Scientism: observe. Generate hypothesis. Apply.
It's not just medicine, but basically anything that tries to assert credibility by being "science-based", rather than "proven".
Biology is so complex and we know so little about it, so that the normal logic often fails on it: if A -> B, B -> C, you need to do experiments to show A -> C. Error accumulates, other unknowns come in.
If you have to draw conclusion by logic in biology, look at the errorbars and sample size. Then stretch the errorbars by the square root of the sample size. Then stretch it again 3 times. If the conclusion still look obvious to you, proceed with caution.
Changing the diets of millions of children at once should require airplane-construction levels of confidence, at the very least. Instead the FDA and FNS are running off low-confidence garbage and acting as if they have an authoritative standing, playing with potentially trillions of dollars of future utility differences spread across tens of millions of schoolchildren.
