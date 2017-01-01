Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
One in five of us may 'hear' flashes of light (theguardian.com)
25 points by jonbaer 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





I have always had this experience. I never stopped to consider that others don't have it as well. Now I wonder how much this correlates to how people process information. I tend to visualize abstract concepts in some fashion, ever if I cannot describe what I am seeing.

reply


I'm actually the opposite. In that I see flashes of light when I hear sounds (when my eyes are closed in a dark place). Happens all the time when I'm laying in bed before I fall asleep at night.

reply


I see weird flashes when I close my eyes, especially when I close them hard. Not sure if this is a similar phenomenon.

reply


I experience this too. I'd be close to asleep and the floor may creak, or the radiator may ping, and it will turn into fireworks that look like a particular word in a particular font in a particular color.

Freaky stuff.

reply


Do you mean sounds that are real or imagined? Reading this article made me look up this phenomenon I sometimes experience, and it turns out it's a documented thing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exploding_head_syndrome

reply


I get that all the time too: Someone slams a door when I'm laying down, and it's like a flash going off in my face.

reply


Those are floaters and flashes... https://www.aao.org/eye-health/diseases/what-are-floaters-fl...

reply


No that's something completely different. travisl12 is talking about the 'exploding head syndrome'.

reply


I think that's pretty common. At least, it happens to me, and I've mentioned it to several friends who said "oh yeah, that happens to me too"

reply


+1 me too

reply


One more +1

reply


Same here.

reply


I also experience this.

reply


I have been experiencing this . I tried searching for terms related to synthesia but couldn't find anything . I tried the test but I am in a car but I believe I was able to perform the task. I agree that it is a faint sound but also I know that it is a result of what I am seeing .

I hate seeing jarring animations on websites especially above the fold.

reply


Yeah, happens to me if I look at flashing lights with a regular pattern - I get a barely perceptible accompanying soundtrack in my head.

reply


How is this different than synesthesia?

reply


I can "hear" visual motion without any accompanying sound, e.g. animated GIFs. I don't think it's that rare, though?

reply


Super amazing, what does it sounds like? I 100% cannot do this or even imagine what it's like. People think it's unusual that I can deeply "feel" other people and truly "see" objects in front of me in 3D space. If I listen to music I get intense graphics/movies/colours. I'm also dyslexic so I can/do strongly believe in neurodiversity.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: