Show HN: Chrome extension to screen record solving project euler/codewars probs (chrome.google.com)
OP here

When solving a project euler or codewars problem, record your screen and audio while voicing your thought process and solution to the problem. When finished, a title and description should be automated, and upload to your youtube channel, or save it to disk.

I look to add a function to: automate creating a thumbnail sitting on top of other educational sites polish the audio input group similar problems in a playlist

FYI - this is my first attempt of releasing a product by myself, so I apologize for any n00bs mistakes :)

