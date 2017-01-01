http://imgur.com/a/feJoK
CEO - Focused on managing team (Traditional definition BTW)
Product Manager - Focused on UX
Customer Manager - Focused on Onboarding and Client Management
Customer Acquirer - Focused on Acquiring Customers
Financial Manager - Focused on Managing Capital Flows
You could (or possibly should) combine The Customer roles into one and the financial one with CEO and you'd have the same setup that Feld describes.
