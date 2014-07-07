I'm stuck in a bit of a pickle. I've been with this startup since near day one. Lately, I've been a bit discouraged by our heads down focus on growth and lack of attention devoted to innovation. We've lost much of our top engineering and design talent, and are nearing a skeleton crew. Leadership has been a revolving door since the inception of the company and has more experience in marketing, not heading technologies companies. With that said, I do very much enjoy my coworkers. To break things down in numbers– new employer is offering me a 60% raise in terms of cash & 80% including equity (I am nearly vested at current employer). Current employer just barely surpassed the offer at new employer, but will offer other concessions (allow me to move and work remote 3 days/week, hiring of staff engineers, etc). I am looking forward to a fresh start in terms of company (no baggage) and location. I will be learning a new tech stack (some of it awesome, some of it very legacy) as well as have exposure to a much bigger pool of engineers and diversity of skills, experiences & opinions. Any advice? My intuition is telling me too little, too late & to move on.