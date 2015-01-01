Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
3M Novec 7100 Fluid Used in Largest Two-Phase Immersion Cooling Project (2015)
(
3m.com
)
10 points
by
deegles
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
virtuallynathan
28 minutes ago
Wow, 250kW per rack is pretty much unheard-of. The highest density stuff I know of is 40-50kW per rack @ Ebay. They use 480v 3ph PDUs!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply