Show HN: ChatSecure iOS v4.0 – OMEMO and Signal Protocol (chatsecure.org)
26 points by chrisballinger 57 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Congratulations! It's nice to see that we now have both Android (https:/mconversations.im) and iOS covered by usable and secure XMPP clients!

Congratulations to Chris and team on getting this release out the door.

Thanks! It's been quite the rollercoaster. We're extremely grateful that Moxie resolved the App Store / GPL license issue with their Signal Protocol libraries.

