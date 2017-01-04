I work in aerospace so my experience is perhaps not as on-point as a netsec pro, but my gripe is that the "IT professionals" are more often than not 50-somethings who still doubleclick hyperlinks and tell stories about 2 guys that "picked up a virus" by "emailing back and forth", seemingly not understanding that one guy got malware and it spread via email, as if malware attaches itself to passing packets in the nether regions of cyberspace as it travels down the tubes.
