Show HN: ChatSecure iOS v4.0 – OMEMO and Signal Protocol
chatsecure.org
26 points
by
chrisballinger
57 minutes ago
ge0rg
7 minutes ago
Congratulations! It's nice to see that we now have both Android (https:/mconversations.im) and iOS covered by usable and secure XMPP clients!
bredren
55 minutes ago
Congratulations to Chris and team on getting this release out the door.
chrisballinger
37 minutes ago
Thanks! It's been quite the rollercoaster. We're extremely grateful that Moxie resolved the App Store / GPL license issue with their Signal Protocol libraries.
