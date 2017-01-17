Hacker News
Life-Saving Device Could Transform the Medical Market in 2017
(
wolfstreet.com
)
1 point
by
SQL2219
42 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
masonic
13 minutes ago
Pump-and-dump? Looking at their web site, I don't see a
single
mention of any status on any clinical trials... in any country. Very odd for something that claims to ship this year.
reply
