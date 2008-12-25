I know there is a lot of controversy with Manning compared to Wikileaks et. al. as far as not redacting documents or using a discriminating news source to filter them. Still, I oppose state secrets and the Hillary e-mails are actually very chilling when you start reading through them. I still side with Manning. Too many of the Snowden documents were redacted with critical information (like which hardware encryption chips were compromised by the US government). No one has the actual Pentagon Papers outside of very specific news agencies. Manning gave the entire story to the people .. and I find it more sad that we didn't see more outrage and change from that release.
I also see another message here. Obama is trying to leave a positive view of the Democratic legacy with this lasting memory. It helps people forget about the predator drones, secret kill lists, continuation of torture, NSA spying and the expansion of war, military and the American hegemony throughout the world. I wish people would see this manipulation; this handout to the left to keep them angry at the incoming administration and not at the government that continues to spy on them and kill people without trial in and endless sea of never ending conflict.
Chelsea Manning acted on her conscience, which is the best we can expect anyone to do. The governments punishment was to prevent that happening again.
Manning released a large volume of information to the public en masse with no regard to it's whistleblowing value. Some of that information was dangerous and harmful.
Manning's battering ram is much different than Snowden's scalpel, even though their base motivations had a lot in common. Snowden knew what he was doing and did it with great care and consideration. Manning was suffering from some serious mental health issues and did something foolish with questionable value at best.
No. She leaked the documents to Wikileaks, who decided to publish them uncensored. She had no control over what Wikileaks would do. Other media outlets opted not to release information they considered dangerous.
And, as @mhurron pointed out, there is no record of someone who was harmed by that information being released.
Manning did it wrong, Snowden did it right.
Then she should've released it to someone else. She is ultimately responsible for deciding to give it to Wikileaks.
So dangerous and harmful that it harmed no one.
This is a poor defense of Snowden's actions.
If it was given to a journalist who wasn't authorized to have that information, it was "released" in the only sense that is legally relevant, even if the general public doesn't have that information. Imagine saying what you just did, but replacing "journalist" with "KGB agent".
But the rest was basically just normal communications.
I think she's served more than enough jail time, but this didn't really seem like a conscience-driven whistleblowing to me.
Snowden, on the other hand, leaked some seriously shady and unconstitutional activity (along with other things that IMO did not need to be released publicly). That very much did seem like he leaked it due to his conscience.
Which may have had wide-reaching consequences, with respect to the Arab Spring.
If someone working in medical records uncovered insurance fraud, but put thousands of people's full records out on the internet (instead of a targeted disclosure), they would absolutely civil lawsuits and criminal penalties. Even if their original intent was noble, their actions would be subject to punishment.
The ends don't always justify the means.
The thing to keep in mind, though, is that Manning didn't dump those to "the public"; she gave them to Assange and his people , who (after some falling out with each other, and a lapse in some basic security practices) managed to leak the passphrase to one of their private keys.
Which isn't to say she's not responsible for the consequences of her actions; in any case, she's already very much paid the price for the decision she made. But still, it was not her intent that the cables be simply "dumped in public".
https://www.emptywheel.net/2013/08/21/bradley-mannings-sente...
But she was punished. With 7 years that she already spent in jail. I don't think that reducing her sentence from 35 years to 7 years "encourage others to leak".
His motivation was money (selling his secrets for millions of dollars) and when he was caught, he was hoping to have his sentence reduced to 8 years so he may be with his family.
I think it would be encouraging to others to leak if the risk of making millions for their families to getting caught still allows them to live life if the punishment is anything less than life.
See, e.g. the conduct that Colin Powell described in this email:
https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/30324
[EDIT: click to view the PDF to find the actual content.]
http://www.mostdamagingwikileaks.com/
I too am troubled by the decision, but it does seem a bit out of whack with the total lack of punishment for the higher echelons of government. Lately it seems like the rules-based system we have been living under is cracking.
/s
Anyone who is able to condemn Manning would also condemn the soldiers of Hitler's army who chose to disobey orders to kill Jews because it would have been against the law.
Just because something is illegal doesn't mean it's wrong. And if our government didn't engage in illegal activity (like torture, political uprisings, wire tapping) then perhaps people like Manning wouldn't have to leak information that could compromise a few undercover agents.
In this case, the benefits far outweigh the costs. Find me a politician or soldier who got jail time for committing acts of torture in Baghdad and then we can talk about penalizing Manning.
A one-time presidential commute or pardon would do no such thing. Saying that "this specific case has been looked at and deemed to be okay" doesn't automatically equate to "everyone can do this and they won't get in trouble." There's a huge difference between whistleblowing and treason
Weren't they from the DNC leak? The DNC is not affiliated with the US state. I read some of the mails, and I found nothing chilling so I'm curious to know what chilling mails you found.
How do you know what Obama's motive is? Were you at the meetings? Did you read the memos? Do you have a brain-to-brain interface or have you hacked his Blackberry?
Should he do nothing good or positive, so that you don't suspect him of manipulating people?
I mean, the crime, conviction, sentencing, and multiple suicide attempts all happened while Obama had the power to commute the sentence. If there was a principle at play here, if Obama thought it was a moral good to have this person avoid a prison sentence, I'm having a hard time imagining what the roadblock was. Was it that the massive leak and subsequent prosecution didn't get enough media coverage, so he was unaware of the situation? No, that doesn't sound right, it was widely known at every stage in the process.
If commuting someone sends a message, the delay sends a message too. Perhaps he's just trying to do the right thing when the consequences won't hurt him. Perhaps it's all for show. But I think it's fair to conclusively rule out the theory about this decision being made in order to maximize the welfare of Manning. Something else was in the calculus here.
This is the time for doing these things... things like this that have the potential to upset a lot of people you rely on... but he wont be relying on them anytime soon... thats kinda where the "tradition" of pardons, etc at the last few days of term comes from.. there is next to no backlash for the president if hes only in office for a few more days
What chilled you, specifically?
Put another way, the emails revealed that it's very possibly that Trump will be President because Clinton had corrupted the DNC.
If you misuse the term, you make it more difficult for legitimate whistle blowers to get the protection they deserve.
Since you went there:
Oxford dictionary says: "A person who informs on a person or organization engaged in an illicit activity."
What is illicit? : "Forbidden by law, rules, or custom."
Is what the cables actually revealed customary? Probably.
The fact that it's even feasible to release confidential information about government action implies that there is some ability for individuals to interpret the law. Otherwise, if the government does it, you just have to accept it as legal.
Sometimes even governments' actions are illegal.
(Note, I'm not arguing that I think any particular actions are or are not criminal. I'm too ignorant of the details to meaningfully speak one way or the other.)
As far as I am aware that guy leaked the data in bulk without looking at it, and without any knowledge of the US diplomacy, and the leaks didn't expose any major wrongdoing. Only some gory videos, that don't really teach us anything (everyone knows bombs make "collateral damages", the US army even maintains statistics on them). And everything I read from people who reviewed the diplomatic cables suggest that US diplomats are doing rather well their jobs.
I am a libertarian, pro-pardoning Snowden, who did expose deliberately major wrong doings. But I am struggling to call Manning a whistleblower.
I suggest you turn your scepticism to 11 and go watch it, see if you still feel the same way. https://collateralmurder.wikileaks.org/
(warning: if watching civilians, journalists and children being killed in cold blood bothers you, maybe don't go watch it, just read about it instead)
The new bit was the video itself.
So you've never actually watched (or read about) the Collateral Murder video, huh? It's a helicopter crew killing people with guns, not bombs. And they kill exactly who they intend to.
Maybe don't form strong opinions when you don't have the slightest clue what the facts are.
I'm not pro-Irak war, quite the contrary. But the fact that civilians have been killed isn't exactly a hidden secret that was uncovered by the leaks
> Maybe don't form strong opinions when you don't have the slightest clue what the facts are.
This sort of insults has nothing to do on HN
- The Marshall Project
https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshallProject.org/posts/186396...
I highly recommend subscribing to the Marshall Project Opening Statement: https://www.themarshallproject.org/subscribe
> The files she copied also included about 250,000 diplomatic cables from American embassies around the world showing sensitive deals and conversations, dossiers detailing intelligence assessments of Guantánamo detainees held without trial, and a video of an American helicopter attack in Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed, among others.
Has there been any sort of "ethical" system designed to show a person how they are supposed to whistle blow? I'm only familiar with the SEC's guidance, on what they expect you to do and going public isn't one of their main points.
How should a person become a whistle blower like Manning or Snowden while making sure there is no collateral damage to people in the field?
I mean, the main point against Snowden and Manning seems to be that they released way too much information to the public that could be seen as doing more harm than good depending on your point of view.
Manning also went for a bulk dump strategy rather than being selective. Ultimately when you're dealing with a lot of data, that might be the only reasonable way to get it, but leaking unnecessary data where no incriminating evidence is present certainly detracts from the legitimacy of whistleblowing claims. If you can afford the time to be selective in your dumping or at least in your releasing, take it.
Unfortunately some of Manning's stuff got leaked in full, I believe not due to anything of Manning or Wikileaks' fault, but because an uninformed or careless journalist published an insurance key he shouldn't have.
As to where it got him-- he actually accomplished his goal, to start a conversation about privacy, government outreach, and secret courts.
Also he's living in Moscow with his girlfriend while Manning rotted in solitary for seven years and attempted suicide several times.
Running, like Snowden did is really your best bet there I think. He's pretty much the textbook example of how to do this in the most correct way possible and still keep some degree of freedom for yourself. If you're willing to be a martyr, then you can stand up for that. Some people insist you must.
But I'm more than willing to accept both that someone finds something egregiously offensive that needs to be publicized, but also wants to keep their freedom.
[0] - http://www.dodig.mil/programs/whistleblower/index.html
[1] - https://www.dni.gov/index.php/about-this-site/contact-the-ig...
I think it is safe to assume this leak will have seriously affected the US diplomacy.
Leaking confidential information isn't whistleblowing.
She copied hundreds of thousands of military incident logs from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, which, among other things, exposed abuses of detainees by Iraqi military officers working with American forces and showed that civilian deaths in the Iraq war were likely much higher than official estimates.
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/clemencyrecipients
"If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case"
0. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/09/08/do...
Why would you want to detract from the good news of Chelsea having a release date in the very near future and conflate that with a different issue regarding Assange?
- https://www.yahoo.com/news/assange-agrees-extradition-us-rel...
What is the difference between a commutation of sentence and a pardon?
In the federal system, commutation of sentence and pardon are different forms of executive clemency, which is a broad term that applies to the President’s constitutional power to exercise leniency toward persons who have committed federal crimes.
- https://www.justice.gov/pardon/frequently-asked-questions-co...
I.e.: commutation ∈ clemency.
https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/819630102787059713
Commuting the sentence is "granting clemency", isn't it?
Source: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/snowden-no-clemency-r...
Forms: https://www.justice.gov/pardon/application-forms
____
EDIT: Appears the only way to contact Ed is by Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Snowden
What an amazingly loaded statement that is. Russia is just a straight up "adversary" now? Infuriating.
I wish that he would just pardon her, though. I don't want the next administration to somehow undo this.
http://abcnews.go.com/TheLaw/story?id=3339765&page=1
A "pardon wipes out the conviction while a commutation leaves the conviction intact but wipes out the punishment."
It seems that the next administration can't do anything about it at least.
Law is extremely complex and dense. You have certainly broken laws but haven't been punished for them sole reason that you haven't drawn the ire of the political class.
Do you think it's just mere coincidence that anytime a citizen embarrasses the police they end up being busted for some trivial offense? The Fourth Amendment was designed to prevent the state from harassing citizens and to rate limit the states ability to execute revenge convictions. With everyone having a dossier on them now, the state implicitly chills citizens from pushing back against the government.
It's been a grey area with NSA spying and many other federal overreaches for a while, but with Trump it's official.
Let's hope he doesn't do that.
A criminal that's being granted a shorter sentence, not the "support" for someones actions a pardon would be.
Manning's actions embarrassed the Bush administration so Obama will commute.
Snowden's actions embarrassed the Obama administration so Obama won't pardon.
This was the case with Ford's pardoning of Nixon, as well as Carter's pardoning of all those who avoided the draft during the Vietnam war.
Not that there is no precedent of course (Nixon).
It's worth repeating that while Obama commuted her sentence, he didn't pardon her. What he did was say "she's been punished enough", and it's entirely consistent to say that Manning has been punished enough but Snowden hasn't.
Does anyone know if President Elect Trump has the authority to overturn this sentence commuting?
EDIT: See follow-ups. I may be mistaken here, and need to run to a meeting, so I can't dig any more now.
EDIT 2: http://swampland.time.com/2008/12/25/more-on-pardons/
Relevant quote, "Ulysses S. Grant’s first clemency decision, on his third day in office, was to revoke two pardons granted by Andrew Johnson. Both men challenged Grant’s power to do so, and lost their case in federal court."
EDIT 3: Here's the link to the blog post linked from the Time article, in edit 2, from the Wayback Machine, for sake of completeness.
http://web.archive.org/web/20090212091707/http://pardonpower...
I've never heard that, never heard of it happening, and don't believe it's true. However, I've never researched it. Can you cite an example or a source?
EDIT: Found it. See my post up-thread for a link.
From my brief google searches, it seems that it cannot be undone, by the Congress, by the Courts, nor by the President.
Source: https://www.justice.gov/pardon/obama-pardons
She must feel ecstatic! It's good that she will be free to live the rest of her life as the gender she feels comfortable expressing.
So did Assange cut a deal or what? I recall saying he'd willing to trade himself with Ms. Manning.
This sets another curious precedent, will Snowden finally be pardoned?
Commute - reduce (a judicial sentence, especially a sentence of death) to one less severe.
Also, too bad Obama didn't pardon Snowden. He should have.
http://www.theweek.co.uk/crime/47303/why-barack-obamas-marij...
> At the same time, arrests for the sale and manufacture of marijuana also continued to decrease in 2014. These arrests reached an all-time high of 103,247 in 2010, but they’ve since been falling, reaching a nearly 20-year low of 81,184 last year.
Yes, especially in comparison to you-know-who got elected... what a massive contrast.
I mean what more do you want from your president in order to like him?!
When you don't know the gender, however, it is really convenient to use "they", so albeit the incorrect form, with time it started to take hold. Lately gender politics have acted as a catalyst as some people outright tell you they prefer that you use the "they/them" pronouns. Since a lot of folks are already comfortable using they/them, it works.
A different tactic is to just substitute something else entirely. Books like On Writing encourage young writers to avoid the situation and try to substitute other words rather than use "they" or just default to "he." An example might be using the word "writer". For example the books recommends instead of using "He should learn to use semicolons only when absolutely necessary" use "The writer should learn to use..." instead.
I think the latter method is harder in non-formal threads like this. "The imprisoned already has served 7 years" works, but comes across as really impersonal.
[1] https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/singular-nonbi...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Singular_they
Whether it's applicable in this case is another question.
Not all native English speakers got an American English education.
There's a lot of different perspectives and opinions, and honestly the rules aren't clear cut yet. At this point I pretty much always refer to people as "them" online.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gender_neutrality_in_English#P...
In the absence of a preference (or with people who have presented ambiguity) and no apparent expected default, I tend to use "they" (as it's as neutral a pronoun as I know how to use).
In the case of Chelsea, she has demonstrated a clear preference [1], so we should all be using the pronouns that she has chosen.
[1] http://www.glaad.org/blog/chelsea-mannings-name-and-pronouns...
For example: "Someone came by asking for me earlier? Did they give you a name?"
Many people who do not identify as male or female prefer "they."
Also, this is not a new story, so frankly it's easy to have relevant opinions on the topic while perhaps just doing a skim of the story.
You should probably be talking the the person who called her "guy", or the person who said she was forced to change gender as a punishment, (both in this thread) rather than the person who politely used "they" because they weren't sure whether to apply she to the time she was identified as male.
For example I can and routinely do say things like "If that person wishes to do XYZ, then they must first do ABCD"
Playing Devil's Advocate: if this is the case, why did it take until the last week of his tenure as President for him to do this?
No, this smells of "legacy". Obama could have done this years ago.
Because the petition on which action was taken was filed by Manning in November, and the review that goes into making the determination takes nonzero staff and Presidential time, and wasn't the sole thing the White House was doing.
However, if the supposed motivation is because somebody is suffering...why wait another day, another week, another month, another year?
If this took place before the election, you could call it a principled decision.
If this took place immediately after the election, you could call it a cautious-but-nevertheless-sound decision that might have otherwise been passed on to a (presumably friendly) successor.
Instead, this has taken place three days before he leaves office.
Manning hasn't gone anywhere in seven years. This was not based on a long bout of soul-searching or a sudden new development.
This was a move to either bolster Obama's legacy, or grease the wheels for a post-Presidential opportunity.
If you look at previous opinion polls on Manning (see: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/08/24/manning-sentence-po...), the opinion seems less to fall on traditional "left / right" lines. If anything, there is some bias towards younger people being more approving of Chelsea Manning compared to older people.
The demographics in the Manning polls actually are very similar to other tangentially related topics in United States polls, eg how people feel about Snowden and how people feel about (edit for clarity) massive government cyber surveillance.
I personally think the decision is more than just pandering, but if Obama is pandering to someone, he is pandering to the youth.
Obama led the Democrats to political disaster; I wonder if any party since WWII has been in as bad a political position. Why would they want his continued leadership after he leaves office?
I won't wade into the debate about Obama's future, and will point out that I think the USA's effective two-party system is pretty busted, but yeah -- the USA has a pretty polar political past.
In 2008 they did not have a 'supermajority', usually interpreted to mean a veto-proof or filibuster-proof majority, in any house of Congress.
Also, today Republicans control both houses and the Governer's seat in approx. 33% of states.
Finally, the Dems can't win in some states due to gerrymandering and voting laws that prevent even a majority of Democratic votes from winning the election.
"[She] didn’t like that people were being killed, particularly the citizens, innocent people," Campbell said. "I remember us specifically talking about how we were having a hard time getting information on how many people were being killed."
"On one of [her] last visits to Boston, Manning told Keith Rose, a friend [she] had met at Brandeis, of [her] misgivings about Iraq because of what [she] was learning as an intelligence analyst. "[She] expressed a feeling to me like how messed up the situation is," Rose said. "[She] said things like, 'If more people knew what was going on over there, they would not support the war.'"
Manning: “The thing that got me most was discovering that 15 detainees taken by the Iraqi Federal Police for printing ‘anti-Iraqi’ literature” had in truth printed a “benign political critique” against the corruption in Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s cabinet.
Her conscience could not bear to keep these human rights abuses secret, and she revealed them to a world that needed to know about them. I am getting very tired of a narrative in which Manning's actions are mischaracterized as a "vendetta against the US Army" and a "cowardly act." It's an insidious and despicable way to shift attention away from civilian deaths in war and the mistreatment of detainees, the latter of which Manning continues to experience even today.
[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/who-is-wik...
Manning had no idea what was in any of the information being leaked. This is not the actions of a conscientious objector. The amount of re-writing history going on here is absurd.
After watching journalists get annihilated by an Apache missile strike, there is not a lot of room for confusion.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rXPrfnU3G0
You sound ridiculous. Let's get to the real question.
> So because there happened to be something bad among the 250k documents, the act itself is completely absolved?
In short, yes.
I will concede that the outlet through which the leaks were published didn't meet the standards to which we usually hold investigative reporting. Manning chose to disclose all cables in confidence to a team she felt could sift through them for evidence of wrongdoing. That team then proved themselves irresponsible by publishing everything. They should have been far more selective about what they disclosed to the public.
I don't blame the source here. I absolutely do blame the coverage.
Political pandering is intended to help you buy favor. The President of the United States does not need to pander to the people who elected him. It would be more like pandering if he did this some time before the final days of his term. And typically, pandering happens to gain the favor of the other side, which this will certainly not do.
Therefore it's much less likely to be pandering than, say, commuting the sentence of a mentally unstable person who's been in jail for 7 years, attempted suicide twice, and needs medical assistance they can't get in jail.
Right, and nobody is contending that. Rather, the act of commuting her sentence is contending that 8 years is a sufficient punishment for a leak which hasn't caused any concrete harm to US citizens or interests. 35 years is more than most rapists and many murderers serve, do you really think it was a just sentence?
Not that I have anything against this guy Manning in particular, just asking why is this "tolerable" in a democracy. Isn't it a risk, that the president can pardon whoever he wants?
"The President...shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."
Article II, Section 2
> “The President . . . shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” Thus, the President’s authority to grant clemency is limited to federal offenses and offenses prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia in the name of the United States in the D.C. Superior Court. An offense that violates a state law is not an offense against the United States.
https://www.justice.gov/pardon/frequently-asked-questions-co...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Article_Two_of_the_United_Stat...
It's not a super long document.
http://constitutionus.com/
You're probably too young to remember the kerfuffle when Ford pardoned Nixon. Lots of allegations that it had been planned in advance. And it is likely a big reason why Ford lost his election campaign in 1976.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pardon_of_Richard_Nixon
The interesting thing in that article is that a pardon carries an implication of guilt, and accepting a pardon carries a confession of guilt (Burdick v. United States). So if Chelsea had offered and accepted a pardon, her reputation would have been negatively affected, unlike if she had been found innocent at the courts martial.
The President in in charge of federal law enforcement; the risk of non-enforcement is already greater than the risk of random pardons.
http://politics.stackexchange.com/questions/7674/why-is-the-...
Some of the finer points:
- A presidential pardon is for federal crimes. The president cannot pardon someone for a state crime (or a crime committed subject to a local jurisdiction whose power is derived from a state).
- Presidential pardons are reinforced by the constitutional prohibitions against double jeopardy and ex post facto laws. Once a person has been pardoned for a federal crime, the federal government (and any territories or districts that derive their power from the federal government) cannot re-try the pardonee for that crime.
As pointed by another person in the same thread which really answers your question:
- Fourth major benefit of pardons: Presidential pardons are about checks and balances. The legislative system has determined a law, the judicial system has determined an infraction of that law, and with a pardon the presidential system can react to a mistake made by either the legislative or judicial branch.
Quote from the article:
the White House spokesman, Joshua Earnest, discussed the "pretty stark difference" between Ms. Manning's case for mercy with Mr. Snowden's. While their offenses were similar, he said, there were "some important differences."
"Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing," he said. "Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy."
He also noted that while the documents Ms. Manning provided to WikiLeaks were "damaging to national security," the ones Mr. Snowden disclosed were "far more serious and far more dangerous." (None of the documents Ms. Manning disclosed were classified above the merely "secret" level.)
Manning's gender dysphoria is not a product of punishment for the leaks, it was a condition which existed earlier (and for which the response in the Army environment was part of the source of general alienation that Manning was experiencing at the time of the leaks.)
If you thought Manning needed suicide watch in prison, he's going to need it even more on the outside. See this from NIH: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21364939
Quoted from link above:
> Conclusion: Persons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population. Our findings suggest that sex reassignment, although alleviating gender dysphoria, may not suffice as treatment for transsexualism, and should inspire improved psychiatric and somatic care after sex reassignment for this patient group.
