Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Using Existing Resources to Kickstart Growth
(
phillipalexeev.com
)
6 points
by
mrcsparker
29 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
boyakasha
4 minutes ago
Employee referral programs are pretty common these days, although I'm sure that making them work more like customer referral programs would improve their efficacy.
reply
esailija
12 minutes ago
Thanks for the helpful tips! Can definitely implement some of these. Especially enjoyed the piece on data - we've got quite a bit of data that could probably make for some cool reports.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply