuming they didn't do a big design up front before writing any code.

I think the ad-hoc agile approach can work very well with a good team. But Scrum fans always seem to warn against cherry-picking just the bits of Scrum you like and not using the whole process.

Nowhere does Agile say you have to do standups or measure velocity :) At some point the team that's inventing its own process will find it stops working, what's important is if they can identify when that happens and find new ways of getting things done.

http://agilemanifesto.org/

Scrums and stand-up meetings are mostly a waste of time. Scheduling frequent milestones is not.

Scrum != Agile. Heck its sounds if your doing scrum wrong anyhow.

Kanban board, prioritization, CI + CD, automated tests is probably about as much agile as most companies need.

Seems like people think using Agile and using your brain is an either-or kind of thing. It's not magic.

Many of these practices are popularized by Google/Facebook/Amazon but don't make sense for a company with 100 or even 1,000 people. I try to focus on whether a practice will solve a concrete problem we're facing.

Switching from Hadoop to Spark was clearly a good idea for our team, even though it required learning a new stack, but there isn't a strong reason to switch to Flink or start using Haskell.

Agile makes sense when your main risk is fine-grained details of user requirements, but not when you have other substantial risks, such as making sure a statistical algorithm is accurate enough.

Microservices probably reduces the asymptotic cost of scaling but add a huge constant factor.

Relational databases are the right choice 95% of the time, non-relational stores require a really specific use case.

TDD is good for fast feedback in some domains, but for others, manually investigating the output or putting your logic into types is better. E.g. a lot of my time comes from scaling jobs that work on 10gb of data but crash on 1tb, TDD is not that helpful here.

Continuous integration mostly makes sense when you're making a lot of small changes and can reliably expect a test suite to catch issues.

In short, ask the question "when is practice X useful?" instead of "is practice X a good idea?"

One of my fav tech talks ever (and I watch a lot of tech talks) is Alan Kay's "Is it really 'complex'? Or, did we just make it 'complicated'?" It addresses your question directly, but at a very, very high level.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ubaX1Smg6pY

Note that the laptop he is presenting on is not running Linux/Windows/OSX and that the presentation software he is using is not OoO/PowerPoint/Keynote. Instead, it is a custom productivity suite called "Frank" developed entirely by his team, running on a custom OS, all compiled using custom languages and compilers. And, the total lines of code for everything, including the OS and compilers, is under 100k LOC.

1) False dichotomy. Developer familiarity is one of the most important metrics for choosing "the best tool for the job".

2) Conway's Law applies in reverse here: If your organization consists of a lot of rather disjoint teams, then microservices can be quite beneficial because each team can deploy independently. If you're one cohesive team, there is not much benefit, only cost.

3) Depends. If you have a well-designed distributed system, it can be amazingly resilient and reliable without introducing much administrative overhead. (From my experience, OpenStack Swift is such a system. Parts may fail, but the system never fails.) There are two main problems with distributed systems: a) Designing and implementing them correctly is really hard. b) Many people use distributed systems when a single VM would do just fine, and get all the pain without cashing out on the benefits. See also http://idlewords.com/talks/website_obesity.htm#heavyclouds

4) Continuous integration was not meant to help with complexity. Its purpose is to reduce turn-around time for bugfixes and new features. If your release process is long and complicated, the increased number of releases will indeed be painful for you. Our team sees value in "bringing the pain forward" in this way. Your team obviously puts emphasis on different issues, and that's okay.

I find microservices can help in just keep everything small and focused. I know you can do this with a monolith. But having a process boundary really enforces it.

It never seems complicated when I am doing my own side work for some reason. There are no design meetings, no hours tracking, no arguments on best practices, no scrum, no testing frameworks, dev ops, etc. I do use git and minimally create bash scripts to simplify repetitive tasks for deployment but its just a huge contrast to working in teams where something simple takes about 50 times longer.

I think keeping things as simple as possible and always going for that goal will increase velocity overall. Everything should be subject to scrutiny for promoting productivity and open to modification or removal. I know there is a balance where you have to increase complexity in a team environment but keeping friction as low as possible in terms of process and intellectual weight couldn't hurt.

The most productive place I've seen so far is a huge athletic brand I worked for where they kept teams at max 5 people in mini projects. This forced the idea of low overhead and kept the scale of management needed small. The worst place I worked for in terms of unnecessary complexity is a well known host, although it is the best place to work in terms of people, hired offshore that has a one-size fits all mentality and layered in as much shit as possible to slow down development to a mud crawl. I don't buy into process over productivity.

I think the "learn to code" movement as well as overly-technical interviews for developers are partly to blame for this. It's well-known that developers are tested on how to do something that's considered technically difficult, such as abstract CS problems or a complicated architecture, but they are rarely asked why certain tools, practices or architectures should or should not be used. Comparative analyses to make objective recommendations between different solution alternatives are also rare in my interviewing experience, but they are one of the most valuable skill a competent software engineer should have.

I don't agree on point 4 though - CI can be something as basic as running a monolith's tests on each commit, which makes sure that builds are reproducible (no more "works on my machine").

For me, the trinity of development as a solo developer seems to be:

1. Writing code while using as many useful libraries and tools as possible to avoid recreating wheels

2. Continuous integration set up early on to handle the menial work and to let me concentrate on 1.

3. Constantly evaluating and researching what technology is available and newly appearing to give me an edge, because having an edge is never a bad thing in this field.

Agree with some of what OP said, especially with methodologies become hindrances and HA tools becoming points of failure.

Fatal problems that hit start ups seem left-field, but they are baked into the design choices we make, often without discussion - because they seem part of "current accepted wisdom".

My major issue for startup software development is that often software is developed too discretely - with a utopian 'final version' in mind. Developers don't think holistically enough - they focus on details at the expense of design. "current accepted wisdom" is intangible, ever shifting, whereas the failure of a system is very real and can lead to loss of income etc...

Lots of start up companies don't design systems with humans in them, they write code as if it was a standalone thing - they often leave out the human bits because they are hard to evaluate, measure and control - variety of skill, ideas, approaches, mistakes, quality of life etc.

In my experience, this variety (life) often comes back to bite companies that can't handle eventual variance because of poor system design - not because of a choice of platform / provider / software etc.

I have been reading a lot around the viable system model (VSM) for organising projects. It seems to fit with what my view on this is. I am trying to implement a project using this model currently.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Viable_system_model

No, it's not just you and yes, we often do overcomplicate software development.

It's been that way long before agile methodology or microservices though. Complexity-for-the-sake-of-complexity EverthingHasToBeAnAbstractClass frameworks have been plaguing the software development business since at least the 1990s and I'm sure there are similar stories from the 80s and 70s.

It's hard to find a one-size-fits-all easy method for not falling into that over-engineering / over-management trap. I try to focus on simple principles to identify needless complexity:

- There is no silver bullet (see "microservices"): If the same design pattern is used to solve each and every problem there probably is something amiss.

- Less code is better.

- Favour disposable code over reusable code: Avoid the trap of premature optimisation, both in terms of performance and in terms of software architecture. Also known as "You aren't gonna need it".

- Code means communication: By writing code you’re entering a conversation with other developers, including your future self. If code isn't easily comprehensible again there's likely something wrong.

I think these problems are not about software development, but are infrastructural and architectural. Lack of good people to handle those things is certainly a problem. But you do need quite a bit of infrastructure for microservices, for resilience, for continuous integration and all of that paired with some good architectural decisions. Resilience is probably the hardest thing among them, as it requires some expertise in distributed systems, operations, infrastructure, so you wouldn't do something, that has almost no impact, but requires a lot of engineering effort.

Many of the programmers I have worked with actually love complexity, despite trying to convince others (and most likely themselves) that they hate it.

Advice tends to be cherrypicked to suit an agenda they already have (with your example on microservices, the vast amount of resources saying they're very difficult, should be driven by a monolith first approach, and solve a specific set of problems is largely brushed under the rug).

I think because our industry moves so fast there's a fear of becoming irrelevant. Ironically companies are so scared of not being able to employ developers that they're also onboard with complicating their platform in the name of hiring and retention. I think this is down to the sad truth that most developer roles offer very little challenge outside of learning a new stack.

No. You are correct. Honestly I think you can solve a lot of that by following on from one of Deijkstra's core priniciples: Seperation of Concerns.

When you practice good seperationof concerns, specific choice in different areas can be more easily fixed later. It requires having decent APIs and being thoughtful on the interaction of different components, but it helps immensely in the long run.

Microservices are one way to practice seperation of concerns, but it can also be practiced in monolithic software as well, by having strong modular systems (different languages are stronger at this than others).

1) Sounds like there's a lot more to the story.

    * Was the "best tool" what the devs thought it was?
    
    * Was it something they would hate using? Say, Java for Perl devs?
    
    * Was there a steep learning curve? An obscure language?
2) How big is the system? How complex is the business? How ops-friendly are the devs to start with?

3) You (or someone) must know how much system failure would cost.

4) CI can help with your devops, but its main point is to help with your software quality. See #2.

5) Totally agree, though you can also try being agile about "Agile" and taking just whatever parts work for you.

My $0.02 anyway.

(Aside: years ago I worked on a team doing ad-hoc semi-agile, which worked pretty well. I'm 99% sure I could have double our output and launched a management-consulting career if I could have credibly held the threat of Real Corporate Agile Scrum over their heads. But that was before the flood. One of them works for Atlassian now, ironically enough.)

Much of the problem in the things you mention is that those things are specific solutions that have been confused with goals. I.e., "we're supposed to build microservices" is a horrible idea, as opposed to "given this particular situation a microservice is a great fit".

Understanding the possible benefits and drawbacks of any solution is important. It's important in whether or not that solution is selected, but also to make sure that the implementation actually delivers those benefits.

It's very common in our industry to use "best practices" without understanding them, and therefore misapplying the solutions.

I think this is where a lot of varied work experience (small / large / old / new companies) is key, because it gives you perspective. You can then ask yourself, "why does this process suck so much, and why didn't it when I worked at X? In my experience, people who come from a monoculture background usually seem to not question dubious software, architecture and methodology choices that end up killing productivity and sanity.

1. I think this is rather obvious, work with what you have. Maybe think about hiring specifically for areas your team is in lacking in, as long as the team as a whole will see decent benefit from it.

2. I hate to say you're doing microservices "wrong" but I'd really question project structure and practices being the culprit behind the cost of doing devops with microservices.

3. This seems like an engineering fault, rather than some implicit principle behind those concepts causing more downtime.

4. How is CI a plaster on the problem of microservices? CI is useful with or without microservices.

5. Agile was always meant to be a guideline, not an end all and be all. It's meant to get your team to figure out how it wants to work, and write code before process. See: http://agilemanifesto.org/

The problems you are describing seem like big problems with your team, engineering and management. No amount of process and technology is ever going to fix a dysfunctional (sorry if that's too blunt) team. What I get from this, instead of having processes in place that make it easy to move code out, you're removing tooling to slow things down intentionally with the superficial result of "stabilizing" the entire development effort. The solution appears to be to get your team to write less code, and force management to bow down to the new reality of these "stabilizing" changes. Both of which can and sometimes should be done regardless of processes and tooling in place.

The best code is the code you don't write. But don't blame the tooling on making it easy for a team to be lazy and remove the all important characteristic of a team self-critiquing (i.e, "Do we really need this feature", "That'd be nice to have but right now we're managing to get things done.", "Did I actually test my code, was it reviewed, or am I just counting on the fact that I can shove something else out later while our redundancy systems pick up the slack?")

Quite a few of these issues are common in other orgs. "You're doing it wrong" isn't great advice :/

I would say in a lot of cases understanding that there are some basic failures is probably a great starting point to cleaning up the development effort. There's not much else I can say other than that, considering how vague OP's post is.

"Good" engineers will get things done and use common tooling to their advantage. This requires actually understanding the principle behind the tools, not just shoving things in and hoping it all magically works.

If you have a lot of "good" practices that are supposed to make it easy to move code around and you find that things just keep breaking, one could reasonably assume that it's simply highlighting an underlying issue. I'd start figuring out which engineers (and management) is causing more work for our organization than they're putting out.

What I think we're seeing from OP is lot of "in name only" practices.

Though perhaps it's considered a component of 2), one could add Docker/containerization. I've watched folks spend weeks and weeks getting Docker setup for a service that probably didn't need to be containerized at all. And then once it's Dockerized, introspection/debugging/etc... seem to become much more difficult.

I think you wanted to say: "Are we simplifying things in software development?" All of the points you have made are actually simplifications of what might be the optimal solution.

Imagine the solution space as some multidimensional space where there is somewhere an optimal solution. The dimensions include the habits of your programmers, the problem you are trying to solve, and the phase of the moon. Microservices, a special form of redundancy, continuous integration, agile development are all extreme solutions to specific problems. Solutions which are extreme in that they are somewhere in the corner of your multidimensional solution space.

They are popular because they are radical in the way they conceptualize the shape of the problem and attempt to solve it. Therefore they seem like optimal solutions at first glance when really they only apply really well to specific toy models.

Take e.g. microservices. Yes, it's really nice if you can split up your big problem into small problems and define nice and clean interfaces. But it becomes a liability if you need too much communication between the services, up until the point where you merge your microservices back together in order to take advantage of using shared memory.

Don't believe any claims that there is a categorically better way to do everything. Most often, when you see an article about something like that, it is "proved" by showing it solves a toy model very well. But actual problems are rarely like toy models. Therefore the optimal solution to an actual problem is never a definite answer from one of the "simplified corner case scenarios" but it is actually just as complex as the problem you are trying to solve.

You're right, though you should end most of your comments with "for us".

We've been burned by the microservice hype, and it took a while for us to realize that most of the touted benefits are for larger organizations. These "best practices"" rarely include organizational context.

You are right. Agile, languages, CI, devops are all tools not solutions to problems. Blindly applied, they will not get the results promised.

First focus on identifying the primary job to be done: build a valuable piece of software with as little effort as possible given your current team and existing technology.

Second, consider how valuable the existing software is and whether it really needs to be rewritten at all. Prefer a course that retains the most existing value. It is work you won't have to repeat.

Third, choose tools that maximize the value produced per hour of your team. CI, Devops, Microservices, Languages all promise productivity and reliability benefits but will incur complexity and time costs. Choosing the right mix is part of the art of software management.

I am working in huge non-IT company as a software developer. I guess that is what gives me a totally different point of view on your lessons:

1) Without a unified technology stack and a common framework we would not be able to build and maintain our applications. We decided on C# as it works best for us. Currently we are 5 developers. Not a single one of us has ever written a line of C# code before entering the company - learning the language from ground up enables us to pick up patterns that our colleagues who joined the company earlier found to be best practices.

2) If you are not introducing a whole new stack with every micro service that you develop the devops costs are quite low.

3) I agree with you on that - I think redundancy always introduces more complexity. However there are systems that handle that job quite well (e.g. SQL Server). For application servers we use hot-spares and a load balancer that only routes traffic to them, when the main servers are not reachable. This works for us, as all our applications are low traffic applications.

4) Continuous integration works brilliant for our unified stack. In the last two years we went down from 1d setup + 20min deploy to 10min setup + 20s deploy.

5) We use agile methodology whenever possible and it works like a charm. However we had a lot of learnings. Most recent example: Always have at least one person from all your target groups in any meeting where you try to create user-stories.

Planning our software architecture has been a key element in my teams success and I do not see a point where we are going to cut it.

You are basically say much of the same as Dan North is saying in his newest take on Agile: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFLBG_bilrg

Agile is dead, long live Agile. The difference now, is that we understand trade-offs. There's no silver bullet and there are no absolutes.

The only way to have any sense of a good or solid development platform or lifecycle is, to me, to look at your specific situation and tailor everything to your deliverables and needs. Doing anything because of industry trends or academic pontificating will lead you towards the solution someone else had success with in a different circumstance.

Microservices work fine in some situations, agile works fine in some situations, but until you find that you are in one of those situations trying to bend your deliverables to meet a sprint-cycle or some other nauseating jargon will cause, as you put it, over-complication or just poorly targeted effort. (It can also cause enough stress to dramatically affect your health, I know better than most)

Those moments of solidarity between product and effort are real gems that I've only recognized in hindsight.

- 1) Choose languages that developers are familiar with, not the best tool for the job

95% of the time, a language that your developers are familiar with is the correct tool for the job simply for that reason! There are cases where it is not the case but those involve special case languages and special case systems. If you don't know what special case means then you're situation is almost certainly on that list.

- 2) Avoid microservices where possible, the operational cost considering devops is just immense

"If your data fits on one machine then you don't need hadoop ..." Same thing applies here. Microservices have place and putting them in the wrong one will bite you bad.

- 3) Advanced reliability / redundancy even in critical systems ironically seems to causes more downtime than it prevents due to the introduction of complexity to dev & devops.

Then there's probably something wrong or limited with the deployment that needs to be reviewed (2 node when you need a 3 node cluster, bad networking environments, etc.) If you have a reasonable setup with solid tech under it, deployed per specs then this should not be true. If, on the other hand, something is out of whack (say running a 2 node cluster with Linux HA and only a single communication path between them) you're going to have problems and the only way to fix them is to get it done right.

- 4) Continuous integration seems to be a plaster on the problem of complex devops introduced by microservices.

I'm not sure about this but, if your deployment system requires CI you have a problem. An individual, given hardware and assets/code, should be able to spin up a complete system on a fresh box cleanly and in a reasonable timeframe. (Fresh data restores can take longer of course but the system should be runnable barring that.) If this requires (i.e. it can't reasonably be done manually) something like an CI script or ansible/chef/etc. script then you're deployment process is probably too complex and needs to be re-evaluated.

- 5) Agile "methodology" when used as anything but a tool to solve specific, discrete, communications issues is really problematic

Agile is commonly used to gloss over a complete lack of structured process or a broken. Even with Agile there should be some clean process and design work that goes into things or you're hosed.

I've seen the addition of unit testing is a big cause of complexity. Previously simple classes now have to be more abstracted in order to unit test. Add mocks, testing classes & test frameworks. Some unit tests are handy, but I dont think it justifies the additional complexity. For the apps I write I'd like to see more emphasis on automated integration testing and fewer unit tests - so we can write simple classes again.

From what you are describing, it seems like there is more a problem associated with your team than with anything else. Maybe you don't have the right set of expertise in the team and people tend to work better with what they are comfortable with. Microservices/redundancy support/CI at a fundamental level increase the complexity of how you go about things, but they do have benefits. They require a way of thinking and developing that should be a cultural fit for the team for it not to feel like you are constantly fighting the system. One way to get there is to incrementally add these after the primary project is done. When tackling one thing at a time, things end up being simpler and and the need for these things gets into the working habits of everyone better and they are no longer fighting the system.

All problems revolve around structure, and as customers want more features, and capital builds, the structures get more complex. So we build even more complex structures to offset the complexity, but now things that were once simple get brought along and become more complex. Eventually the company hits a breaking point and re-invents it's structures to better suit their needs, but these grow in complexity once again given time. It is a never ending battle, and every business is at a different point in their complexity cycle.

I agree with most of your comments. I think as a fairly new profession we are still finding our feet when it comes to best practices. I don't think there is one system that will work across the board for all trades. I mean I would think it took longer than 30-40 years to work out the best way to plumb, wire a house etc.

Sometimes when estimating work, I think how long would the same project take to build 5, 10, 15 years ago. It's not often that time spent coding today is any quicker than before.

Arguably we get better quality software now with unit tests, better compilers and better tooling. Perhaps I've just got some massive rose tinted glasses on!.

My first reaction to your (very thoughtful) review is that #4 seems out of place.

CI can be a way of enforcing the simplicity of the others - it can be a way of tunneling the build process into assuredly straightforward steps and preventing individual team members from arbitrarily (or even accidentally) adding their own complications into build requirements.

Other than that, I think you are definitely on to something here.

I think micro-services was your big issue. But yes, getting into the politics of pure scrum, kanban, whatever is a big drag.

DevOps has it's merits and will work well if you're team can stop trying to develop newer better scripts and learn when to say it's good enough. I saw one team revise their scripts over and over for a whole year when they could have been using that guy for new features/bug fixes.

As someone working at a Scrum company transitioning from PHP "monoliths" to DDD microservices shielded by nodejs gateways and apis and even CQRS/ES on the horizon I will answer yes.

But I guess that'll look cool in our resumes.

I must say sometimes I envy our mobile developers that are a bit immune from all that.

devops is good stuff. Just apply to the developers the same standards (and typically answers) as you would to your deployment world. You should be able to answer questions like: "How does a new developer get going within 5 minutes?" in the same way that you answer "How do we build and deploy a new app?" and both the local developer and remote system should be debugged and monitored in the same way.

devops isn't bad, and will speed up onboarding new staff, growing, and helps your devs and ops people immensely.

On the rest I'd largely agree with you... other answers may only apply at a certain scale, or complexity, or some other set of parameters that may not apply to you now.

Solve the problem you have now, and the problem you'll definitely have in the next 6 months.

The rest is for the future.

1) The best tool is useless if people can't avail of its power

2) True. Microservices are usually premature optimization

3) True

4) CI is a good idea regardless of using microservices or not

5) You might elaborate this item

If you keep on following every hype-train yea you will get over complicated software development.

Point 5 is really insightful. When you read it carefully, it implies that agile "methodology" will soon become the prevalent methodology. Because a successful project is all about managing a massive amount of "specific, discrete, communications issues". And doing so on a daily basis is the best option.

Off-topic note: point 5 is also the way to go with your wife/husband/girlfriend/boyfriend, your kids, your friends, etc.

Interesting idea. I think dinner is the best place for an evening family SCRUM meeting.

SCRUM meetings with cheese and wine. THIS - IS - BRI-LLI-ANT !!!

The biggest issue I have is the current fashion for functional languages resulting in mixed style code bases. I've been working on established applications written in Java/C#/Python that have OO, imperative and now functional code all mixed together.

If I had it my way we'd choose one or the other but no one can agree which is the best way to write code.

That is because there isn't one. Analogies for software are notoriously imprecise but... You wouldn't pound in a nail with a sawzall. Trying to be pure with any style leads to awkward code in anything but the most straightforward tasks. Do what works, be like water etc.

Yes, we are over complicating software development.

All development teams or products are not the same. Sometimes microservices can improve the quality, and sometimes the opposite.

It is important to know why you do some things, instead of applying Hype-Driven-Development.

Do what is best for you and your team, instead of what is best for someone else (with a different product, problem, and team).

I don't do anything approaching microservices but a good CI setup combined with a good test suite is an absolute blessing that verges on a 'must have'.

1) Doesn't always work if you want to target embedded systems or need performance, and all you know are scripting languages with huge overhead like Ruby, JS, Python, etc. Some languages really are better than others.

2) Could say avoid distributed computing if your problem is not distributed. This is more about being a blind follower of the latest hype.

3 & 4) Complicated DevOps are a bad idea in general. Stuff that seems to simplify things on the surface like Docker are actually hiding tons of complexity underneath.

5) To most people, Agile = JIRA = Sprints = Scrum. It's corporate mentality codified, so it's no surprise that a lot of startups avoid it.

YES!

truth is: you're young and you're becoming an experienced developer... You somehow have to go through these stages. In the end, you'll be all right.

1) No way. Absolutely not. Not if what you're building is intended to last. Any language/ecosystem you choose has costs and benefits. You will continue to pay the costs (and reap the benefits) long after your developers could have become fluent in a language.

Certainly the language your developers already know is better than one they don't, all things being equal. But your rule is way too simplistic.

2) Of course. Avoid every complex thing where possible.

3) This means the cost/benefit ratio was not considered closely enough when planning these features. Again, avoid every complex thing where possible.

4) this is a strange one. Most people doing CI are not building microservices. CI is really more about whether you have different, independently moving pieces that need to by integrated. Could be microservices, could be libraries, could be hardware vs software. If you only have a single active branch everyone's merging into regularly, you're doing CI implicitly. You just might not need it automated.

5) take what you can from the wisdom of agile, and then use your own brain to think. And don't confuse agile with scrum.

YES WE ARE-

I think you confused trends for wisdom.

It used to be wise to wear bell bottom jeans and perm your hair. It also used to be wise to wear colored suspenders, or pocket protectors. And shoes with lights in them, and color changing shirts.

Granted, those same weird misguided trends were probably followed by the same people who accomplished everything we have today. I think it's the effort you put into the work that determines its output, not the details of its development.

> lack of communication

You can't talk about lack of communication and blame "devops" at the same time. If there was a lack of communication, you aren't "doing devops."

1/ What language did they choose? why? what made them think language X or framework Z would give them a competitive advantage at first place and what was the result of that choice?

