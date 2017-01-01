Hacker News
One in five of us may 'hear' flashes of light
theguardian.com
25 points
by
jonbaer
1 hour ago
18 comments
favorite
teilo
0 minutes ago
I have always had this experience. I never stopped to consider that others don't have it as well. Now I wonder how much this correlates to how people process information. I tend to visualize abstract concepts in some fashion, ever if I cannot describe what I am seeing.
travisl12
1 hour ago
I'm actually the opposite. In that I see flashes of light when I hear sounds (when my eyes are closed in a dark place). Happens all the time when I'm laying in bed before I fall asleep at night.
Cyph0n
5 minutes ago
I see weird flashes when I close my eyes, especially when I close them hard. Not sure if this is a similar phenomenon.
bitwize
8 minutes ago
I experience this too. I'd be close to asleep and the floor may creak, or the radiator may ping, and it will turn into fireworks that look like a particular word in a particular font in a particular color.
Freaky stuff.
throw_away
30 minutes ago
Do you mean sounds that are real or imagined? Reading this article made me look up this phenomenon I sometimes experience, and it turns out it's a documented thing:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exploding_head_syndrome
scentedmeat
11 minutes ago
I get that all the time too: Someone slams a door when I'm laying down, and it's like a flash going off in my face.
werdnapk
18 minutes ago
Those are floaters and flashes...
https://www.aao.org/eye-health/diseases/what-are-floaters-fl...
nom
14 minutes ago
No that's something completely different. travisl12 is talking about the 'exploding head syndrome'.
knodi123
48 minutes ago
I think that's pretty common. At least, it happens to me, and I've mentioned it to several friends who said "oh yeah, that happens to me too"
shadykiller
47 minutes ago
+1 me too
rukuu001
9 minutes ago
One more +1
ucaetano
23 minutes ago
Same here.
radmin
46 minutes ago
I also experience this.
zitterbewegung
45 minutes ago
I have been experiencing this . I tried searching for terms related to synthesia but couldn't find anything . I tried the test but I am in a car but I believe I was able to perform the task. I agree that it is a faint sound but also I know that it is a result of what I am seeing .
I hate seeing jarring animations on websites especially above the fold.
linker3000
49 minutes ago
Yeah, happens to me if I look at flashing lights with a regular pattern - I get a barely perceptible accompanying soundtrack in my head.
tantalor
37 minutes ago
How is this different than synesthesia?
reply
57 minutes ago
I can "hear" visual motion without any accompanying sound, e.g. animated GIFs. I don't think it's that rare, though?
neom
47 minutes ago
Super amazing, what does it sounds like? I 100% cannot do this or even imagine what it's like. People think it's unusual that I can deeply "feel" other people and truly "see" objects in front of me in 3D space. If I listen to music I get intense graphics/movies/colours. I'm also dyslexic so I can/do strongly believe in neurodiversity.
