|Ask HN: Are we over complicating software development?
136 points by ian0 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 73 comments | favorite
|I have recently been involved in the overhaul of an established business with poor output into a functioning early/mid stage startup (long story). We are back on track but, honestly, my lessons learned fly in the face of a lot of currently accepted wisdom:
1) Choose languages that developers are familiar with, not the best tool for the job
2) Avoid microservices where possible, the operational cost considering devops is just immense
3) Advanced reliability / redundancy even in critical systems ironically seems to causes more downtime than it prevents due to the introduction of complexity to dev & devops.
4) Continuous integration seems to be a plaster on the problem of complex devops introduced by microservices.
5) Agile "methodology" when used as anything but a tool to solve specific, discrete, communications issues is really problematic
I think overall we seem to be over-complicating software development. We look to architecture and process for flexibility when in reality its acting as a crutch for lack of communication and proper analysis of how we should be architecting the actual software.
Is it just me?
Where I might agree with you more are on points 3 and 4: 'Advanced reliability' and 'Microservices'. While I have no doubt that these are useful to solve specific problems, I think as a profession we tend to over-estimate the need for these things and under-estimate the costs for having them. To me this implies that there needs to be a very clear empirical case that they support a requirement that actually exists. I'd also make the argument that the drive for microservices within an organization has to come from a person or team that has the wherewithal to commit resources over the long-term to actually make it happen and keep it maintained. (ie: probably not an individual development team.)
