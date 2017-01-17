While the creative/user facing side has been lack luster (depending on if you ask the average consumer or a techie), the operational side is booming. Their product line has slimed, they have clear and concise build processes, they've improved their services roll out and are still sitting on a mound of cash.
I think Tim has accomplished what he was put in place to do. People act like Steve Jobs, the guy who put Tim there, didn't know Tim at all. Jobs knew Tim very well. He knew what Tim was good at, and I'm sure they talked about what Tim should do in the future. This is the established course for Apple. Take it or leave it.
The mac line is regressing in terms of hardware and software. While they used to have one of the best mobile dev environments, they now have the worst development environment. XCode is a bigger mess every release. Every macOS has more bugs then the last.
Haven't done a lot of straight up native apps, but I use the tools for react native & cordova stuff.
It was by-far the worst experience with a computer I've ever had, and I started out on 286s many moons ago so I seen some chit...
I have worked several times for operational leaders who have valued and cultivated visionary product thinking.
So maybe: reliable, innovative, big - pick 2.
Software and services require stability and predictability. Tim Cook is the yang to Steve Jobs' ying. I think TC is looking for the optimal balance.
Software? It's a first to hear that Steve's Apple had a problem with software.
