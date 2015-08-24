Someone needs to come up with something like a functional language based on a trick like this. Or maybe a meta-language akin to RPython, so people can write domain specific little languages for doing things like serving web requests, combined with domain specific "cheating" GC that can get away with doing much less work than a full general purpose GC.
Couldn't a pure functional programming environment be structured to allow for such GC "cheating?"
reply
[1]: https://www.erlang-solutions.com/blog/erlang-19-0-garbage-co...
[2]: https://hamidreza-s.github.io/erlang%20garbage%20collection%...
Also anytime a functions scope terminates, all its memory immediately goes away.
This can be done because its a functional language with immutable data structures.
I suppose people at instagram didn't just stop there, but are also planning for more long term solution to optimizing their stack ( aka migration to a more performant language).
I get that software is complex and people have simple deadlines...
Someone needs to come up with something like a functional language based on a trick like this. Or maybe a meta-language akin to RPython, so people can write domain specific little languages for doing things like serving web requests, combined with domain specific "cheating" GC that can get away with doing much less work than a full general purpose GC.
Couldn't a pure functional programming environment be structured to allow for such GC "cheating?"
reply