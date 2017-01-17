It is similar to the article on HN a few days ago shttps://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13426822aying Montreal is taking over AI. That is highly unlikely to happen as programmers rather enjoy California.
reply
Winter is probably a huge shock to many, but I think it builds character and can-do attitude. Plus hockey.
I spent two months living in Toronto again as an adult after 10 years living in Mountain View and then San Francisco, and I hated:
- the lack of interesting tech jobs
- the lack of culture
- the terrible weather with no upsides (Ontario is so topographically boring and you have to get on a very expensive flight to get anywhere interesting)
I too would go crazy if I stayed inside for months.
I just would like to confirm: are you talking about Ontario or Silicon Valley? (Though from the characteristics it seems you are talking about SV)
(Source: I grew up in Toronto and lived in California for 10 years)
If the latter moves, well, Paris is pretty nice too.
Yes they may move some trading desks. So what? Banks do this all the time. Take for instance ING which is moving ~60 trading desks to London from Netherlands, despite Brexit.
The fact he's announced Paris as the destination seems to indicate to me he hasn't put much serious consideration in to it.
I don't think London's status as a financial hub is seriously under threat. Most of the business we do doesn't rely on EU financial services passporting rights. But that part which does will have to move, if we lose those rights. For example clearing trades for exchanges on the continent is another area where London has hoovered up most of the business from across Europe, but those gains will have to be unwound if we lose Passporting.
[0] https://www.eba.europa.eu/regulation-and-policy/passporting-...
2. Paris (France), really? They are as anti capitalist as they get. Just look at the wealth tax thing only a couple of years ago. A gazillion little things like that exist in France.
I mean, I love the country, but no, just no. It's not a place you go to run (or found) any business, I would say. There would need to be a very good reason to do so.
But how many executives (that aren't french citizens) are deciding today that they want to base financial firms in Paris and live there, over London? The UK is much more pro business than France is. And it still will be, even after Brexit.
I love both cities, but you just can't put them next to each other (for finance) and expect Paris to win on the professional end, in my opinion.
This seems strange, considering that even the Prime Minister's position is that keeping those jobs is not a main priority. She has said that very clearly.
From the article, they are talking about 1000 staff. 2%.
Lloyds of London said the same thing yesterday: 2% of their London staff would have to move to EU/Ireland
It is interesting that 2% of the staff bring in 20% of the revenue.
-----------------
[1] http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-33058957
London provides enormous amounts of financial services to Europe. Around 35% of all wholesale financial activity in Europe takes place in London. Around 85% of European hedge funds are there. Around 44% of all worldwide euro trading takes place there and around 70% of all derivatives trading. Figures from https://www.thecityuk.com/assets/2016/Reports-PDF/The-UK-Eur...
In other words European companies rely heavily on people who currently live in London and presumably are settled there.
In any normal situation this would be seen as "The EU wants access to London based services, we'd better make sure we negotiate that!". However that isn't what is happening. Instead the EU plans to simply pass new laws (changing the MiFiD II rules that aren't even implemented yet) in order to force the people who live in London to sell their homes, pull their children out of school, learn new languages and move elsewhere. The banking industry is resigned to this fate and barely even comments on it.
To me this is indicative of the terrifying fanaticism at the heart of the EU. Talking about it is one of the taboos that Brexit has started to break. The people who run the EU are utterly, utterly unconcerned about the lives of the people who work in finance, they're utterly unconcerned about the economic welfare of European companies that heavily rely on the UK for financial services, they've refused to take up Theresa May's offer of ruling out forced expulsions right at the start, and their "plan" appears to be to refuse to negotiate any kind of cooperation at all until after the two year exit period is up.
This is not what responsible, mature leadership looks like. This is what it looks like when people get it in their heads that they can do anything and nobody can stop them. You can always tell when there's a true fanatic in the room because the reasonable people start blaming each other for the "inevitable" consequences of trying to defy the fanatics. Their unbending will regardless of the cost comes to be seen as a fact of life that just has to be accepted, and everyone else starts to work around them and even blaming themselves for it.
Europe will become a healthier place when people in positions of power and respect start being able to say that the EU is run by fanatics.
Please, stop that. I am an EU national that works and lives in the UK. There's 3 million of us. Among my anecdotal data, 2 families have left already - the rest of us have been postponing / stopping for undefined time buying houses, cars and doing any long or even mid term planning.
This is all because the UK citizens, plus the Irish, plus the Commonwealth citizens (that may or may not have right to live and work in the UK) voted and decided we were not worth it. As simple as that. We, of course, didn't have the right to vote.
Don't even dare to use the "poor families" argument on this.
> (...) The people who run the EU are utterly, utterly unconcerned about the lives of the people who work in finance (...)
You can't be fucking serious mate.
Whoever voted Leave in the referendum hold no moral ground to bring in these arguments.
Whether or not the EU should in fact try with any means to keep the union together is another question of course. But; assuming that's their goal, then I consider it pretty reasonable to a) try to rob London of as much financial business as possible by scaring large corporations into moving to EU cities b) scare other countries into not leaving the union by demonstrating a bad deal for the UK c) set tough positions before the Brexit negotiations start (which may be loosened during the actual negotiations).
As a citizen of another EU country, I completely back what the EU is doing centrally at the moment, that is, I care less about the lives and careers of london financial workers, than I do the future integrity of the union. I completely agree with statements like "They voted out and there has to be consequences". Not because it is axiomatically so, but because I think tough consequences are the right choice
I think you've got this the wrong way round. The UK voted to leave the EU, and its not like nobody in the run up mentioned that it might lead to companies leaving the UK for EU countries. We made this bed. Time to sleep in it.
There is no actual, fundamental requirement for anyone to move anything anywhere in the wake of Brexit. The reason people have described this as "inevitable" is because the EU can be assured to mandate it, even though they don't have to, even though other regions don't mind having financial services provided by the UK.
You're treating the EU's behaviour as if it's the laws of physics. That's how you know that there are fanatics in the room: people stop treating their behaviour as something that can be reasoned with, and start treating it as if they were some artifact of natural laws.
You can always tell when there's a true fanatic in the room because the reasonable people start blaming each other for the "inevitable" consequences
From your post:
The UK voted for Brexit, you just cannot ignore its consequences. Deal with it
London handles transactions for nations and currencies around the world. If other countries had the same attitude the EU does, there would be no such thing as a "financial capital" because dollar transactions could only be processed in the USA, Yen could only be traded in Japan, etc. Nowhere would get critical mass and London wouldn't have any real financial services industry. It doesn't work like that.
In the meantime, some people may decide to look for another job before being transfered god knows where...
https://www.ft.com/content/2ca416ba-c8f8-11e6-8f29-9445cac89...
It'd make about as much sense as if the EPA were located in London.
https://www.cepol.europa.eu/media/news/european-police-colle...
If you check, you'll find it's only the EU that has a hangup about the physical location in which euro-denominated transactions occur.
Not to be crude, but often these people perform work that's against the public interest. Why should the EU be concerned about them? Quite a lot (but not all) of their work is parasitical in nature.
The UK would obviously qualify, as it's currently obeying all the same regulations as other EU countries. The problem is that it's Brussels which decides what 'equivalence' means and it's a black box decision. It can be revoked at a months notice.
You'll notice that zero of the EU's leaders are talking about MiFiD II or equivalence. They're all planning on how to carve up people's lives and jobs instead. It's as if these rules do not exist.
That's not surprising. The EU has a long history of ignoring its own rules when they conflict with political priorities. The best example being that the treaties forbid eurozone bailouts as clearly as it's possible for the treaties to do, but they happened anyway.
It is similar to the article on HN a few days ago shttps://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13426822aying Montreal is taking over AI. That is highly unlikely to happen as programmers rather enjoy California.
reply