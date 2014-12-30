The "modern" open-plan office in which I work is particularly bad at acoustics. The dining area has a dome, which looks nice but sounds like an echoing railway station. I avoid it because I can't make out conversations in that kind of environment. Said dining area is isolated from the rest of the office by a partial wall that does not go all the way up.
All walls and ceiling surfaces are smooth and flat to maximise acoustic reflection. When we first moved in, the glass-fronted meeting rooms were echoing little boxes that were also impossible to hold conversations in, so we had to fit fabric acoustic suppressing wall hangings.
Offices could do well to learn from the "modern bar vs. traditional pub" layout approach. The bar is open and loud; conversation requires either out-louding people or leaning into someone's ear. The traditional pub "snug" has wooden half-partitions into booths, lots of fabric on the seating, maybe a few wing chairs, and a twisty internal layout. The ambient volume is much quieter.
An office laid out like a snug would still technically be "open" but would stop noise travelling across the office. Even just an acoustic suppressant ceiling would make a big difference.
The 2 common cited reasons of "saves real estate costs" and "employee distrust" have become thought-stopping memes that prevents the analysis of executives who prefer working in open offices and became successful with it. I previously posted an example of Mark Zuckerberg's thinking:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13374848
Look at those old photos and then listen to him speak about his new 2015 open desk in the video. Contemplate whether he built the new open office to spy on everyone or... was it to recreate and extend the "open office" kitchen table at Harvard that let the team quickly iterate on software and get to $100 billion IPO?
Would Lindsey's complaints sway him? She says:
>A 2013 study found that many workers in open offices are frustrated by distractions that lead to poorer work performance. Nearly half of the surveyed workers in open offices said the lack of sound privacy was a significant problem for them and more than 30 percent complained about the lack of visual privacy.
Why would Mark Z care about these surveys? Of those respondents that were dissatisfied, what did those workers who require private offices build that was great? He built a multi-billion dollar company with a cramped elbow-to-elbow open office.
Opinion pieces about this topic are not convincing. Concrete business performance superior to everyone else based on private offices is what's convincing.
I personally enjoy working in an open office. I think I would have a hard time working from home or in a singular office... I need people around me, I like being able to get up and communicate with colleagues. Yes, it can get annoying, but the pros outweigh the cons for me.
This isn't the trend in tech, I have a lot of developer colleagues that would prefer to stay at home, or at the very least isolate the tech department from the rest of the company.
A while ago my company moved developers into their own office. It didn't last for a long time (for a number of reasons), I saw no benefits in it and was very happy when the decision to move us back in was made.
For me it makes so easy to just pass by and say hello to start a conversation. But my company office is really well designed for that. We also have a lot of meeting rooms where teams can go when they want to do something together that is more noisy or needs more concentration. We have individual rooms for people that wants to concentrate or for managers that want to work on something sensitive.
But even that way you will see some teams that are more open than others. You still can have silos, but if you had teams in individual rooms the isolation will be complete. So open offices help, but are not the complete answer. The company values also play a big role on helping in an open and friendly communication.
> This isn't the trend in tech, I have a lot of developer colleagues that would prefer to stay at home, or at the very least isolate the tech department from the rest of the company.
For me this is the company values part. If you feel that you don't fit or that you have nothing in common with the rest of the people of the company that's an issue to solve.
If you work as a team leader, manager, or senior programmer, it's absolutely a must-read. I can't recommend it more highly than that.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peopleware:_Productive_Project...
https://blog.codinghorror.com/peopleware-revisited/
http://new.joelonsoftware.com/navLinks/fog0000000262.html
I don't mind going to an open office occasionally if 90% of my week is working from my own office with walls, a chair setup for me and some IT equipment that's actually had some investment.
It looks like the core problem here is all-or-nothing thinking. On projects requiring a lot of creative thinking and multiple disciplines I like a small team all in one room working side-by-side. On projects not requiring much creative thinking but a lot of deep programming I like to be left alone. When I'm working on my business, I enjoy being in a coworking environment.
Instead what gets implemented is these cafeteria-sized cattle rooms where you can't hear yourself think. Or everybody working in silos by themselves -- which over time destroys productivity, oddly enouh.
It's the one-size-fits-all thinking that's the problem here, not the office furniture layout.
How could we show management how is it to use IRC, mailing lists or something like Github to collaborate?
I wish I knew the answer. My gut says to take someone experienced working with remote teams to run a trial, to show them the little tricks that can help make it a success. Quantifying success is often difficult even if we feel we know instinctively if it's working for us, or could be part time or with some changes.
However, I've only worked for companies who had a negative attitude towards working remotely even if they half-heartedly tried it occasionally, or companies who were setup as remote-first. Traversing the gap seems to be hard.
I remember reading in Trump's Art of the Deal book that showing up on-site to regularly inspect the ongoing construction helped get the building done faster and under-budget. That doesn't mean the contractors liked having the client show up on-site every day, even if it worked.
Ask yourself: If the science pointed towards sitting next to the loud sales guy, would you be as likely to upvote an article saying so? This is on the front page because people want it, not because they care about productivity.
Same thing applies to remote working: Most people can't work remotely, even if they say they want to.
That's a very sweeping statement. I don't want a private office, and I'm an employee. I can (and do) work remotely on occasion, but I'd still rather be in my office 90% of the time.
Employees want a little privacy and most of the want a quiet are. It's not the same as a want of private offices.
> If the science pointed towards sitting next to the loud sales guy
"If". Show me the data ;)
> Most people can't work remotely, even if they say they want to.
That depends on the equipment you need to use. If it's a phone, a laptop, and an internet connection, you can, end of story.
If you need specialized equipment it gets problematic indeed.
EDIT: typo.
Have you tried to hire anyone to do remote work, even freelance work? Most people fail miserably if you don't give them structure(and being on-site is a type of structure).
You can work around it by selecting for the small percentage of people who can work independently, but most people aren't in that small percentage. So success by being vigilant in selection would reinforce that it doesn't work on average.
If this site was "Manager News" and everybody here was a manager, I'd be more likely to believe discussion praising allowing remote workers. As it is, I'm skeptical that people aren't believing what they want to hear.
Personally, I find it quite plausible that the loud sales guy is hurting everyone's productivity. But lots of things are plausible, and it seems undisciplined to believe all the resulting discussion.
Anyone that works in a reasonably friendly place, with decent motivators and a good boss, both your goals are aligned, because you want to get shit done as much as your boss does. At that point giving the employee what he/she wants is what you as a boss wants.
I'm lucky in that I'm my own boss, even if clients can sometimes have specific demands. Thankfully they generally only hire me because they trust that our goals are aligned, meaning:
I get paid for results, they get results from me choosing my optimal environment. Win-win.
