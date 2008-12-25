Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Seven years is still a long time for whistle blowing. I'm glad to see she is still getting released though. It's important to note commuting the sentence is not a pardon. Chelsea will still have this conviction for the rest of her life.

I know there is a lot of controversy with Manning compared to Wikileaks et. al. as far as not redacting documents or using a discriminating news source to filter them. Still, I oppose state secrets and the Hillary e-mails are actually very chilling when you start reading through them. I still side with Manning. Too many of the Snowden documents were redacted with critical information (like which hardware encryption chips were compromised by the US government). No one has the actual Pentagon Papers outside of very specific news agencies. Manning gave the entire story to the people .. and I find it more sad that we didn't see more outrage and change from that release.

I also see another message here. Obama is trying to leave a positive view of the Democratic legacy with this lasting memory. It helps people forget about the predator drones, secret kill lists, continuation of torture, NSA spying and the expansion of war, military and the American hegemony throughout the world. I wish people would see this manipulation; this handout to the left to keep them angry at the incoming administration and not at the government that continues to spy on them and kill people without trial in and endless sea of never ending conflict.

I have mixed feelings on this. Manning did commit a crime. They were entrusted with classified information and they released it on purpose. For all of the corruption and wrongdoing the release of those cables uncovered, didn't it also do things like give away the positions of some undercover agents? And harm US diplomatic relations with other countries? Look at it from the POV of the government: How could they not punish Manning? It would do a lot to encourage others to indiscriminately leak classified info. Which would be bad.

Classifying material should not be a way for the Government to hide corruption and wrongdoing. Whistle blowing is the only way that prevents that.

Chelsea Manning acted on her conscience, which is the best we can expect anyone to do. The governments punishment was to prevent that happening again.

Snowden released a large volume of information to well qualified journalists who very carefully combed through the data to find the things most relevant and important for the American public to know. Information that was legitimately classified and had no whistleblowing value simply wasn't released.

Manning released a large volume of information to the public en masse with no regard to it's whistleblowing value. Some of that information was dangerous and harmful.

Manning's battering ram is much different than Snowden's scalpel, even though their base motivations had a lot in common. Snowden knew what he was doing and did it with great care and consideration. Manning was suffering from some serious mental health issues and did something foolish with questionable value at best.

> Manning released a large volume of information to the public en masse

No. She leaked the documents to Wikileaks, who decided to publish them uncensored. She had no control over what Wikileaks would do. Other media outlets opted not to release information they considered dangerous.

And, as @mhurron pointed out, there is no record of someone who was harmed by that information being released.

There is no record of any individual being physically harmed, but the leaked diplomatic cables were highly embarrassing, hurt the interests of the US, and were completely unjustified. They weren't exposing malfeasance or war crimes. They should not have been released.

Manning did it wrong, Snowden did it right.

> She had no control over what Wikileaks would do

Then she should've released it to someone else. She is ultimately responsible for deciding to give it to Wikileaks.


She had this much control over what WikiLeaks would do: she could have given them less.

> Some of that information was dangerous and harmful.

So dangerous and harmful that it harmed no one.

Also the article states tat manning tried to approach the NYT and washington post, but was refused/ignored.

>Snowden released a large volume of information to well qualified journalists who very carefully combed through the data to find the things most relevant and important for the American public to know. Information that was legitimately classified and had no whistleblowing value simply wasn't released.

This is a poor defense of Snowden's actions.

If it was given to a journalist who wasn't authorized to have that information, it was "released" in the only sense that is legally relevant, even if the general public doesn't have that information. Imagine saying what you just did, but replacing "journalist" with "KGB agent".

Well spoken, and spot on!

Little unethical behavior was actually leaked, though. The killing of the Reuters journalists probably should've been leaked since there was a sort of cover-up (government refused to give Reuters the video or concrete details), so I'll give her that.

But the rest was basically just normal communications.

I think she's served more than enough jail time, but this didn't really seem like a conscience-driven whistleblowing to me.

Snowden, on the other hand, leaked some seriously shady and unconstitutional activity (along with other things that IMO did not need to be released publicly). That very much did seem like he leaked it due to his conscience.

> But the rest was basically just normal communications.

Which may have had wide-reaching consequences, with respect to the Arab Spring.

"May"? We're way past "may". The Arab Spring was catastrophic.

Where Manning went wrong was the indiscriminate nature of the leaking. Had Manning just divulged only the information regarding specific acts of wrongdoing, she would have had a much stronger case as a whistleblower. Dumping troves of classified material without regard to their contents is not the same thing.

If someone working in medical records uncovered insurance fraud, but put thousands of people's full records out on the internet (instead of a targeted disclosure), they would absolutely civil lawsuits and criminal penalties. Even if their original intent was noble, their actions would be subject to punishment.

The ends don't always justify the means.

Manning dumped a whole slew of stuff without any checking or vetting or anything else. Some of the stuff I saw in relationship to Italy, for instance, was just diplomatic personnel airing "what they really thought" about Silvio Berlusconi. These comments are the kind of thing that didn't do anyone any good to have dumped in public.

Others would say -- and I would say also -- that in general, the public has benefited greatly from the disclosures in the more pertinent cable leaks.

The thing to keep in mind, though, is that Manning didn't dump those to "the public"; she gave them to Assange and his people , who (after some falling out with each other, and a lapse in some basic security practices) managed to leak the passphrase to one of their private keys.

Which isn't to say she's not responsible for the consequences of her actions; in any case, she's already very much paid the price for the decision she made. But still, it was not her intent that the cables be simply "dumped in public".

I'm not upset about the commutation of the sentence, but I do think that some punishment was just. I'm not enough of a legal scholar to argue how much might be appropriate, and I think we can all be pretty sure that she's not going to be in a position to dump that kind of data again, so there's not a risk of recidivism.

That was quite harmful. Nobody is going to talk to you in confidence if what they say, attributed, is going to get dumped on the internet.

Do you really believe that the government should be able to do whatever it wants in any area with no transparency or oversight? That's what you're saying — that nobody should be allowed to disclose something that government officials don't want them to, without any further consideration — but I have trouble believing that's what you mean to say.

Obama doesn't seem to completely disagree, since he didn't pardon her. He instead commuted the sentence from 35 years to 7 years' imprisonment. In my personal opinion that's still too long for the crime, but it's at least less completely insane than 35 years.

also being tortured in custody and put into solitary is much for the crime. I don't understand why Obama had to wait so long (couldn't he have, at least done it two or three months ago?) and why he's letting Chelsea stay in the pen till summer? Why not let her out more or less now?

The military justice has a possibility for parole release before the term, unlike U.S. federal civil justice. So there was always the possibility of a such release.

https://www.emptywheel.net/2013/08/21/bradley-mannings-sente...

Thanks, I didn't realize the military had retained parole after the rest of the federal government abolished it. If I'm reading the link correctly, 10 years would have been the minimum time served in this case. If it were likely that parole would be granted at the earliest point of eligibility (would it be? I have no idea), this commutation then amounts to knocking 3 years off the minimum sentence. Which is not nothing, but less dramatic than the headline 28 years.

he did pardon Marine General James Cartwright who released details about the cyber attacks on Iran. That one is was a surprise

reply


But she was punished. With 7 years that she already spent in jail. I don't think that reducing her sentence from 35 years to 7 years "encourage others to leak".

reply


His motivation was money (selling his secrets for millions of dollars) and when he was caught, he was hoping to have his sentence reduced to 8 years so he may be with his family.

I think it would be encouraging to others to leak if the risk of making millions for their families to getting caught still allows them to live life if the punishment is anything less than life.

Different circumstances. Spying for money should be treated radically differently than spying for conscience.

reply


That's understandable, but Manning's sentence has been unusually cruel in its execution, and unjust when compared to other people who did without being punished at all.

https://wikileaks.org/clinton-emails/emailid/30324

[EDIT: click to view the PDF to find the actual content.]

Is there a list of emails that contain actual unfavorable/damning information?

reply


http://www.mostdamagingwikileaks.com/

reply


I too am troubled by the decision, but it does seem a bit out of whack with the total lack of punishment for the higher echelons of government. Lately it seems like the rules-based system we have been living under is cracking.

reply


/s

Anyone who is able to condemn Manning would also condemn the soldiers of Hitler's army who chose to disobey orders to kill Jews because it would have been against the law.

Just because something is illegal doesn't mean it's wrong. And if our government didn't engage in illegal activity (like torture, political uprisings, wire tapping) then perhaps people like Manning wouldn't have to leak information that could compromise a few undercover agents.

In this case, the benefits far outweigh the costs. Find me a politician or soldier who got jail time for committing acts of torture in Baghdad and then we can talk about penalizing Manning.

> It would do a lot to encourage others to indiscriminately leak classified info

A one-time presidential commute or pardon would do no such thing. Saying that "this specific case has been looked at and deemed to be okay" doesn't automatically equate to "everyone can do this and they won't get in trouble." There's a huge difference between whistleblowing and treason

The POV of the government should be nothing more than the POV of the people.

There is no POV of "the people". A bunch of individuals comprise the people, and some of those individuals also comprise the government. But "the people" as a group do not have a POV.

reply


reply


That's a shay position given how wrong a majority of the country has been at various times in history. Forced school desegregation was wildly unpopular in a lot of the country (even the north) but it was the right thing to do, some issues shouldn't be left to the whims of a populace. It also treats the view of the people as a singular entity when it's vastly fractured and multifaceted.

reply


reply


There really wasn't much in the way of corruption and wrongdoing in the diplomatic cables. If anything they showed that the mundane private details of US diplomacy match US public diplomatic stances quite closely.

reply


reply


reply


> I oppose state secrets and the Hillary e-mails are actually very chilling when you start reading through them.

Weren't they from the DNC leak? The DNC is not affiliated with the US state. I read some of the mails, and I found nothing chilling so I'm curious to know what chilling mails you found.

reply


How do you know what Obama's motive is? Were you at the meetings? Did you read the memos? Do you have a brain-to-brain interface or have you hacked his Blackberry?

Should he do nothing good or positive, so that you don't suspect him of manipulating people?

reply


I mean, the crime, conviction, sentencing, and multiple suicide attempts all happened while Obama had the power to commute the sentence. If there was a principle at play here, if Obama thought it was a moral good to have this person avoid a prison sentence, I'm having a hard time imagining what the roadblock was. Was it that the massive leak and subsequent prosecution didn't get enough media coverage, so he was unaware of the situation? No, that doesn't sound right, it was widely known at every stage in the process.

If commuting someone sends a message, the delay sends a message too. Perhaps he's just trying to do the right thing when the consequences won't hurt him. Perhaps it's all for show. But I think it's fair to conclusively rule out the theory about this decision being made in order to maximize the welfare of Manning. Something else was in the calculus here.

If he did it during the campaining, which was basically the last 18 months, the Republicans would have been all over it.

Obama has done very little (anything?) to support whistleblowers or an open and transparent government in the eight years he has been President. It's hard not to be skeptical of such an uncharacteristic move days before he's set to leave office.

reply


This is the time for doing these things... things like this that have the potential to upset a lot of people you rely on... but he wont be relying on them anytime soon... thats kinda where the "tradition" of pardons, etc at the last few days of term comes from.. there is next to no backlash for the president if hes only in office for a few more days

reply


"the Hillary e-mails are actually very chilling when you start reading through them"

reply


Collusion with the media and a debate moderator should chill anyone. Add to that the fact that the DNC basically anointed her by not giving Sanders a fair shake... democrats were told who to vote for using the media to give them the illusion of free choice.

Put another way, the emails revealed that it's very possibly that Trump will be President because Clinton had corrupted the DNC.

reply


If you misuse the term, you make it more difficult for legitimate whistle blowers to get the protection they deserve.

reply


Since you went there:

Oxford dictionary says: "A person who informs on a person or organization engaged in an illicit activity."

What is illicit? : "Forbidden by law, rules, or custom."

Is what the cables actually revealed customary? Probably.

> "things that violate my personal interpretations of the Constitution"

The fact that it's even feasible to release confidential information about government action implies that there is some ability for individuals to interpret the law. Otherwise, if the government does it, you just have to accept it as legal.

reply


Sometimes even governments' actions are illegal.

reply


reply


When they're given those labels, they are. The question is whether the actions are accurately described by those particular words. That's why phrases like "enhanced interrogation techniques" are employed, to make a distinction between that and torture, for example.

(Note, I'm not arguing that I think any particular actions are or are not criminal. I'm too ignorant of the details to meaningfully speak one way or the other.)

Not a whistle blower. The cable leaks were just a bulk drop of decades worth of material.

reply


reply


Whistle blowing requires the knowledge of wrong doing, and exposing these wrong doings.

As far as I am aware that guy leaked the data in bulk without looking at it, and without any knowledge of the US diplomacy, and the leaks didn't expose any major wrongdoing. Only some gory videos, that don't really teach us anything (everyone knows bombs make "collateral damages", the US army even maintains statistics on them). And everything I read from people who reviewed the diplomatic cables suggest that US diplomats are doing rather well their jobs.

I am a libertarian, pro-pardoning Snowden, who did expose deliberately major wrong doings. But I am struggling to call Manning a whistleblower.

The "collateral murder" video, which was based on Manning's leaks, is really quite chilling and definitely shows wrong doings that were then covered up by the government. There was more, but this was the most visual/memorable.

I suggest you turn your scepticism to 11 and go watch it, see if you still feel the same way. https://collateralmurder.wikileaks.org/

(warning: if watching civilians, journalists and children being killed in cold blood bothers you, maybe don't go watch it, just read about it instead)

reply


The incident had been reported and covered by the press, there was no 'government cover up'. The new bit was the video itself.

  The new bit was the video itself.
Saying "X happened", and offering "Here is video that demonstrates X happened" are very different things. A video of an event can be of such overwhelming significance that its importance is impossible to calculate.

reply


Government stonewalling then, the government wasn't exactly forthcoming. Reuters had been fighting for information for quite some time.

reply


So you've never actually watched (or read about) the Collateral Murder video, huh? It's a helicopter crew killing people with guns, not bombs. And they kill exactly who they intend to.

Maybe don't form strong opinions when you don't have the slightest clue what the facts are.

reply


As far as I know they have mistaken a TV crew for some armed people. Big deal. This sort of fuckups happen all the time in any war. That's called "collateral damage". If you don't want any you can't shoot on people from a helicopter 300m away from your target, through a low res B&W video. In fact there are very few things any army could do if we wanted to have zero collateral damage. When congress authorizes a war, the reality is that they authorize the fact that these things may happen.

I'm not pro-Irak war, quite the contrary. But the fact that civilians have been killed isn't exactly a hidden secret that was uncovered by the leaks

> Maybe don't form strong opinions when you don't have the slightest clue what the facts are.

This sort of insults has nothing to do on HN

Manning had no knowledge of the video. It happened to be in the blind data dump.

reply


reply


Chelsea Manning is a woman; please do not misgender her by referring to her as "that guy".

yeah, maybe, but I guess I would also say that maybe he did the decent thing when he judged it would no longer bear a political cost to do so - because I bet being a politician means you have to take those political costs into consideration. (certain exceptions do spring to mind)

Except that Chelsea did not exercise the Whistleblower Act.

Dumping tons of classified documents in the way that she did is not whistleblowing. I think Obama did the right thing here but not because she was a whistleblower (she's not).

"Just in: President Barack Obama has largely commuted Chelsea Manning's remaining prison sentence. She has been jailed for nearly seven years, and her 35-year sentence was by far the longest punishment ever imposed in the United States for a leak conviction."

- The Marshall Project

https://www.facebook.com/TheMarshallProject.org/posts/186396...

I highly recommend subscribing to the Marshall Project Opening Statement: https://www.themarshallproject.org/subscribe

Please don't forget Aaron Swartz.

It's been said that one person's freedom fighter is another's terrorist.

> The files she copied also included about 250,000 diplomatic cables from American embassies around the world showing sensitive deals and conversations, dossiers detailing intelligence assessments of Guantánamo detainees held without trial, and a video of an American helicopter attack in Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed, among others.

Has there been any sort of "ethical" system designed to show a person how they are supposed to whistle blow? I'm only familiar with the SEC's guidance, on what they expect you to do and going public isn't one of their main points.

How should a person become a whistle blower like Manning or Snowden while making sure there is no collateral damage to people in the field?

I mean, the main point against Snowden and Manning seems to be that they released way too much information to the public that could be seen as doing more harm than good depending on your point of view.

If you're knowledgable enough to censor the documents yourself before release, that's the way to go. Not everyone has perfect knowledge. Releasing only to journalists and stuff is a fairly good method too, but maybe create unnecessary exposure.

Manning also went for a bulk dump strategy rather than being selective. Ultimately when you're dealing with a lot of data, that might be the only reasonable way to get it, but leaking unnecessary data where no incriminating evidence is present certainly detracts from the legitimacy of whistleblowing claims. If you can afford the time to be selective in your dumping or at least in your releasing, take it.

Unfortunately some of Manning's stuff got leaked in full, I believe not due to anything of Manning or Wikileaks' fault, but because an uninformed or careless journalist published an insurance key he shouldn't have.

Snowden was very selective, and look where that got him...

reply


As to where it got him-- he actually accomplished his goal, to start a conversation about privacy, government outreach, and secret courts.

Also he's living in Moscow with his girlfriend while Manning rotted in solitary for seven years and attempted suicide several times.

Oh yeah, for sure. You aren't getting around the nasty governmental environment towards whistleblowsers. Just improving your image in the eye of some people and your odds if it does come down to a legal matter, really.

Running, like Snowden did is really your best bet there I think. He's pretty much the textbook example of how to do this in the most correct way possible and still keep some degree of freedom for yourself. If you're willing to be a martyr, then you can stand up for that. Some people insist you must.

But I'm more than willing to accept both that someone finds something egregiously offensive that needs to be publicized, but also wants to keep their freedom.

I think reasonable people can disagree about how selective Snowden was.

He wasn't very selective. If he were being selective he would only have released information that had constitutional issues. Most of his documents were regarding foreign spying.

reply


reply


Irrelevant when it comes to whistleblowing and legality. The government could not function if people were justified in releasing all information they disagreed with. Surely the set of information related to actions that no one disagrees with is empty or nearly so.

reply


[0] - http://www.dodig.mil/programs/whistleblower/index.html

[1] - https://www.dni.gov/index.php/about-this-site/contact-the-ig...

There was no collateral damage to people in the field due to the Manning leaks, so I guess she figured it out.

reply


Even assuming anyone could actually know this, the real damage is going forward. FSOs gather a lot of information just by talking to people, and people are going to be very circumspect if they think what they say will be repeated to the world with attribution. How much would you say to a friend or relative if you knew the first thing they'd do is put up a Facebook post with whatever you told them?

reply


How do you know?

The prosecution admitted as much at her trial. Read up on United States vs Manning for more details.

I agree. It will make it seriously difficult for anyone to discuss with a US diplomat in confidence given that the guy will log it in his little secure system and that the transcript will be on the web within 5 years. Not really worth risking your life.

I think it is safe to assume this leak will have seriously affected the US diplomacy.

reply


reply


It has been argued that the diplomatic cables had a strong influence on the uprising in Tunisia after they spread on Facebook and when Bouazizi lit himself on fire the stage was set for their revolution, which was the first domino of what we later called the Arab Spring, which Syria became a part of, but has not resolved for six years.

reply


reply


Which leaked documents would have warranted a harsher sentence?

Judging by the sensitivity of the documents is not how you judge the ethics of it. That by chance the damage from the leak wasn't a lot worse does not count in Manning's favor.

reply


reply


But whistle blowing on what? That the US diplomacy has secret conversations with every one, negiciates deals, and collect information locally in confidence? That's pretty much their job description. What did Manning whistlebow on?

Leaking confidential information isn't whistleblowing.

reply


She copied hundreds of thousands of military incident logs from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, which, among other things, exposed abuses of detainees by Iraqi military officers working with American forces and showed that civilian deaths in the Iraq war were likely much higher than official estimates.

reply


reply


He did damn good job!

how much you wanna bet that Julian Assange will conveniently forget his agreement to be extradited if Manning gets pardoned? https://www.yahoo.com/news/assange-agrees-extradition-us-rel...

"If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ (US Department of Justice) case," WikiLeaks wrote on Twitter.

convenient for him to agree to be extradited to a country that hasn't requested his extradition, not the one that has...

reply


reply


He didn't pardon her.

This DoJ list of clemency recipients includes both pardons and commutations.

https://www.justice.gov/pardon/clemencyrecipients

reply


The article was talking about clemency, not pardon.

https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/819630102787059713

"If Obama grants Manning clemency Assange will agree to US extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of DoJ case"

I would not be surprised if he does not honor that as the incoming president will likely be even harsher on an Assange trial then an Obama presidency would be.

Assange has only to say something nice about Trump, and all will be forgiven[0].

0. https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/09/08/do...

reply


reply


the clemency is also 6 months into the future. presumably, at that time, things will in a slightly less absurdist position for someone like him. I cannot imagine him getting anything resembling a fair trial right now. In 6 months? sure.

reply


Why would you want to detract from the good news of Chelsea having a release date in the very near future and conflate that with a different issue regarding Assange?

reply


- https://www.yahoo.com/news/assange-agrees-extradition-us-rel...

What is the difference between a commutation of sentence and a pardon?

In the federal system, commutation of sentence and pardon are different forms of executive clemency, which is a broad term that applies to the President’s constitutional power to exercise leniency toward persons who have committed federal crimes.

- https://www.justice.gov/pardon/frequently-asked-questions-co...

I.e.: commutation ∈ clemency.

So let's pretend the sentence was reduced by a week instead. Would that still be the same thing?

reply


Then Obama's action would be the letter of clemency but not the spirit, and there would be room for disagreement about whether Assange should keep his word. But since that's not what happened and Obama's actual action honors both the letter and the spirit of clemency, there's nothing worth debating here.

reply


https://twitter.com/wikileaks/status/819630102787059713

Commuting the sentence is "granting clemency", isn't it?

reply


Source: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/17/politics/snowden-no-clemency-r...

Forms: https://www.justice.gov/pardon/application-forms

____

EDIT: Appears the only way to contact Ed is by Twitter: https://twitter.com/Snowden

> “Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.”

What an amazingly loaded statement that is. Russia is just a straight up "adversary" now? Infuriating.

reply


reply


Good.

reply


I was curious and looked up the difference.

A "pardon wipes out the conviction while a commutation leaves the conviction intact but wipes out the punishment."

It seems that the next administration can't do anything about it at least.

reply


reply


Legally they wouldn't be able to convict Manning of the same crime again. The state can do what they do with every dissident; surveil her in the extreme and then prosecute her for some trivial offense.

Law is extremely complex and dense. You have certainly broken laws but haven't been punished for them sole reason that you haven't drawn the ire of the political class.

Do you think it's just mere coincidence that anytime a citizen embarrasses the police they end up being busted for some trivial offense? The Fourth Amendment was designed to prevent the state from harassing citizens and to rate limit the states ability to execute revenge convictions. With everyone having a dossier on them now, the state implicitly chills citizens from pushing back against the government.

reply


reply


Midnight assassination squads? They could start digging through laws looking for anything they can make stick (parking violations, jaywalking, etc...), but IMHO the most likely scenario is that nothing further happens to Chelsea Manning. She is yesterday's news. She is never going to work in a government position again, but somehow I don't think that's going to be relevant to her future plans.

reply


reply


reply


We are effectively in a post-constitutional era...

It's been a grey area with NSA spying and many other federal overreaches for a while, but with Trump it's official.

reply


Let's hope he doesn't do that.

reply


reply


It won't be undone under Trump. If anything, he would grant immediate clemency or a pardon (though I don't expect either).

reply


reply


Isn't that exactly what Obama was trying for? I've never read any statements from the Obama administration that makes it seem like they find anything about this case justified or acceptable.

reply


A criminal that's being granted a shorter sentence, not the "support" for someones actions a pardon would be.

reply


What exactly did Manning blow the whistle on? While Snowden exposed what he believed was illegal spying on Americans, Manning just leaked a bunch of classified information about war that he/she believed was immoral .

reply


reply


Commuting Manning's sentence without pardoning Snowden feels like politics to me.

Manning's actions embarrassed the Bush administration so Obama will commute.

Snowden's actions embarrassed the Obama administration so Obama won't pardon.

reply


reply


Specifically, one cannot be pardoned or have a sentence commuted of a crime one has not been convicted of. Snowden has not been convicted nor even tried for any crime. It's impossible for Obama to do anything about his situation.

reply


This is not true. The courts found that a president can pardon a supposed crime before charges have even been filed, as well as any time before or after trial/conviction.

This was the case with Ford's pardoning of Nixon, as well as Carter's pardoning of all those who avoided the draft during the Vietnam war.

reply


reply


Chelsea Manning stood trial. Edward Snowden did not.

reply


reply


The good ole Nixon pardon

Yes, but politically, "we dropped her sentence to seven years in jail" is more tenable than "we pardoned someone who never stood trial nor served a day in jail".

reply


Not that there is no precedent of course (Nixon).

reply


reply


Manning was also being mistreated in prison, and that mistreatment would be very likely to get worse under a Trump administration. If Clinton won, a commutation would have been much less likely.

It's worth repeating that while Obama commuted her sentence, he didn't pardon her. What he did was say "she's been punished enough", and it's entirely consistent to say that Manning has been punished enough but Snowden hasn't.

reply


reply


reply


This made me genuinely happy. Thanks, Obama. For real.

reply


reply


A 7-year prison sentence is about what you get for horrible violent crime in most of the civilized world. That's not a great "tone" to set.

reply


reply


I am confident he will have a few tweets about this before tomorrow morning.

reply


Not arbitrarily. If it's a conditional commutation, then there would need to be hearings to document and assert the violations of those conditions first.

reply


EDIT: See follow-ups. I may be mistaken here, and need to run to a meeting, so I can't dig any more now.

EDIT 2: http://swampland.time.com/2008/12/25/more-on-pardons/

Relevant quote, "Ulysses S. Grant’s first clemency decision, on his third day in office, was to revoke two pardons granted by Andrew Johnson. Both men challenged Grant’s power to do so, and lost their case in federal court."

EDIT 3: Here's the link to the blog post linked from the Time article, in edit 2, from the Wayback Machine, for sake of completeness.

http://web.archive.org/web/20090212091707/http://pardonpower...

reply


I've never heard that, never heard of it happening, and don't believe it's true. However, I've never researched it. Can you cite an example or a source?

reply


reply


I remember reading something some time ago about Grant having reversed some of Johnson's pardons, but I'm not finding a reference to specifics, so I may be mistaken.

EDIT: Found it. See my post up-thread for a link.

reply


reply


To be clear, Bush both pardoned and 'unpardoned' Toussie. He wasn't undoing a prior President's action.

reply


From my brief google searches, it seems that it cannot be undone, by the Congress, by the Courts, nor by the President.

reply


It can and has been undone before. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Isaac_Toussie

reply


reply


reply


Obama has been pardoning people since 2010, and in fact pardoned a whole big chunk of people in December of 2016.

reply


She must feel ecstatic! It's good that she will be free to live the rest of her life as the gender she feels comfortable expressing.

So did Assange cut a deal or what? I recall saying he'd willing to trade himself with Ms. Manning.

This sets another curious precedent, will Snowden finally be pardoned?

reply


reply


I sort of wonder if it would matter. Whether they should or not, I really doubt the parts of the government he pissed off will forgive him just because they are told to.

A pardon would allow him a valid passport to travel to a different country that would be willing to house him without having to ignore extradition requests. He would not need to return to the US if he felt endangered there.

reply


Okay THAT is a good reason then. Thanks for the correction.

And admit you're the cause of the Assange investigation which has kept him locked up in an embassy for years as well.

reply


reply


Manning will be released in May this year, just after Trump's first 100 days in office. It's almost like Obama is timing this as a reminder of himself at a point in the future where it's bound to provide maximum irritation to his successor. (I don't think that's the actual intention, but we can definitely look forward to some interesting tweetstorms from Trump in May.)

reply


reply


Sigh... The scheming and carefully crafted rhetoric that White House has developed against Snowden is just plain disgusting.

reply


reply


Precedents set for whistelblower treatment have not been very good the past decade.

For anyone else who was curious:

Commute - reduce (a judicial sentence, especially a sentence of death) to one less severe.

reply


Also, too bad Obama didn't pardon Snowden. He should have.

reply


reply


reply


While he isn't blameless, the ACA helped a lot of people, the economy recovered greatly (admittedly all he had to do was not fuck it up), permitted states to legalize weed. For me I have to say the ACA is probably the biggest reason why I liked him well enough. I was able to stay on my parents insurance until I was 26, and then since I was self-employed I was able to easily get insurance through the marketplace. Now that process I'll admit hasn't been as smooth for everyone, but for me it worked okay.

reply


There as been more marijuana prosecution under Obama than under Bush. The idea they have been less hostile is a myth. States have simply been doing better at fighting back.

reply


That's overly simplistic, usage has risen due to legalization so naturally so have busts, and prosecution has been more target to those who aren't following the state laws and took legalization to mean no rules.


> At the same time, arrests for the sale and manufacture of marijuana also continued to decrease in 2014. These arrests reached an all-time high of 103,247 in 2010, but they’ve since been falling, reaching a nearly 20-year low of 81,184 last year.

reply


And his support for LGBT issues

reply


reply


Or punish our (future) leaders for basic human depravity.

reply


reply


He really does. Regardless of whether you like his politics or not he really seems like a genuine, down to Earth person. He always seems professional and articulate. I will miss that aspect of a president.

reply


> He always seems professional and articulate.

Yes, especially in comparison to you-know-who got elected... what a massive contrast.

reply


He tells good jokes and invites all the media and Hollywood personalities to White House dinners and cocktails.

I mean what more do you want from your president in order to like him?!

reply


reply


She. Not they. Chelsea Manning identifies as female.

reply


reply


Sorry. I didn't know which pronoun to use because I didn't know if gender changes apply retroactively, grammatically speaking. I'm having trouble knowing which one to use to write this post, too. At the time of the leaks Chelsea Manning identified as Bradley, a male. Is it politically correct to use 'she' for all past references, including the times where Chelsea Manning identified as male? Or would it make more sense to use 'he' when Chelsea Manning identified as male, and 'she' when Chelsea Manning identifies as female?

reply


reply


She was always a woman; she just presented as a man for many years. The NYT presented the information quite well when they said, "Ms. Manning was still known as Bradley Manning when she deployed with her unit to Iraq in late 2009."

reply


reply


Sorry, non-native speaker here. But wouldn't "they" apply when you don't know when the gender of the person? In this case you do know.

reply


reply


Traditionally in US schools you were taught that applying "they" to a non-plural was outright incorrect—as in, a student would lose points if used that way on homework growing up.

When you don't know the gender, however, it is really convenient to use "they", so albeit the incorrect form, with time it started to take hold. Lately gender politics have acted as a catalyst as some people outright tell you they prefer that you use the "they/them" pronouns. Since a lot of folks are already comfortable using they/them, it works.

A different tactic is to just substitute something else entirely. Books like On Writing encourage young writers to avoid the situation and try to substitute other words rather than use "they" or just default to "he." An example might be using the word "writer". For example the books recommends instead of using "He should learn to use semicolons only when absolutely necessary" use "The writer should learn to use..." instead.

I think the latter method is harder in non-formal threads like this. "The imprisoned already has served 7 years" works, but comes across as really impersonal.

reply


reply


"They" can be used in the singular, and many communities use it in that manner frequently! Merriam-Webster has a great piece on this. [1]

reply


Singular they is indeed a thing:

Whether it's applicable in this case is another question.

reply


I thought the same thing but there's no way a native English speaker would use "they" in that context otherwise. It made me have to go back and see if Wikileaks in general was being referenced.

reply


I'm a native English speaker. I tend to use "they", and I would have used it in that sentence.

Not all native English speakers got an American English education.

reply


reply


It also reads as someone who understands the pronoun issue, but doesn't understand the temporal rules around pronouns. Instead, just opting for the traditional gender-neutral pronoun.

There's a lot of different perspectives and opinions, and honestly the rules aren't clear cut yet. At this point I pretty much always refer to people as "them" online.

That's a valid interpretation, but it's based on assumptions. Personally I didn't even notice the use of "they" vs "he" or "she" since it's not really relevant to the discussion. In fact, OP has clarified that he/she used "they" only because they were unsure if gender changes apply retroactively since at the time of the leaks, manning identified as a "he"

reply


To be fair, I think the commenter would have just used "he" in that case.

reply


It is not other people's responsibility to know what your preferred pronoun is; you don't have a right to a preferred pronoun; you don't get to tell other people how they should speak. They is perfectly appropriate in all situations as it is gender neutral.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gender_neutrality_in_English#P...

reply


The gender of the person in question is not unknown, and doesn't need to be disputed. Chelsea Manning identifies as female.

reply


reply


It doesn't matter what she identifies as, they is appropriate in all cases male or female.

reply


reply


“they” is an acceptable pronoun for any person; it is gender-neutral.

"They" is perfectly acceptable since it is gender-neutral.

reply


reply


We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13421564 and marked it off-topic.

I agree. I would like to see people addressed by the pronoun that they prefer. For most people, their presentation gives a strong enough suggestion that I would generally use the "expected" pronouns, for their apparent presentation.

In the absence of a preference (or with people who have presented ambiguity) and no apparent expected default, I tend to use "they" (as it's as neutral a pronoun as I know how to use).

In the case of Chelsea, she has demonstrated a clear preference [1], so we should all be using the pronouns that she has chosen.

[1] http://www.glaad.org/blog/chelsea-mannings-name-and-pronouns...

reply


reply


Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Singular_they) covers this topic quite well.

reply


For example: "Someone came by asking for me earlier? Did they give you a name?"

Many people who do not identify as male or female prefer "they."

reply


Chelsea has publicly identified the preferred pronouns as "she/her/hers". [1]

reply


So what? You can't expect people to know that, this whole preferred pronoun issue is nonsense; you do not have a right to tell other people which words they should use.

reply


reply


The comment was on-topic and interesting. That's two reasons I can think of.

Also, this is not a new story, so frankly it's easy to have relevant opinions on the topic while perhaps just doing a skim of the story.

reply


You should probably be talking the the person who called her "guy", or the person who said she was forced to change gender as a punishment, (both in this thread) rather than the person who politely used "they" because they weren't sure whether to apply she to the time she was identified as male.

reply


They == people in govt with access to this info.

reply


reply


I think in this case, it's raised that we know the subject's gender identity, so the use of gender-ambiguous "they" isn't necessary. Not out of any sense of pronoun policing or bullying - I suspect more because it scans weirdly when you have the information that it would normally abstract.

reply


For example I can and routinely do say things like "If that person wishes to do XYZ, then they must first do ABCD"

reply


Yes, but Ms. Manning's gender is neither indeterminate nor unknown. Ms. Manning is a woman, and she has publicly stated that her pronouns are she/her. This is not difficult information to find.

reply


Or it's Obama recognizing that someone with mental health issues the military is ill-equipped to address who has been in custody for seven years has been punished enough. Lawfare is not a bastion of liberalism, but has suggested enough is enough. Let's save the life sentences for the Walkers.

reply


Playing Devil's Advocate: if this is the case, why did it take until the last week of his tenure as President for him to do this?

No, this smells of "legacy". Obama could have done this years ago.

reply


> Playing Devil's Advocate: if this is the case, why did it take until the last week of his tenure as President for him to do this?

Because the petition on which action was taken was filed by Manning in November, and the review that goes into making the determination takes nonzero staff and Presidential time, and wasn't the sole thing the White House was doing.

reply


reply


That's true.

However, if the supposed motivation is because somebody is suffering...why wait another day, another week, another month, another year?

If this took place before the election, you could call it a principled decision.

If this took place immediately after the election, you could call it a cautious-but-nevertheless-sound decision that might have otherwise been passed on to a (presumably friendly) successor.

Instead, this has taken place three days before he leaves office.

Manning hasn't gone anywhere in seven years. This was not based on a long bout of soul-searching or a sudden new development.

This was a move to either bolster Obama's legacy, or grease the wheels for a post-Presidential opportunity.

reply


reply


The "pandering to the left" comment is in my opinion a bad political assumption.

If you look at previous opinion polls on Manning (see: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/08/24/manning-sentence-po...), the opinion seems less to fall on traditional "left / right" lines. If anything, there is some bias towards younger people being more approving of Chelsea Manning compared to older people.

The demographics in the Manning polls actually are very similar to other tangentially related topics in United States polls, eg how people feel about Snowden and how people feel about (edit for clarity) massive government cyber surveillance.

I personally think the decision is more than just pandering, but if Obama is pandering to someone, he is pandering to the youth.

reply


reply


Legacy

reply


reply


It's been reported in the news for the last month that Obama has no intention of retiring from public life. He's going to be a major spokesman and "spiritual leader" of sorts for the Democrats going forward. The reason is that the Democrats don't have a good "bench." Most of the Democrats remaining in positions of power are creatures of big-city machine politics, not exactly likable populists who can counter Trump.

reply


reply


Obama's legacy in 3 words: President Donald Trump

reply


reply


Its gonna be YUGE and you're gonna love it.

reply


reply


> The reason is that the Democrats don't have a good "bench."

Obama led the Democrats to political disaster; I wonder if any party since WWII has been in as bad a political position. Why would they want his continued leadership after he leaves office?

reply


I won't wade into the debate about Obama's future, and will point out that I think the USA's effective two-party system is pretty busted, but yeah -- the USA has a pretty polar political past.

reply


> the Democrats has a supermajority across all three houses

In 2008 they did not have a 'supermajority', usually interpreted to mean a veto-proof or filibuster-proof majority, in any house of Congress.

Also, today Republicans control both houses and the Governer's seat in approx. 33% of states.

Finally, the Dems can't win in some states due to gerrymandering and voting laws that prevent even a majority of Democratic votes from winning the election.

reply


HN is one of the few places left for open political discourse with little partisanship or blundering hostility. Your comment/account suggests that you have no intention of continuing that trend. Down-votes represent a reaction to that, not your particular pov.

This hasn't been true of HN for years.

reply


"[She] didn’t like that people were being killed, particularly the citizens, innocent people," Campbell said. "I remember us specifically talking about how we were having a hard time getting information on how many people were being killed."

"On one of [her] last visits to Boston, Manning told Keith Rose, a friend [she] had met at Brandeis, of [her] misgivings about Iraq because of what [she] was learning as an intelligence analyst. "[She] expressed a feeling to me like how messed up the situation is," Rose said. "[She] said things like, 'If more people knew what was going on over there, they would not support the war.'"

Manning: “The thing that got me most was discovering that 15 detainees taken by the Iraqi Federal Police for printing ‘anti-Iraqi’ literature” had in truth printed a “benign political critique” against the corruption in Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki’s cabinet.

Her conscience could not bear to keep these human rights abuses secret, and she revealed them to a world that needed to know about them. I am getting very tired of a narrative in which Manning's actions are mischaracterized as a "vendetta against the US Army" and a "cowardly act." It's an insidious and despicable way to shift attention away from civilian deaths in war and the mistreatment of detainees, the latter of which Manning continues to experience even today.

[1] https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/magazine/who-is-wik...

reply


Manning had no idea what was in any of the information being leaked. This is not the actions of a conscientious objector. The amount of re-writing history going on here is absurd.

reply


> no idea what was in any of the information being leaked

After watching journalists get annihilated by an Apache missile strike, there is not a lot of room for confusion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rXPrfnU3G0

reply


reply


> If I were to murder 100 people randomly should I be absolved because it turned out one of them was a child molester?

You sound ridiculous. Let's get to the real question.

> So because there happened to be something bad among the 250k documents, the act itself is completely absolved?

In short, yes.

I will concede that the outlet through which the leaks were published didn't meet the standards to which we usually hold investigative reporting. Manning chose to disclose all cables in confidence to a team she felt could sift through them for evidence of wrongdoing. That team then proved themselves irresponsible by publishing everything. They should have been far more selective about what they disclosed to the public.

I don't blame the source here. I absolutely do blame the coverage.

reply


reply


Anyone else notice how "pandering to X" is the last argument of someone who refuses to think critically?

Political pandering is intended to help you buy favor. The President of the United States does not need to pander to the people who elected him. It would be more like pandering if he did this some time before the final days of his term. And typically, pandering happens to gain the favor of the other side, which this will certainly not do.

Therefore it's much less likely to be pandering than, say, commuting the sentence of a mentally unstable person who's been in jail for 7 years, attempted suicide twice, and needs medical assistance they can't get in jail.

reply


reply


What do you think is the appropriate sentence for this crime?

reply


Right, and nobody is contending that. Rather, the act of commuting her sentence is contending that 8 years is a sufficient punishment for a leak which hasn't caused any concrete harm to US citizens or interests. 35 years is more than most rapists and many murderers serve, do you really think it was a just sentence?

reply


What will Obama do next!

reply


Not that I have anything against this guy Manning in particular, just asking why is this "tolerable" in a democracy. Isn't it a risk, that the president can pardon whoever he wants?

reply


It's actually explicitly in the Constitution:

"The President...shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment."

Article II, Section 2

reply


reply


Yes, the President can only pardon/commute federal offenses. (That's what 'Offences Against the United States' means here). The President cannot pardon/commute prisoners who have been convicted of state crimes - only the relevant state governors can do that. Manning was convicted of federal crimes.

reply


> “The President . . . shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” Thus, the President’s authority to grant clemency is limited to federal offenses and offenses prosecuted by the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia in the name of the United States in the D.C. Superior Court. An offense that violates a state law is not an offense against the United States.

https://www.justice.gov/pardon/frequently-asked-questions-co...

reply


Right, which means federal crimes, not state crimes. The President won't be granting pardons to ordinary murderers, unless the murder took place on federal lands.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Article_Two_of_the_United_Stat...

It's not a super long document.

http://constitutionus.com/

reply


I am not American so I don't know the constitution of the US. It was an innocent question but people here seemed not to like it somehow.

reply


reply


> Isn't it a risk, that the president can pardon whoever he wants?

You're probably too young to remember the kerfuffle when Ford pardoned Nixon. Lots of allegations that it had been planned in advance. And it is likely a big reason why Ford lost his election campaign in 1976.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pardon_of_Richard_Nixon

The interesting thing in that article is that a pardon carries an implication of guilt, and accepting a pardon carries a confession of guilt (Burdick v. United States). So if Chelsea had offered and accepted a pardon, her reputation would have been negatively affected, unlike if she had been found innocent at the courts martial.

reply


The President in in charge of federal law enforcement; the risk of non-enforcement is already greater than the risk of random pardons.

reply


It is viewed as a measure of last resort to rectify an injustice. Reigning monarchs had this power throughout most of Western history; and the tradition was carried on to modern heads of state.

reply


reply


It's covered pretty well in depth here:

http://politics.stackexchange.com/questions/7674/why-is-the-...

Some of the finer points:

- A presidential pardon is for federal crimes. The president cannot pardon someone for a state crime (or a crime committed subject to a local jurisdiction whose power is derived from a state).

- Presidential pardons are reinforced by the constitutional prohibitions against double jeopardy and ex post facto laws. Once a person has been pardoned for a federal crime, the federal government (and any territories or districts that derive their power from the federal government) cannot re-try the pardonee for that crime.

As pointed by another person in the same thread which really answers your question:

- Fourth major benefit of pardons: Presidential pardons are about checks and balances. The legislative system has determined a law, the judicial system has determined an infraction of that law, and with a pardon the presidential system can react to a mistake made by either the legislative or judicial branch.

reply


Quote from the article:

the White House spokesman, Joshua Earnest, discussed the "pretty stark difference" between Ms. Manning's case for mercy with Mr. Snowden's. While their offenses were similar, he said, there were "some important differences."

"Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing," he said. "Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy."

He also noted that while the documents Ms. Manning provided to WikiLeaks were "damaging to national security," the ones Mr. Snowden disclosed were "far more serious and far more dangerous." (None of the documents Ms. Manning disclosed were classified above the merely "secret" level.)

reply


I think having your mind fractured and been forcibly turned into a 'woman' as a deterrent to future whistleblowers is a living hell, that's a lifetime of punishment even when he's out of jail.

> I think having your mind fractured and been forcibly turned into a 'woman' as a deterrent to future whistleblowers is a living hell

Manning's gender dysphoria is not a product of punishment for the leaks, it was a condition which existed earlier (and for which the response in the Army environment was part of the source of general alienation that Manning was experiencing at the time of the leaks.)

reply


reply


No. Manning is not a woman. He is biological male who has been psychologically damaged from years of solitary confinement in prison (and probably before as well). That the US government paid for his "reassignment" is a tragedy on top of a tragedy.

If you thought Manning needed suicide watch in prison, he's going to need it even more on the outside. See this from NIH: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21364939

Quoted from link above: > Conclusion: Persons with transsexualism, after sex reassignment, have considerably higher risks for mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric morbidity than the general population. Our findings suggest that sex reassignment, although alleviating gender dysphoria, may not suffice as treatment for transsexualism, and should inspire improved psychiatric and somatic care after sex reassignment for this patient group.

reply




