Let's say you're granted about a year's salary in shares when you first join so you've vested $100K for a round number. When you leave that equity is worth $1 million. Now, you have to come to the table with the $100K to exercise and probably another $200K to pay the tax man. If the company goes belly up, you lose $100K outright and are stuck with a $200K tax credit that you get back in $3K per year deductions for the rest of your life.
Do you take the risk or not?
It's easy to treat the equity as 0 while you don't have to make a concrete decision on whether to risk something for it or not, especially with lots of on paper dollar signs.
For instance, in France, you only owe money to the taxperson when you sell your shares, for a profit. If you sell for a loss, this is tax-deducible.
The unintended consequences are exactly what is spelled out in this article, people with less means cannot exercise stock b/c of two reasons, the cost and then the tax, actually raising the cost on illiquid assets.
This is broken, and causes the type of self imposed entrapment described in the article. If this is a big deal to you, contact you congresspeople and ask them to "fix" or so that the tax is only due on liquidation of the stock.
For a country whose citizens outwardly hate tax, you'd think they would have one of the best, most straightforward, and fair tax systems in the world. But instead you have one of the most convoluted, loopholey, broken systems in the world.
Whereas in countries where taxes aren't as "hated" (Europe, Canada, etc) they don't pay a cent to file taxes, have less loopholes, it is less complicated, and overall fairer.
If I was an American I'd hate tax too, but you guys made it that way. Why does it still cost money to file taxes anyway?
Well, unless the options are for shares in a non-Canadian controlled private corporation.
Got bit by that little loophole in my late stage startup when facing options expiration...
On a side note, I haven't used it in a long time, but why all the hate on Jira? I mean, I remember it does everything including making my breakfast for me, but is it really that bad? I don't remember it being that bad, but maybe others would like to chime in on why they like/dislike it?
The author may also be using "JIRA" as a proxy for a heavily pre-planned waterfall culture with a big emphasis on time tracking, doing what you're told, fake-metrics success theatre, etc. (cf. https://hackernoon.com/12-signs-youre-working-in-a-feature-f...)
Nowadays I ignore equity and look at the bona fide package they offer and how enticing the challenge they have can be and decide based on that. Equity promises just don't fall in the balance anymore.
Why on earth is this a downside? "Unlimited vacation" is a scam.
At my last company, I exercised options. I owe the IRS tens of thousands of dollars due to AMT this year (not that it was unexpected, as I did heavy research beforehand).
Can anyone shed light why companies aren't set up to distribute RSU's (and allow employees to fill out an 83/b form within 30 days of being granted?). Is it not preferrable to investors for some reason?
The worst part of the AMT and exercising ISO shares at a startup is that it is nearly impossible to make an informed decision on whether or not to exercise (and how many shares to exercise). You can't possibly know your tax liability until next tax season when all your tax forms come in.
Last year, I called maybe 5 different tax accountants for advice on how to estimate what my tax impact would be for exercising shares and got 5 different answers. This stuff is COMPLICATED.
Finally just got TurboTax and plugged in some guesses of my deductions, etc and got some type of estimate. Filed some 1040ES's last year to minimize the penalty and hopefully will get close.
Another sad fact is how few people at startups are even educated on the subject. While one can argue it is up to each employee to do their own research, I think it is in startups ethical interest to have their CFO team give an overview of the stock plan and what kinds of things employees may want to ask their accountants about.
