Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Resolvd – Professional Task Manager for Designers and Developers
(
nomadprojects.io
)
2 points
by
tasteofdalife
19 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
tasteofdalife
7 minutes ago
Resolvd is a professional Task Manager App for designers and developers, that allows tech teams to increase their productivity during Product making process by focusing on execution. Built-in smart engine helps to detect, sort, prioritize, schedule, assign tasks and more, by understanding pro language of developers and designers. Project structure makes it natural to navigate and act upon tasks. And task based communication and collaboration keeps workflow in place.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply