Five Architectural Easter Eggs Hiding on Gothic Cathedrals (atlasobscura.com)
25 points by prismatic 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





The hall in the naval college in Greenwich is beautifully painted. It was built as a hospital for seaman and the rich patrons commissioned some famous painter to decorate it. He painted himself into his painting with his cap out after he had trouble getting paid for his efforts.

About 5 minutes walk from my office in Newcastle, UK is a cathedral building featuring a vampire rabbit.

http://www.atlasobscura.com/places/the-vampire-rabbit-of-new...

