Five Architectural Easter Eggs Hiding on Gothic Cathedrals
(
atlasobscura.com
)
25 points
by
prismatic
3 hours ago
willvarfar
14 minutes ago
The hall in the naval college in Greenwich is beautifully painted. It was built as a hospital for seaman and the rich patrons commissioned some famous painter to decorate it. He painted himself into his painting with his cap out after he had trouble getting paid for his efforts.
onion2k
40 minutes ago
About 5 minutes walk from my office in Newcastle, UK is a cathedral building featuring a vampire rabbit.
http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-vampire-rabbit-of-new...
