Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Resolvd – Professional Task Manager for Designers and Developers (nomadprojects.io)
2 points by tasteofdalife 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Resolvd is a professional Task Manager App for designers and developers, that allows tech teams to increase their productivity during Product making process by focusing on execution. Built-in smart engine helps to detect, sort, prioritize, schedule, assign tasks and more, by understanding pro language of developers and designers. Project structure makes it natural to navigate and act upon tasks. And task based communication and collaboration keeps workflow in place.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: