Show HN: Launched my first react app (to track your spending) (budgt.eu)
Hi everyone. I just wanted to show you my latest side project. It's a small React app I built to learn reactjs.

I ended up learning quite a bit more as it turns out, notably CouchDB and it's javascript implementation, PouchDB. Some great tools for what I wanted to do: a web app that doesn't care whether I'm online or not.

I initially wanted to track my own spending, so I built an even simpler app that only worked on my computer localhost, and I often forgot to save a purchase when I only had my phone handy.

Now I can track everything I spend, wherever I am !

Let me know what you think.

By the way the code is here: https://github.com/jfoucher/budgetTracker

It will probably look awful to experienced react users, but please let me know what you think, feedback is the only way to grow.

Thanks again !

