High-Speed Traders Are Taking Over Bitcoin (bloomberg.com)
24 points by ca98am79 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





Others here are missing the point. Until platforms like Bitfinex allowed margin trading, arbitrage was impossible because the exchanges are extremely risk averse. In order to arbitrage you would have had to buy on one exchange, then wait for 3 confirmations (~40 minutes?) before the receiving exchange would take the risk that the bitcoin was actually transferred. Now with short selling it looks like you can instantly borrow a bitcoin on the exchange that's inflated, then sell it immediately. You don't need to transfer between exchanges - all done completely on internal paper transfers inside the exchange.

> Now with short selling it looks like you can instantly borrow a bitcoin on the exchange that's inflated, then sell it immediately

This sounds more like speculation than arbitrate. With arbitrage, you transfer liquidity from one exchange to another by having a short leg on the higher-price exchange and a long leg on the lower price one. This is great for Bitcoin because it evens out the price differences between the exchanges, and at the same time transfers the liquidity of one exchange to another one, while the arbitrageur makes a profit.

I don't see how leveraged trading can replace this. Arbitrate is, essentially, taking orders from one exchange and selling them on another one, thereby matching a buyer and a seller on separate exchanges. It's a genuine service to the market.

> while the increasing dominance of sophisticated traders begs the question of how long the juiciest arbitrage opportunities will last.

Raises the question, not begs it. Begging the question would be to say, 'Bitcoin always generates profit, therefor it will always generate a profit.' Begging the question is assuming the consequent of the argument; raising a question is, well … raising one.

"Taking over" is sensationalism.

High-speed trader's are taking advantage of arbitrage on zero fee digital currency exchanges.

And by taking over they mean has been going on for 2+ years now.

This was evident on Coinbase a couple of years ago. You could sit there and watch the bids and asks move up and down in a regular fashion on a Saturday night. Probably super amateur HFT but HFT nonetheless.

Is it possible to do HFT with bitcoin, given it has a 7 transactions-per-second maximum rate?

Note: the article confuses two distinct things wth each other, or at least makes it unclear: the transaction volume that is allegedly dominated by high-speed traders is in the forex market, with people trading a promise to e.g. USD, EUR and Yuan for a promise to bitcoins.

Only when someone withdraws his Bitcoin promise does it become a transaction one the blockchain. Until then it's just an exchange saying it owed you a certain amount of bitcoins. This becomes evident when an exchange defaults on its promises because of e.g. a hack, as has been the case with Mt. Gox, Bitfinex, Bitfloor and many others.

They aren't trading possession on the blockchain in most cases. Generally, the BTC is in an exchange's wallet and the exchange maintains the accounts of the traders until the traders withdraw their assets.

edit: Some cross exchange trades (i.e. buy BTC on one exchange and sell on another) would still require a move across the chain, but it all really depends on what the exact mechanics of the trade are.

There's nothing in this article that wasn't true in 2012...

High-speed trading on a "market" that allows ~10 transactions/second max?

The exchanges in question are not implemented on top of any blockchain, so no

