Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Former Apple engineer: Tim Cook made Apple a 'boring operations company' (cnbc.com)
48 points by bangonkeyboard 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





I don't get why people are so surprised that this is the Apple we're seeing under Tim. Tim was the COO... he knows operations. He's not a creative, he's not a tech guy. He knows operations, and he knows them well.

While the creative/user facing side has been lack luster (depending on if you ask the average consumer or a techie), the operational side is booming. Their product line has slimed, they have clear and concise build processes, they've improved their services roll out and are still sitting on a mound of cash.

I think Tim has accomplished what he was put in place to do. People act like Steve Jobs, the guy who put Tim there, didn't know Tim at all. Jobs knew Tim very well. He knew what Tim was good at, and I'm sure they talked about what Tim should do in the future. This is the established course for Apple. Take it or leave it.

reply


> Their product line has slimed, they have clear and concise build processes, and are still sitting on a mound of cash.

The mac line is regressing in terms of hardware and software. While they used to have one of the best mobile dev environments, they now have the worst development environment. XCode is a bigger mess every release. Every macOS has more bugs then the last.

reply


Yeah pretty much since android studio replaced eclipse, things got better on the android side. Though I still find android a pain from an ecosystem perspective.

Haven't done a lot of straight up native apps, but I use the tools for react native & cordova stuff.

reply


The Mac line is regressing according to people who bought the first iteration of a new Mac product, violating a cardinal rule in place since the Titanium Powerbook. To my eyes, this is more like adherence to a time-honored Apple tradition.

reply


I wonder if they discussed the phase Apple is entering right now though. I agree with you that Jobs probably understood 100% what Cook at the head would mean, and did it willingly; IMO to ensure a long and smooth ride of the previous era successes. Now did they have plans in mind for long term ..

reply


You'd think their OS releases would be decent but Mavericks and Yosemite sucked. Mavericks, ostensibly an update to include their ebooks platform caused my macbook pro to shut-down at random times and force me into quasi disk-repair to start the computer back up again.

It was by-far the worst experience with a computer I've ever had, and I started out on 286s many moons ago so I seen some chit...

reply


What does this comment have to do with the one you replied to? Instead of adding to the conversation about Cook using what he learned as COO under Jobs, you're complaining about software updates.

reply


The unfortunate part of this is that while a crazy product-driven visionnary needs a solid Operations leader to deliver the product, an Operations head will not suffer having a crazy product wildcard among his ranks. So this is a one-way transition from creative chaos to predictable stability.

reply


Is there any evidence at all to back up this assertion? Why in the world would you assume that an operations head can't see the value of product driven visionaries, but the reverse is true?

I have worked several times for operational leaders who have valued and cultivated visionary product thinking.

reply


I'll believe it. But on the other hand, I remember when iCloud was an incredibly unreliable service, when iMessage went down... Apple needed to improve its operations. Preferably not at the expense of being an interesting company, though.

reply


Reliable, innovative. Pick 1.

reply


With that much cash, they could probably afford both at the expense of reducing scope a bit.

So maybe: reliable, innovative, big - pick 2.

reply


I think that Apple's lack of structure is why their software and services were largely lacking under Steve Jobs. Maybe there is a way to have your cake and eat it too. IDK, something like Apple Pay under Steve Jobs probably would've had a messy rollout.

Software and services require stability and predictability. Tim Cook is the yang to Steve Jobs' ying. I think TC is looking for the optimal balance.

reply


> software and services were largely lacking under Steve Jobs

Software? It's a first to hear that Steve's Apple had a problem with software.

reply


iTunes.

reply


Has been shit under everyone. I really think there are core issues with that product not a question of leadership.

reply


Because the little jails they made under Steve Jobs were "exciting"!

https://stallman.org/apple.html

reply


That video seems to be saying VR is the future. I'm not so sure about that.

reply


I don't think an ops ceo dooms a company to be boring. More important is how good the ops ceo is at recognizing the importance of innovation/ vision and clearing a path for that to happen.

reply


Before we all speculate about this ourselves, can we take a second and ask who this former Apple engineer is and what makes him an authority? There are thousands of engineers at Apple.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: