Refund 1 point by ravenblue 7 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite This game did nothing but suck me in . didn't mind 200 to get things going but then everything changed. Every week new equipment or cores. Then came all the upgrades for your kingdom and character and it still hasn't stopped. Started playing this game 9 no ago. I can't even play anymore unless thousands spent in addition to thousands already there. Spent last 4 months with a shield up that's all I can do. Totally unfair rip off game that I want a refund from. They can have my account cause it's worthless all I am able to do is shield every month. Unfair and wrong. Please inform on how the game can be refunded if u know how. Thank you







