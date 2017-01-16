Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why Medical Advice Seems to Change So Frequently (nytimes.com)
Part of the problem is that properly designed medical experiments on humans are an ethical minefield so there are compromises all over the place.

In view of other comments, it seems useful to point out that credible evidence is nonexistent in the medical field. I am an M.D. with 7y experience in the clinics, have done my share of research, and i can assure you that "scientific evidence" in medicine is a humongous s*load of tampered data written by people who have absolutely zero idea of what science is.

Science: Observe. Generate hypothesis. Design experiment(s) that would invalidate hypothesis. Test. Evaluate. Repeat as needed. Apply, and measure effectiveness. Continue to evaluate as new data is gained.

Scientism: observe. Generate hypothesis. Apply.

It's not just medicine, but basically anything that tries to assert credibility by being "science-based", rather than "proven".

For many assertions, my quick filter is: what the _direct_ experimental design would look like to draw such conclusions? Is it possible that it is done somewhere?

Biology is so complex and we know so little about it, so that the normal logic often fails on it: if A -> B, B -> C, you need to do experiments to show A -> C. Error accumulates, other unknowns come in.

If you have to draw conclusion by logic in biology, look at the errorbars and sample size. Then stretch the errorbars by the square root of the sample size. Then stretch it again 3 times. If the conclusion still look obvious to you, proceed with caution.

I have no serious issue with fad-diet pundits and talk show hosts giving bad advice based on extremely weak science. My issue is when the government does this, and sets regulations, dietary guidelines, and school lunch rosters based on bunk.

Changing the diets of millions of children at once should require airplane-construction levels of confidence, at the very least. Instead the FDA and FNS are running off low-confidence garbage and acting as if they have an authoritative standing, playing with potentially trillions of dollars of future utility differences spread across tens of millions of schoolchildren.

