Why we built Kur: Prototyping DNNs is a slow process. Most people doing deep learning want to iterate and try out different model architectures and learn from others. It's hard to do this using barebones backends like TensorFlow/Theano or even the higher abstraction of software like Keras.
Kur is not speech specific. It can be used for images (we supply two examples), speech (we supply one example and DG is open sourcing a new audio dataset with it, the DEEPGRAM10), text, etc.
There are CNN layers, RNN, dense, dropout, batch norm, etc. to pick and choose from. The best part? Kur does all the plumbing! You want one input but two outputs? Not a problem, describe that model in Kur!
We're really pumped to be releasing Kur and would love to answer questions if you've got em.
Thanks!
Deepgram AI Research Team
http://kur.deepgram.com
http://github.com/deepgram/kur
http://kurhub.com
reply
Also, does it work on Windows? "DL for dummies" code should run on Windows :)
Doing:
pip install kur
Installs all of the packages that Kur relies on, so you don't need a list to run down and install.
Anyway we can help get it installed for you?
About Windows: great point and we have had users test in Windows. It installs fully there too!
Also, we're hanging around on gitter if you want real time advice :)
Why we built Kur: Prototyping DNNs is a slow process. Most people doing deep learning want to iterate and try out different model architectures and learn from others. It's hard to do this using barebones backends like TensorFlow/Theano or even the higher abstraction of software like Keras.
Kur is not speech specific. It can be used for images (we supply two examples), speech (we supply one example and DG is open sourcing a new audio dataset with it, the DEEPGRAM10), text, etc.
There are CNN layers, RNN, dense, dropout, batch norm, etc. to pick and choose from. The best part? Kur does all the plumbing! You want one input but two outputs? Not a problem, describe that model in Kur!
We're really pumped to be releasing Kur and would love to answer questions if you've got em.
Thanks! Deepgram AI Research Team
http://kur.deepgram.com http://github.com/deepgram/kur http://kurhub.com
reply