LocalForage: Improved Offline Storage (IndexedDB, WebSQL or LocalStorage) (github.com)
23 points by vmorgulis 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This is a great library. It's simple but flexible. You can treat it like async key-value storage but it has extra features like using different databases, all while handling the details of IndexedDB, WebSQL or localStorage support.

General question: How do you handle cases where people surf in private mode in Safari? Safari doesn’t allow localStorage in private mode.

Ideally these libraries will fall back to in-memory storage, which is lost when you navigate away, but keeps pages working when they expect to be able to write then read back a value in the same page.

Some browsers like Firefox throw exceptions when you try to touch storage in private browsing mode. This can be super annoying since it tends to break pages that use storage and haven't been specially tested in that mode in that browser. A library-based memory fallback helps avoid that. AFAIK it's what Chrome does with storage in incognito mode: just save calls in RAM, return them if asked for, then throw it away when navigating.

There's a PR to add this for localforage but it's been stuck in purgatory for a while and seems to have some resistance despite the utility: https://github.com/localForage/localForage/pull/555

https://github.com/localForage/localForage/blob/master/src/u... seems to be the only check. They would actually have to try setting an item then remove it to catch the private browsing use-case EDIT:misunderstood the question. Seems like they are https://github.com/localForage/localForage/blob/master/src/l...

