I ended up learning quite a bit more as it turns out, notably CouchDB and it's javascript implementation, PouchDB. Some great tools for what I wanted to do: a web app that doesn't care whether I'm online or not.
I initially wanted to track my own spending, so I built an even simpler app that only worked on my computer localhost, and I often forgot to save a purchase when I only had my phone handy.
Now I can track everything I spend, wherever I am !
Let me know what you think.
By the way the code is here: https://github.com/jfoucher/budgetTracker
It will probably look awful to experienced react users, but please let me know what you think, feedback is the only way to grow.
Thanks again !
