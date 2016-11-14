reply
Postgres is the default datastore (because schemas are awesome) for me, and I haven't had a use case yet where I needed something that Postgres wouldn't do. Maybe if you have a very specific need, you'd reach for another datastore (come to think of it, I have successfully used Cassandra for multi-DC deployments of a distributed read-only store), but that's not the norm for me.
The article talks alot about big companies that make lots of money but as a user of databases I always saw the competition to ReThink DB being Postgres, MySQL and to a lesser extent ArangoDB and MongoDB.
The core problem for Rethink being that, well, I can get as much database as I want for free. I explored many/most of the new/nosql databases and in the end always found that Postgres was the best solution - you just shouldn't bet against Postgres it seems.
I really liked RethinkDB and thought it was well implemented but it just wasn't needed.
I do wonder if ArangoDB is going to go the same way.
He says that the market was terrible because open source developer tools suffer from oversupply. I don't think that's what happened. Rather they chose to make a product for which the next best alternative (e.g. Mongo or Cassandra or MySQL or Postgresql) had almost zero cost. It doesn't matter how oversupplied the market is if someone is willing to give away a viable product for free. Perhaps "oversupply" is another way to say "someone was willing to sell at zero cost", I'm not sure.
Unless you can find a set of customers who see significant value in your product vs. the alternative zero-cost product, you're never going to make money.
While you're building you assume you'll have to gain your own level of proficiency. So you don't know at what point you'll need support.
Having to go back and ask for an increased budget after it has shipped is a harder internal sale.
As much as I appreciate rethink's approach, I can see it as a challenging business to be in
This to me explains the massive success and quick rise of things like redis, mongodb etc. Sure the defaults are insecure but they work and they work immediately.
First of all, huge respect to Slava for this writeup. Having your startup fail is hard and it is not the time you want to blog about it. RethinkDB going broke was a sad thing to see for me, I can't imagine how it felt for him.
I think the analysis of the two root causes (hard market, focus on the wrong metrics) is accurate. It is very sad to see that in the end correctness doesn't win the day, not even for databases.
Since I run a startup too I can't help but apply his criteria to GitLab.
Good metrics to focus on:
1. Timely arrival => we try to ship great features every month on the 22nd, something that both our users https://twitter.com/PragTob/statuses/767777202045915136 and the parody account likely run by our competitors employees agree on https://twitter.com/gitlabceohere/status/768440048802947073
2. Palpable speed => we're doing OK on self hosted, really bad on GitLab.com (fixes are in https://gitlab.com/gitlab-com/infrastructure/issues/947 ). If you look beyond latency but to workflow we're doing great in integrating various parts of the process https://about.gitlab.com/2016/11/14/idea-to-production/
3. A use case => we're making GitLab an integrated tool with a broad scope https://about.gitlab.com/direction/#scope A good way to develop software from idea to production.
I hope the above list doesn't come across as pretentious. I welcome pushback and the opportunity to talk more about the OP.
I think the OP premise that it is hard to make money in the cloud is accurate. We're spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to make GitLab.com run and revenue takes a long time to grow. Selling on-premises software products has higher margins than a service.
BTW I appreciate the shoutout to GitLab as one of the five exceptions that are doing well in the open source developer market.
So I feel Slava's pain (and feel somewhat culpable as a user of RethinkDB), but I don't entirely agree with the analysis. Yes, infrastructure is a brutal space because it has been so thoroughly disrupted by open source -- but the dominance of AWS shows that open source can absolutely be monetized (just that it must be monetized as a service). Indeed, right now, I would love to deploy a RethinkDB-based service -- and if the company still existed, we (and by "we" I mean "we Samsung", not "we Joyent"[2]) would potentially be in a serious business conversation about what a supported, large-scale deployment would look like. Actually, that's not entirely true, and it leads to me to one thing that Slava didn't mention. While it kills me to bring it up, it does represent the single greatest impediment I have personally found to deep, mainstream, enterprise adoption of RethinkDB: its use of the AGPL. Anyone who has been part of a serious due diligence knows that the GPL alone is toxic to much of the enterprise world -- and the GPL is a buttoned-down corporate stooge compared to the virulent, ill-defined, never-tested AGPL. The AGPL is a complete non-starter for any purpose, and while I appreciate why the AGPL was selected by RethinkDB (and very much appreciate the explicit riders that RethinkDB put on it to make clear what it did and didn't apply to), the reality is that no one -- absolutely no one -- has built a business on AGPL software and it seems vanishingly unlikely that anyone ever will.
I still use RethinkDB and still intend to -- and I still harbor hope (crazily?) that whatever entity that owns the IP will see fit to relicense it to something that is palatable to the kind of people who care about their data. I actually believe that a business can be built on the technology -- which, to Slava's points, I have found to be delightfully sound in both design and implementation. And that RethinkDB is open source means -- for us, anyway -- it will continue to live on, despite the unfortunate demise of its corporate vessel (AGPL or no). That said, I would love to have a lot more company -- here's hoping that we see RethinkDB relicensed and a thriving business behind it!
[1] https://github.com/joyent/manta-thoth
[2] https://www.joyent.com/blog/samsung-acquires-joyent-a-ctos-p...
MongoDB server is AGPL - client drivers are Apache. To be fair the business side is based around larger scale deployment and management, and is proprietary add-ons.
I'm kind of surprised that approach wasn't mentioned for Rethinkdb - a free open core product, with paid extras dealing with pain points in larger deployments.
