I think the major thing this post fails to emphasize is how the CEO and other executives/managers interact. I would specifically ask:

1.) Tell me about a situation where you disagreed with your team, but trusted them and was convinced. 2.) Tell me about another one of those. (There's always one canned answer)

In other words: Who can tell the CEO "No" and do they know when to listen and when to push. If the CEO doesn't know how to do that well, I think the company is doomed, and it's incredibly hard to do well.

I feel like I just got content-market'd. They get me every time!

Got me too, but quite refreshing to see something published with Ghost.

