When solving a project euler or codewars problem, record your screen and audio while voicing your thought process and solution to the problem. When finished, a title and description should be automated, and upload to your youtube channel, or save it to disk.
I look to add a function to:
automate creating a thumbnail
sitting on top of other educational sites
polish the audio input
group similar problems in a playlist
FYI - this is my first attempt of releasing a product by myself, so I apologize for any n00bs mistakes :)
reply
When solving a project euler or codewars problem, record your screen and audio while voicing your thought process and solution to the problem. When finished, a title and description should be automated, and upload to your youtube channel, or save it to disk.
I look to add a function to: automate creating a thumbnail sitting on top of other educational sites polish the audio input group similar problems in a playlist
FYI - this is my first attempt of releasing a product by myself, so I apologize for any n00bs mistakes :)
reply