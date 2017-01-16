reply
This sounds more like speculation than arbitrate. With arbitrage, you transfer liquidity from one exchange to another by having a short leg on the higher-price exchange and a long leg on the lower price one. This is great for Bitcoin because it evens out the price differences between the exchanges, and at the same time transfers the liquidity of one exchange to another one, while the arbitrageur makes a profit.
I don't see how leveraged trading can replace this. Arbitrate is, essentially, taking orders from one exchange and selling them on another one, thereby matching a buyer and a seller on separate exchanges. It's a genuine service to the market.
Raises the question, not begs it. Begging the question would be to say, 'Bitcoin always generates profit, therefor it will always generate a profit.' Begging the question is assuming the consequent of the argument; raising a question is, well … raising one.
High-speed trader's are taking advantage of arbitrage on zero fee digital currency exchanges.
Only when someone withdraws his Bitcoin promise does it become a transaction one the blockchain. Until then it's just an exchange saying it owed you a certain amount of bitcoins. This becomes evident when an exchange defaults on its promises because of e.g. a hack, as has been the case with Mt. Gox, Bitfinex, Bitfloor and many others.
edit: Some cross exchange trades (i.e. buy BTC on one exchange and sell on another) would still require a move across the chain, but it all really depends on what the exact mechanics of the trade are.
