They are encouraged to do this by a semi-recent NIH policy strongly encouraging experiments to include both genders because of a perception that females were being left out of biological research. I don't think that is true, because for example NCBI GEO samples are virtually equally balanced between M/F, but hey, NIH has to play along with politics to some extent to get funding.
So once investigators have gone to the trouble and expense of including both genders in an experiment, they will naturally do the analysis comparing genders. They will perform lots of comparisons, sort the p-values, and declare some differences. And to provide a fig leaf for readers concerned that our time is being wasted, they will say these differences which are probably often statistical artifacts, are "important" for some nebulous, rarely explained reason.
This is not to say there are NO differences. In the context of aging, female humans live several years longer than males on average, and there are some biological reasons for that. It's just that it beggars my imagination to think that core biological processes unrelated to reproduction would have vast differences between genders. Evolution, it should be remembered, predates gender by a long time. More importantly, if we are trying to understand core biology, we should be focusing on the main effect IMO rather than the relatively minor gender differences.
The idea that these two radically differently supplied halves of the population would have no major psychological differences is an idea so patently stupid that only a modern academic could take it seriously.
I get your point, but what else are we but a bunch of bodily fluids?
