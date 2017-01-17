Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
HSBC CEO Says Bankers Generating 20% of London Revenue May Move (bloomberg.com)
They are forgetting the main problem: Traders/Bankers (for the most part) want to live in London, not Paris.

It is similar to the article on HN a few days ago shttps://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13426822aying Montreal is taking over AI. That is highly unlikely to happen as programmers rather enjoy California.

It's interesting how perspective matters so much. I grew up in Ontario, work for a tech startup here. One visit to silicon valley convinced me that I never want to work there. I hated the culture, I hated the lazy weather and accompanying attitude. I hated driving everywhere. I hated the prices.

Winter is probably a huge shock to many, but I think it builds character and can-do attitude. Plus hockey.

I have a hard time believing that you can gather that much about "culture" from one visit.

I spent two months living in Toronto again as an adult after 10 years living in Mountain View and then San Francisco, and I hated:

- the lack of interesting tech jobs

- the lack of culture

- the terrible weather with no upsides (Ontario is so topographically boring and you have to get on a very expensive flight to get anywhere interesting)

Winter is also more manageable (or entirely enjoyable!) if you simply leave the house. Buy proper clothes, learn to layer and find something you enjoy doing outside (hockey, skating, skiing, camping).

I too would go crazy if I stayed inside for months.

There is no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.

Come to Winnipeg. ;)

>One visit to silicon valley convinced me that I never want to work there

I just would like to confirm: are you talking about Ontario or Silicon Valley? (Though from the characteristics it seems you are talking about SV)

and snowboarding/skiing, building snowmen. weather (i.e varieties of it) is actually great, hot and sunny every day and spending a fortune on AC is not that appealing.

Snowboarding/skiing options are a lot better in California than in Ontario. You can drive to Tahoe or you can cheaply and quickly fly to Utah (or Denver, Seattle, Jackson, ...).

(Source: I grew up in Toronto and lived in California for 10 years)

They prefer London because the jobs and the money are there. Will they prefer it in the future? Who knows. Plus, Paris is more beautiful and enjoyable (subjective, but I'm sure most would people would agree).

I think most people don't like French people, because they are arrogant, have a hostile attitude and are not welcoming and they refuse to speak the world's no. 1 business/internet language which is English (subjective, but I'm sure most people would agree).

I would imagine language and culture play a significant role as well. If English is the language of banking business, then living in a place where English is spoken all around you would be a big consideration.

Isn't Paris also cheaper?

Taxes are through the roof.

There is a 2hr train from London to Paris. It is possible that some traders would commute that, it isn't an unheard of distance. It would be tricky without freedom of movement etc, but it is doable.

Yep, my father in law used to work at the Bank of England and commute 2 hours each way on the train tp be at his desk for 7:30 am and home for 8:30 pm - horrible but doable

It's the timezone difference that makes it tiring.

My commute is between 1 to 2 hours depending on the day and time and I am only traveling 40 miles. I'd rather take a train for two hours seems certainly doable.

My commute is ~1hr and I'm only going around three miles. I could go on at length about the joys of the bus system... ;-)

I did that for 3 months. Freedom of mvt isn't the problem (the UK being outside of Schengen, you always had passport controls). But it is extremely tiring on the long run.

Don't they want to live in London because it's a nice city where their employment opportunities are?

If the latter moves, well, Paris is pretty nice too.

They do right now. Ultimately, they'll go wherever the most lucrative trading can be done.

They will never move to Paris. It's a rhetorical negotiating position.

Exactly. They even announced they weren't going to move headquarters to Hong Kong (which is the only real alternative for HSBC, lets be honest) before the referendum result, saying it was mostly irrelevant.

Yes they may move some trading desks. So what? Banks do this all the time. Take for instance ING which is moving ~60 trading desks to London from Netherlands, despite Brexit.

The fact he's announced Paris as the destination seems to indicate to me he hasn't put much serious consideration in to it.

So don't worry about the 1,000 HSBC (and other bank's) traders that will have to move if we lose Passporting. It's OK because we're getting 60 from the Netherlands.

I don't think London's status as a financial hub is seriously under threat. Most of the business we do doesn't rely on EU financial services passporting rights. But that part which does will have to move, if we lose those rights. For example clearing trades for exchanges on the continent is another area where London has hoovered up most of the business from across Europe, but those gains will have to be unwound if we lose Passporting.

No passporting rights exist for third-country firms under MiFID, but the position is set to change when MiFID II and MiFIR comes into force from 3 January 2018.

Not all trading activities require passporting? Most of the passporting rights have to do with sourcing capital, not necessarily trading.

You may wish to check the EU Financial Services Passporting regulations; in particular the supervision of "significant-plus" branches and the Technical Standards for information exchange between the home office and the branch offices (if any are in the EU), and supervision of those offices and relevant local authorities.[0]

[0] https://www.eba.europa.eu/regulation-and-policy/passporting-...

1. Passporting isn't required for all banking activities. It is required for sourcing certain capital, for example. You can still have plenty of people in London, without access to the single market, handling capital of investors in the EU.

2. Paris (France), really? They are as anti capitalist as they get. Just look at the wealth tax thing only a couple of years ago. A gazillion little things like that exist in France.

I mean, I love the country, but no, just no. It's not a place you go to run (or found) any business, I would say. There would need to be a very good reason to do so.

reply


reply


But how many executives (that aren't french citizens) are deciding today that they want to base financial firms in Paris and live there, over London? The UK is much more pro business than France is. And it still will be, even after Brexit.

I love both cities, but you just can't put them next to each other (for finance) and expect Paris to win on the professional end, in my opinion.

Seeing the comments, many people are still in denial that some finance jobs might leave London this year.

This seems strange, considering that even the Prime Minister's position is that keeping those jobs is not a main priority. She has said that very clearly.

reply


Their workforce is 266,000 world wide[1] with 48,000 in London. So 218,000 already work outside London

From the article, they are talking about 1000 staff. 2%.

Lloyds of London said the same thing yesterday: 2% of their London staff would have to move to EU/Ireland

It is interesting that 2% of the staff bring in 20% of the revenue.

-----------------

[1] http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-33058957

They will likely move the front office staff only. Middle and back office are likely to be less affected. Salary-wise this is likely to be a disproportionate % than 2%.

reply


It says 20% of its london revenue, but I was only able to find its worldwide revenue ($60bn for 2015), anyone know what the London specific revenue was?

It's Wednesday and HSBC are leaving again! I'm sure they will be happy to move from the UK, where finance crime is not prosecuted, to the EU.

reply


This time it was a statement of fact, he said they will move the staff.

It's fascinating how the group dynamics of this whole situation work out.

London provides enormous amounts of financial services to Europe. Around 35% of all wholesale financial activity in Europe takes place in London. Around 85% of European hedge funds are there. Around 44% of all worldwide euro trading takes place there and around 70% of all derivatives trading. Figures from https://www.thecityuk.com/assets/2016/Reports-PDF/The-UK-Eur...

In other words European companies rely heavily on people who currently live in London and presumably are settled there.

In any normal situation this would be seen as "The EU wants access to London based services, we'd better make sure we negotiate that!". However that isn't what is happening. Instead the EU plans to simply pass new laws (changing the MiFiD II rules that aren't even implemented yet) in order to force the people who live in London to sell their homes, pull their children out of school, learn new languages and move elsewhere. The banking industry is resigned to this fate and barely even comments on it.

To me this is indicative of the terrifying fanaticism at the heart of the EU. Talking about it is one of the taboos that Brexit has started to break. The people who run the EU are utterly, utterly unconcerned about the lives of the people who work in finance, they're utterly unconcerned about the economic welfare of European companies that heavily rely on the UK for financial services, they've refused to take up Theresa May's offer of ruling out forced expulsions right at the start, and their "plan" appears to be to refuse to negotiate any kind of cooperation at all until after the two year exit period is up.

This is not what responsible, mature leadership looks like. This is what it looks like when people get it in their heads that they can do anything and nobody can stop them. You can always tell when there's a true fanatic in the room because the reasonable people start blaming each other for the "inevitable" consequences of trying to defy the fanatics. Their unbending will regardless of the cost comes to be seen as a fact of life that just has to be accepted, and everyone else starts to work around them and even blaming themselves for it.

Europe will become a healthier place when people in positions of power and respect start being able to say that the EU is run by fanatics.

> (...) in order to force the people who live in London to sell their homes, pull their children out of school, learn new languages and move elsewhere. (...)

Please, stop that. I am an EU national that works and lives in the UK. There's 3 million of us. Among my anecdotal data, 2 families have left already - the rest of us have been postponing / stopping for undefined time buying houses, cars and doing any long or even mid term planning.

This is all because the UK citizens, plus the Irish, plus the Commonwealth citizens (that may or may not have right to live and work in the UK) voted and decided we were not worth it. As simple as that. We, of course, didn't have the right to vote.

Don't even dare to use the "poor families" argument on this.

> (...) The people who run the EU are utterly, utterly unconcerned about the lives of the people who work in finance (...)

You can't be fucking serious mate.

Whoever voted Leave in the referendum hold no moral ground to bring in these arguments.

While I don't agree with most of your post, I agree with one thing - the EU are, and should (must) make an Example of the UK, or I think the union will fall apart after votes in e.g. Italy.

Whether or not the EU should in fact try with any means to keep the union together is another question of course. But; assuming that's their goal, then I consider it pretty reasonable to a) try to rob London of as much financial business as possible by scaring large corporations into moving to EU cities b) scare other countries into not leaving the union by demonstrating a bad deal for the UK c) set tough positions before the Brexit negotiations start (which may be loosened during the actual negotiations).

As a citizen of another EU country, I completely back what the EU is doing centrally at the moment, that is, I care less about the lives and careers of london financial workers, than I do the future integrity of the union. I completely agree with statements like "They voted out and there has to be consequences". Not because it is axiomatically so, but because I think tough consequences are the right choice

> Instead the EU plans to simply pass new laws in order to force the people who live in London to sell their homes, pull their children out of school, learn new languages and move elsewhere.

I think you've got this the wrong way round. The UK voted to leave the EU, and its not like nobody in the run up mentioned that it might lead to companies leaving the UK for EU countries. We made this bed. Time to sleep in it.

You're also proving my point.

There is no actual, fundamental requirement for anyone to move anything anywhere in the wake of Brexit. The reason people have described this as "inevitable" is because the EU can be assured to mandate it, even though they don't have to, even though other regions don't mind having financial services provided by the UK.

You're treating the EU's behaviour as if it's the laws of physics. That's how you know that there are fanatics in the room: people stop treating their behaviour as something that can be reasoned with, and start treating it as if they were some artifact of natural laws.

The EU actually means something, though. It's a shared economic system. The UK is the one who's choosing to leave that system. So of course that means that ... drumroll please ... they're actually going to leave that system, which means that jobs that work inside that system now have to move somewhere else since London won't be in the system anymore. You're twisting yourself into knots to somehow pin this on the Europeans.

The UK voted for Brexit, you just cannot ignore its consequences. Deal with it just as we EU citizens have to deal with UK's bullshit.

reply


You can always tell when there's a true fanatic in the room because the reasonable people start blaming each other for the "inevitable" consequences

From your post:

The UK voted for Brexit, you just cannot ignore its consequences. Deal with it

London handles transactions for nations and currencies around the world. If other countries had the same attitude the EU does, there would be no such thing as a "financial capital" because dollar transactions could only be processed in the USA, Yen could only be traded in Japan, etc. Nowhere would get critical mass and London wouldn't have any real financial services industry. It doesn't work like that.

reply


reply


On a not so related topic, the European Medecines Agency has its headquarter in London. I am not sure they are planning anything but it would be weird if a regulatory agency was working from outside of the area they are regulating.

reply


In the meantime, some people may decide to look for another job before being transfered god knows where... https://www.ft.com/content/2ca416ba-c8f8-11e6-8f29-9445cac89...

reply


It'd make about as much sense as if the EPA were located in London.

reply


The European Police College (CEPOL) left the UK for Hungary in 2014. Perhaps the detectives deduced that UK would leave EU?

https://www.cepol.europa.eu/media/news/european-police-colle...

US, Russia, Asia don't care. London does clearing and derivatives work in dollar, renminbi etc without any of those countries having problems with it.

If you check, you'll find it's only the EU that has a hangup about the physical location in which euro-denominated transactions occur.

reply


> The people who run the EU are utterly, utterly unconcerned about the lives of the people who work in finance

Not to be crude, but often these people perform work that's against the public interest. Why should the EU be concerned about them? Quite a lot (but not all) of their work is parasitical in nature.

reply


reply


reply


MiFiD II says that any country that has regulatory 'equivalence' effectively gets a financial passport, EU membership not required.

The UK would obviously qualify, as it's currently obeying all the same regulations as other EU countries. The problem is that it's Brussels which decides what 'equivalence' means and it's a black box decision. It can be revoked at a months notice.

You'll notice that zero of the EU's leaders are talking about MiFiD II or equivalence. They're all planning on how to carve up people's lives and jobs instead. It's as if these rules do not exist.

That's not surprising. The EU has a long history of ignoring its own rules when they conflict with political priorities. The best example being that the treaties forbid eurozone bailouts as clearly as it's possible for the treaties to do, but they happened anyway.

But did the EU change the way it decides what 'equivalence' means after Brexit? Or was it always a black box?

