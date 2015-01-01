Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
3M Novec 7100 Fluid Used in Largest Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Project (2015) (3m.com)
Wow, 250kW per rack is pretty much unheard-of. The highest density stuff I know of is 40-50kW per rack @ Ebay. They use 480v 3ph PDUs!

