Ask HN: Why do I run outdoors?

Note: Not intending to be boastful, but genuinely curious. I just love running outdoors. I don't run any marathons, nor I do I believe in charity runs. I don't run for health reasons, nor getting into shape, nor weight loss (am in a great shape, not much fat weighing about 140 lbs consistent). I don't run for sleep (I sleep 8-10 hrs/day even otherwise). I don't run for appetite (I am fairly disciplined 3 times/day). About 3 years go, I was advised not to run by a general physician due to knee damage, but I still run. I run outdoors mostly on asphalt, but I don't care if it's concrete, mud or sand. I mostly run by myself, and do not wear any headphones/music. I run when it rains, or when it shines. With just the same "half-naked fakir" dressing. In fact, I love running in the rain. I run when it's cold (coldest 35F), and when its damn hot (hottest 102F). I run when I am at home during holidays, or when I am at work. I run when I am in BA or when I travel. I don't run to "get away" from my work, nor do I do that to alleviate stress. I don't run for pride (haven't advertised until this post). Finally, I am not surrounded by any marathon runners. I learnt life's perseverance lesson from running. I run 3-4 days, and clock about 10-15 miles per week. I run about 9-10 mi/min pace. Every week, every season, and every year for the past 5 years. That's a lot of running -- 2500 miles altogether. And I would like to know why I do that! :) Wondering if there are others who feel the same way? About 4 years back, I remember associating not running with poor overall body energy mentally. And I don't remember the pain anymore, nor do I have the problem now. Don't mistake me, I love running and would continue to do so. However, it would be much more enriching to know why I do what I do.