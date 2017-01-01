Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing Rust Language Server Alpha Release (jonathanturner.org)
64 points by steveklabnik 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite





Rust's IDE story is starting the year off with a bang. :) It's taken me until now to realize that the protocol is semi-standardized: https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol . Are Rust and Typescript the only two languages with implementations of this protocol so far? (EDIT: nevermind, found http://langserver.org/ , which implies there are quite a lot of these.)

I'm also fascinated to hear that it's using both Racer and rustc to provide autocomplete. Is there any long-term plan to provide "quick and dirty" info from the compiler itself rather than from Racer? EDIT 2: Ah, the final paragraph addresses this. That's what I get for commenting before I'm done reading. :P

reply


The wiki has a list: https://github.com/Microsoft/language-server-protocol/wiki/P...

reply


I wonder why C++ isn't on this list.

reply


Eclipse is working on one for Java I think: https://projects.eclipse.org/proposals/jdt-language-server

reply


I really like this approach from the dotnet world but with one caveat. The language server assumes a project layout and doesn't allow for any variation from that. This has problems when you're generating code, say a web service interface or some lexx/yacc source. I like these to go in my build output (because they're build artifacts not source material), but AFAIK you can't tell the language server to also look at these files.

Another example is when you want to share code between projects without a seperate dll, like with a client/server model. Easy enough to do with make et al but not with a language server.

Neither problem is insurmountable though.

reply


RLS plugs into the compiler so I assume that it can pick up build output files that are to be compiled in.

reply


> types on hover - get the type of a symbol

Does it get me the the type of closure arguments in the middle of chained method calls? That's what I'm currently missing from other tools.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: