Loading Chrome Extensions in Brave
Haha, so to use extensions I have to download the source code, manually download the extensions with an npm package I have to install, and then use actual code to register it.

It's nice that it supports extensions, but I probably would have skipped the blog post before there's a more convenient method.

Also, the only distinguishing features mentioned seem to be a built in Adblocker and Https redirect?

Worth noting that this article is for developers wishing to assist the Brave team in determining whether an extension can be supported straight-away. This is not intended for your average user.

Ok that makes more sense then.

Still, I would recommend implementing some crappy UI only enabled on dev to do this.

That's a fair request; I'll take it to the team for consideration. Thank you for the feedback!

That would most certainly make it easier to quickly test out various extensions.

It's a challenging issue; Extensions run in multiple contexts. As such, some gaps in support may be realized in the browser's engine, the browser's chrome, or in UX/UI artifacts.

We have been researching ways to more easily test extensions, and will continue to explore this in the future.


Part of Brave's adblocking was replacing site ads with their own ads, and then a slice of the ad revenue back to the user. So you'd get a 15% cut of the revenue and only see Brave-provided or Brave-approved ads. You could then choose to reinvest that and give the money back to the sites that you visit.

Brave does not do any ad-replacement; this is part of a potential opt-in model [in the future]. Today, out of the box, Brave blocs ads, trackers, prevents fingerprinting, and more.

Brave Payments launched recently, which allows each user to fund their own Brave Wallet, and distribute micro-donations to sites they visit on a monthly basis.

Has anyone tested the Dashlane extension in this way for Brave? If so, I would consider using it as my desktop browser. I currently use Brave on mobile, and it is great.

That’s how I ended up briefly moving to [Vivaldi](https://vivaldi.com). It’s basically chromium with new browser chrome. It was fun playing with the new UI, but it seemed to suck down memory like no ones business. It is compatible with all the chrome extensions though.

Dashlane ships with Brave; see Password Managers section under about:preferences#security.

Been working with brave for a while. God they are a bunch of badd$ss.... Super impressed with the vision and what we have built.

