Some browsers like Firefox throw exceptions when you try to touch storage in private browsing mode. This can be super annoying since it tends to break pages that use storage and haven't been specially tested in that mode in that browser. A library-based memory fallback helps avoid that. AFAIK it's what Chrome does with storage in incognito mode: just save calls in RAM, return them if asked for, then throw it away when navigating.
There's a PR to add this for localforage but it's been stuck in purgatory for a while and seems to have some resistance despite the utility: https://github.com/localForage/localForage/pull/555
