Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What I Wish I'd Known About Equity Before Joining a Unicorn (github.com)
111 points by yossorion 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





As always the main rule you need to live by is value the equity at zero and you'll be (maybe) happy. Short of being a founder (and thus not really being offered equity) I have never treated these things as anything beyond a minor on paper "bonus". Given you'd be lucky to get anything more than 1% even as a first employee I find them next to worthless as early stage motivators. Which is how everyone seems to play it - "we're all in this together" - mmm. As long as the salary is market rate I ignore equity altogether.

reply


This advice is often given but it's easier said than done. Let's say you work at a unicorn for 3 years and in that time it goes up 10x in VC fantasy land valuation. On paper you have a lot of money and the company reasonably might go public a couple years after you leave.

Let's say you're granted about a year's salary in shares when you first join so you've vested $100K for a round number. When you leave that equity is worth $1 million. Now, you have to come to the table with the $100K to exercise and probably another $200K to pay the tax man. If the company goes belly up, you lose $100K outright and are stuck with a $200K tax credit that you get back in $3K per year deductions for the rest of your life.

Do you take the risk or not?

It's easy to treat the equity as 0 while you don't have to make a concrete decision on whether to risk something for it or not, especially with lots of on paper dollar signs.

reply


Exactly what everyone should do. If someone is obsessed with these kind of topics I think he should start his own startup and be a founder/co-founder.

reply


Should have been titled "... in the USA" as tax rules are very different in other countries.

For instance, in France, you only owe money to the taxperson when you sell your shares, for a profit. If you sell for a loss, this is tax-deducible.

reply


This is true in the US as well. And until the 409a rule, it was also exactly how you state. After 409a, private companies are required to speculate at their current value, and this sets the difference between your strike price and that at which you purchased the stock. It's this difference which is taxable. The US was trying to fix something that didn't exactly have a problem, making sure people are being taxed on profits, I think this was misguided.

The unintended consequences are exactly what is spelled out in this article, people with less means cannot exercise stock b/c of two reasons, the cost and then the tax, actually raising the cost on illiquid assets.

This is broken, and causes the type of self imposed entrapment described in the article. If this is a big deal to you, contact you congresspeople and ask them to "fix" or so that the tax is only due on liquidation of the stock.

reply


The US really does have a lot of problems with their tax system to be honest.

For a country whose citizens outwardly hate tax, you'd think they would have one of the best, most straightforward, and fair tax systems in the world. But instead you have one of the most convoluted, loopholey, broken systems in the world.

Whereas in countries where taxes aren't as "hated" (Europe, Canada, etc) they don't pay a cent to file taxes, have less loopholes, it is less complicated, and overall fairer.

If I was an American I'd hate tax too, but you guys made it that way. Why does it still cost money to file taxes anyway?

reply


Doesn't apply to Canada, either.

Well, unless the options are for shares in a non-Canadian controlled private corporation.

Got bit by that little loophole in my late stage startup when facing options expiration...

reply


Great post and I totally agree. I recently talked to my financial advisor about my current company and we went through all the numbers for various pricing scenarios (of a public offering) over the next 4-6 year, at various valuations. From his point of view, he encourages me to stay the course - quite the opposite from most of the tech friends I know (most usually don't stick around after a few years).

On a side note, I haven't used it in a long time, but why all the hate on Jira? I mean, I remember it does everything including making my breakfast for me, but is it really that bad? I don't remember it being that bad, but maybe others would like to chime in on why they like/dislike it?

reply


JIRA is what you make of it. My comment is that it requires a ton of gardening to keep it useful. You probably need 1 person for every 5-10 devs who has JIRA-wrangling as a primary responsibility that eats a significant chunk of their time. Part of this is the nature of project management, but part of it is that JIRA's workflows for basic tasks like "close as duplicate" or "do this action on all issues linked to issue X" are terrible and require way too many clicks.

The author may also be using "JIRA" as a proxy for a heavily pre-planned waterfall culture with a big emphasis on time tracking, doing what you're told, fake-metrics success theatre, etc. (cf. https://hackernoon.com/12-signs-youre-working-in-a-feature-f...)

reply


I hate it because it feels incredibly crusty. Nothing seems to update without hitting F5, there's annoying amount of jargon and poorly named fields everywhere, and in my company it's also tied into everything from client billing to asset management, presumably because it's sold as something that does everything including breakfast, and all that noise seems to permeate into every ticket type (I can't search for a ticket type or field anymore, there are over 400 types so the autocomplete is useless, I just ask PMs to make them.)

reply


JIRA is not that bad. It was pretty stagnant for a while but they've been improving it. I think JIRA is an invaluable knowledge capture tool, particularly when you're tracking down a difficult root cause and you want to keep a bunch of people in the loop.

reply


I've been sucked in to paying money to exercise my stock options after I left a company. On paper I could pay off my house today... except I'll most likely never see that money.

Nowadays I ignore equity and look at the bona fide package they offer and how enticing the challenge they have can be and decide based on that. Equity promises just don't fall in the balance anymore.

reply


Startups are a great way to get rich - if you're a founder.

reply


Let me save you some reading: bargain down the options and go for the increased salary instead. I suppose that's not true if you're planning on staying long enough until you can exercise them, but I've been very happy doing that at the last few places I've worked at.

reply


I was so naive when I joined my first startup. When we were purchased, it came to light that the main guy never got around to signing my stock option agreement. He is a fucking mensch and signed it after the fact.

Character buys a unique, abiding respect.

reply


Imho without asking a lawyer, which should be an expert in this field, you will never be able to understand the value of the offered deal.

reply


These books on the subject of term sheets are solid

https://www.amazon.com/Term-Sheets-Valuations-Intricacies-Bi...

https://www.amazon.com/Venture-Deals-Smarter-Lawyer-Capitali...

reply


Also:

http://web.mit.edu/tytso/www/OPTIONS-HOWTO/OPTIONS-HOWTO.htm...

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=2623777

https://gist.github.com/jdmaturen/5830b83c1425c4767f7e1bd4c9...

https://github.com/jlevy/og-equity-compensation

reply


My VC class used this book https://www.amazon.com/Venture-Capital-Finance-Innovation-2n...

reply


> fixed PTO

Why on earth is this a downside? "Unlimited vacation" is a scam.

reply


It's really unfortunate that most startups appear to be set up with ISO shares. The company I am at now is an LLC and distributes RSUs, which meant when I joined I was able to file an 83/b form which minimizes my tax impact.

At my last company, I exercised options. I owe the IRS tens of thousands of dollars due to AMT this year (not that it was unexpected, as I did heavy research beforehand).

Can anyone shed light why companies aren't set up to distribute RSU's (and allow employees to fill out an 83/b form within 30 days of being granted?). Is it not preferrable to investors for some reason?

The worst part of the AMT and exercising ISO shares at a startup is that it is nearly impossible to make an informed decision on whether or not to exercise (and how many shares to exercise). You can't possibly know your tax liability until next tax season when all your tax forms come in.

Last year, I called maybe 5 different tax accountants for advice on how to estimate what my tax impact would be for exercising shares and got 5 different answers. This stuff is COMPLICATED.

Finally just got TurboTax and plugged in some guesses of my deductions, etc and got some type of estimate. Filed some 1040ES's last year to minimize the penalty and hopefully will get close.

Another sad fact is how few people at startups are even educated on the subject. While one can argue it is up to each employee to do their own research, I think it is in startups ethical interest to have their CFO team give an overview of the stock plan and what kinds of things employees may want to ask their accountants about.

reply


If you believe in the company, be like David Choe (painted Facebook murals) and take compensation in stock.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: