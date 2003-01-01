Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
> Esa is also in contact with the Indian space agency which is using the same clocks in its sat-nav system. So far, the Indians have not experienced the same failures.

Since the same technology and the same manufacturer is being used, it's a weird problem to have after the satellites are already in space.

Would it be paranoid to contemplate sabotage?

After all, a global system has clear military value. In contrast the Indian system is limited in coverage to India and nearby nations.

my thoughts too, Stuxnet but for GPS satellites. Too much of a threat to the US GPS system? Maybe a target for Russia but unlikely because they have no competing system. The only thing that leads away from it being US orchestrated is that they found Stuxnet, so if they found this you could be pretty sure that US/EU relations would be very shaky. Of course perhaps then Russia make it look like a US attack to divide a wedge between allies.

>> Russia ... have no competing system

Russia has GLONASS, China has BeiDOU, India IRNSS, Japan QZ

No, I believe your reasoning is sound.

Given the level of political sabotage it saw when already at drawing stages I would not be surprised.

The US has already leaned hard on European officials to abandon the €1.1bn (£772m) project.

Last year, the EU press spokesman for Galileo, Gilles Gantelet, declared that under the strain of American pressure, "Galileo is almost dead".

While US pressure has not killed off the Galileo project entirely, concessions made by European officials mean Galileo will now be a much weaker rival to GPS than the system they had envisioned.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk/2003/dec/08/world.internation...

Galileo will lead Europe into conflict with the US, which has security concerns about the building of a navigational network to rival its own system.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/science/nature/1893022.stm

The United States has security worries about the development of Galileo.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/business/3121682.stm

My SWAG is that it's not a clock problem, it's a power supply problem.

All the satellites probably use the same clock power supply, regardless of which clock they chose to put into the satellite.

That would explain why you have the Indian clocks by the same manufacturer all working, and why two completely different clock technologies (hydrogen maser and rubidium) are both failing.

The India program only started launching a couple years ago. Galileo has been launching since 2006. Perhaps the clocks fail only after x amount of hours in space or some other condition based on age. The oldest Galileo sat clock has a decade of wear on it. I imagine there are some worried people in the Indian space program right now after hearing this news.

With functioning clocks, Galileo is accurate to within a metre, according to this article. That's crazy - I had no idea it was that accurate.

Apparently they wanted to make it even more accurate, but got pushback from USA before they feared it would be used by hostile forces.

I'm very disappointed that the EU bowed to their demands. It is the second clear sign I know that Europe dances to the USA's pipe; the other one was the grounding of the bolivian presidents plane in 2013.

I hope that Europe eventually stops giving in to demands by the USA.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evo_Morales_grounding_incident

What's the fear with more accuracy?

From my (completely layman) perspective once you've got a meter or so of accuracy, you've got what you need for weapons.

What's further accuracy get you that some nations are against everyone having?

A similar thing happens with commercial imagery satellites. Companies are forced to downsample their high resolution govt-only images to 30cm for the general public.

That's slightly different though, better imagery makes it possible to resolve more features.

With the improved positional accuracy it's a 2 meter circle vs a 1 meter circle. What tactics does a 1 meter circle enable that the 2 meter circle does not enable?

Also, DigitalGlobe only has 30 cm capability:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WorldView-4

Who is downsampling (DigitalGlobe/GeoEye was downsampling earlier 40 cm imagery for Google, to 50cm)?

I can kind of understand the privacy concerns with being able to snap a high res picture of anyone anywhere at any time that has a view of the sky.

I still think they are fighting the inevitable there, but I get it.

But with GPS I just don't understand why they are being intentionally crippled.

My understanding is that it's not exactly "by force" but rather a condition of funding. The U.S. Government is probably Digital Globe's largest customer.

This is actually untrue. The US didn't like that the EU was using bands close to GPS so if there was a conflict where the Russians or Chinese were using Galileo to target American troops, the US would have no choice but to shoot down or otherwise disable Galileo satellites by force. No one wants this, so the EU chose a different frequency that could be jammed without jamming GPS. Accuracy was never a concern. Galileo can't do better than a meter for many reasons, not the least of which is number of satellites, clock accuracy, and cost.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galileo_(satellite_navigation)...

Then europe should treat shooting down of Galileo satellites as an act of war and react as such.

It's not europes business to make it easy for the USA to wage war.

reply


So rather than make a technological change, which according to the parent post has no effect on the quality of the end system, Europe should wage war on the US if the US did something aggressive to protect it's troops in the middle of what I assume would already be World War 3? (an overt conflict with Russia or China?)

If whatever the USA are planing to do is in Europes interest, they can ask to turn Galileo off. If it is really in Europes interest, they will do so.

Localized jamming sounds a lot less disruptive than turning off the system for the entire world.


Europe is part of NATO and has major incentives to cooperate with the US. In the scenario where the US would have to shoot down Galileo sats, would most likely be one where the US is protecting Europe from China or Russia as we're talking WWIII. I imagine this little story is little more than a tempest in a teapot designed to enrage Euro nationalists. The reality is that when you're in a shared defense agreement, your weapons systems, including nav systems, need a high level of cooperation. A frequency shift isn't the tragedy you're making it out to be.

In the scenario you mentioned Europe could turn off Galileo if deemed necessary, no need for the USA to shoot it down. The solution taken just makes it easier for USA to wage war against Europes interests.

Europe isn't a single entity. Imagine a conflict in Eastern Europe that the US is part of. The rest of Europe has built its infrastructure on Galileo and shutting it down means major economic and infrastructure issues for Europeans not involved in the conflict. The US asks them to turn it off, but Merkel says no. Or Greece says no because Putin promised them $200m in aid. EU decisions have to be unanimous. Now what? Lets stop pretending European nations, even members of NATO, all care about each other. There's no polite discourse here. Just naked self-interest that's easy for the enemy to game.


With India, China and Russia launching their own positionning systems, I wonder if it would be possible to interpolate an even higher precision by listening to all 5 signals at the same time.

(I don't know enough about signal processing to know if that's a possibility or not.)

Not only is it possible, it's already done in many (most?) smartphones made over the past few years, at least for the Russian GLONASS system. As China's BeiDou and Galileo become operational, those will presumably be incorporated too.

However, I'd guess that most of the improvement in user experience comes from the higher reliability than higher accuracy. Even if the errors from all systems were completely uncorrelated (which they are not), averaging the location reported by four systems gives you at most a factor of 2 in improved accuracy. On the other hand, if your chance of being able to lock onto enough satellites (within a given number of seconds) for one system is 80%, the chance that you can lock on to at least one of the four systems becomes 99.8%.

> With India, China and Russia launching their own positionning systems, I wonder if it would be possible to interpolate an even higher precision by listening to all 5 signals at the same time.

First: Only Navstar-GPS, GLONASS and (in near future) Galileo will have worldwide coverage. Perhaps in future (but according to http://www.navipedia.net/index.php/BeiDou_Future_and_Evoluti... not before 2020) BeiDou will also have global coverage. IRNSS only has regional coverage.

So in near future we will only have three sources (not five).

Now for the simple mathematical trick: Model the position of the three systems as normal distributed random variable with same \mu, but different \sigma (\sigma_1, \sigma_2, \sigma_3). These three sigmas have to be measured. Now a convex combination of these random variables is again normal distributed, but with different \sigma (let's call it \sigma^) (easy exercise or look it up). Now just compute the coefficients of the convex combination that minimize \sigma^.

Or you could just say that, for N independently distributed samples, the accuracy improves by a factor of at most sqrt(N) :)

(warning: armchair expert, I've just read a bunch of wikipedia pages)

I believe there's still sources of systemic error that would affect all the signals similarly, such as atmospheric interference, so even taking (for example) the average of the reported position from all the services may not improve accuracy that much.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Error_analysis_for_the_Global_... is a good read.

Is there a way to fix such problems with a software update?

We won't know until we know what's the cause in the first place.

The article says that after some troubleshooting they were able to restart one of the hydrogen maser clocks, so it appears they do have some abilities on the software side.

It sounds like a manufacturing issue to me, so I don't think so. The batch they ordered could have been faulty, but I'm assuming that ESA uses samples taken from multiple runs to minimize failures, so that's fairly unlikely.

It could be a design issue too. Like are they accidentally over-voltaging the clock with a transient or some sort of power sequencing issue? Or does some component have tin somewhere? Really hard to say at this point.

I really hope it's not a design issue, but that could definitely be the case. Why tin specifically?

Tin forms whiskers, small hairlike growths on the metal that can cause short circuits. We've already lost a satellite to this phenomenon, although I would hope it's not a problem anymore with current metallurgical techniques

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whisker_(metallurgy)

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tin_pest

