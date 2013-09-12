Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
New York Times Study Calls for Rapid Change in Newsroom (nytimes.com)
64 points by anjalik 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 69 comments | favorite





I find it interesting that the report is full of renderings of NYTimes stories on phones.

I wonder what the bounce rate is among mobile readers - that is, the percentage of readers who read less than 5% or so of a given news story.

I suspect that it's very high. For me, it takes a significant chunk of radio-silence (that is, no calls, text, social media updates, app alerts, no need for map directions, etc.) combined with an equally significant amount of willpower (i.e. not proactively checking in on any of the above) to read an informative ~1000 word story on my phone.

The NYTimes might be the highest quality content I skim online, but really, that's what I do 95% of the time at my desk and close to 100% on a mobile device: skim. I'm pretty sure devices that are concurrently in use for critical communication and/or work functions are awful places to try to engage readers and convey critical, often nuanced information.

Print happens to be great for that. And while I'm not holding my breath, the fact that vinyl records are about to be a billion dollar industry does suggest that old good things can make a comeback.

reply


To be honest, I never appreciated the scale of the NYT until I read those revenue numbers. $500 million in digital media revenue is nothing to sneeze at.

I wonder if at some point in the future, there will be a reaction to this push for a subscription-based news model. Perhaps a website who's value proposition is that it only focuses on news, with no clickbait articles and titles.

reply


There are a few subscription-based news models which run like this. Mediapart in France is one of the most prominent: hard news values, subscription-only, online.

I work at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, which is doing a lot of work in this area; the Digital News Project reports are interesting: http://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/page/digital-news-...

I've recently authored one of these reports looking specifically at digital-born news media in Europe, which is particularly focused on the diversity of non-advertising focused news business models.

reply


The challenge there is to build up the infrastructure to do so. Real news gathering takes staff in offices around the world, relationships with residents and officials, etc. etc. Otherwise, all you end up being is an AP feed.

reply


Traditional news-gathering certainly did, but that was in an age where every citizen didn't have an internet connected phone with a camera in their pocket. The current system is of course doomed...

However I think there's a gap here to do something radically different, global and paid for with subscriptions (from those who broadcast and companies who want aggregate data about fashion trends for example, or weather reports based on individuals reporting it).

reply


News and investigative journalism are two different things. If you want some barely-discernable pictures of what the cops are up to in some neighborhood, the citizens with cameraphone model works fine. But there is more than just reporting single facts, sometimes you have to chain a bunch of information together to build a worthwhile story. I think that's what professional journalists are focusing on. When the NYT figured out that Trump wasn't paying any taxes, they didn't go find someone on Twitter that took a picture of him not paying any taxes. They had to dig through thousands of pages of boring legal documents to figure it out. That's a full-time job, not really something a lot of hobbyists are going to get into.

reply


> but that was in an age where every citizen didn't have an internet connected phone with a camera in their pocket.

Is that why I see numerous people live blogging every city council meeting or random discussion forum on a possible new law?

Yeah, 20k people will post that they're at the inauguration and thought that X had an ugly dress or Y looked unhappy... but that's hardly useful.

reply


> but that was in an age where every citizen didn't have an internet connected phone with a camera in their pocket

If you want 10 shallow disconnected sources of information from the fringes then that works.

If you want someone who knows where to go, who to talk to, and how to actually build out a story then you still need journalists.

reply


I think the future is micro payments. I don't want to pay for a magazine, I want to pay for quality articles, wherever they come from.

reply


That was the hope going back well over a decade. But it never really played out. Clay Shirky's main argument against it was transaction costs. Not payment processing costs (although that was an issue at the time) but simple mental transaction costs. There's a big difference between free and even a penny or two. People get mired down in having to decide if they want to buy something or not.

reply


I would love for some sort of tipping system to exist for Wall Street/NY Times, or something that allowed you to tip quickly and easily based off of something like Apple Pay or Amazon Payments.

I realize not everybody would take advantage, but I certainly think it's worthwhile to integrate to supplement revenue.

reply


It's been done several times. To a first approximation, nobody uses it.

You can theorize it might work, but has an enormous activation energy, but it's hard to move past that theorizing without a few dozen million dollars for marketing. Most things easier than that have been tried.

reply


I also think it would be interesting to see what publishers would do with the data on which articles actually generate money. I'm not sure I would want news organizations to only print what sells, as I would surmise that's partly how we ended up with less insightful news gaining popularity.

reply


I recall Readability doing something like that a few years ago. You paid a fee to them, then when you bookmarked a page, some would go to the producer. There were many flaws, not the least of which was that they were effectively forcing an opt-in on the part of content creators, but now that "readability" views that strip ads and extraneous content are built into browsers, it seems like the system had some merit.

reply


In this future, how do you determine quality articles before reading them?

reply


Just for your interest, I worked for a company that believed micro-payments was the way to pay for content on the internet in the late 1990s. It was called Qpass. The idea was that you could buy some credits, and use your Qpass at any of the sites in the network to pay for specific articles. Qpass wasn't able to make that model work at the time.

Qpass ended up pivoting to helping wireless carriers with flexible billing solutions for digital content.

[1] http://www.seattlepi.com/business/article/Qpass-sold-for-275...

reply


Are there any other stories about micropayments? I keep hearing how micropayments are going to change the internet, but here we are years later and no such service seems to be getting notability.

reply


Plenty of stories around it, but none of them seem to be gaining widespread adoption.

The Brave browser is trying to integrate micropayments into the browser. It blocks ads by default and pays websites directly out of a monthly amount that the user configures.

https://brave.com/publishers.html

Flattr tries to do a very similar thing even earlier, except you have to click the "Flattr" button on websites that you visit that you want to fund. But still works with the same model where you set yourself a monthly budget and the system pays content producers directly for you.

https://flattr.com/

reply


Patreon seems to be serving at least a subset of that need.

reply


I don't think that works. As someone said, how do you know before hand if it is high quality? You're going to read reviews of an article before you buy it and read it. Furthermore, news organizations need some sort stable business in order to, you know, run a a high quality news organization.

reply


The most important area to focus on is accuracy. There's a huge prevailence of rumors masquerading as news. Plus, there's an entire political party who's base has lost faith in the mainstream media. If the NYT starts taking shortcuts, they will fall into a dangerous trap and will lose a lot of readers.

reply


But that party's base has lost faith in the media precisely because it reported accurately and did not set forth a bunch of propaganda about a return to the utopia of 1950s.

reply


*rumors masquerading as news on other sites, not NYT

reply


You don't get much more "fake news" than Jayson Blair or Judith Miller.

But I still do appreciate their journalism. Unlike some journalism outfits they do seem to try to get it right.

reply


2 disgraced journalists from 13 years ago is hardly indicative of a problem with the NYT now.

reply


The op-ed and opinion pages of the NYT have their fair share of rumor & falsehoods

e.g. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/05/opinion/why-i-will-not-ca...

exposed here http://www.redstate.com/mickeywhite2/2016/12/16/new-york-tim...

e.g. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/20/opinion/liberal-zionism-i...

exposed here http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/220635/why-did-the-new-york-...

I won't make a big list, and it seems are subjects are somewhat partisan, my comment here is not. What I mean to say is that rumor is equally at home on the NYT website as anywhere else.

reply


I thought it was understood that Op-Eds were written by mostly external contributors with agendas and hence why they should be treated differently than regular articles by the readers.

They also printed this letter by Putin: http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/12/opinion/putin-plea-for-cau...

Doesn't mean they endorse the letter and it's content.

And it seems like it would be wrong for them to be editing the content.

reply


Really? Equally?

I'd like to see your defense of the claim you're implying, which is that the New York Times publishes mere "rumor and falsehoods" with anything approaching the frequency of Breitbart, Fox News, or even CNN.

And while a news outlet surely should have some standards regarding the factual assertions made in the editorials they publish, a few highly debatable distortions is not the same thing as running an entire news outlet largely on misinformation masquerading as news.

reply


In terms of accuracy, you'd walk away from 2016 far less confused about the world reading Breitbart than the NYT.

I made a fantastic return betting against The Upshot.

reply


> In terms of accuracy, you'd walk away from 2016 far less confused about the world reading Breitbart than the NYT.

No, you'd walk away much more angry about all kinds of things, including Hillary's satanic rituals and pizza parlour pedophile ring, but still be very confused.

Baring one thing. Who your next president is. And who says that's not due to a lot of very confused people?

reply


Serious question: Do you read Breitbart, do you know this to be true? I mean, I think it's fairly safe to assume it's a bit of a rag, but wondering if that actually goes beyond the typical conservative "slant" and well into knowingly presenting fake news as fact as you seem to be saying.

reply


Oh yes, I read, and I read what Bannon himself says is the most important part, which are the comments and both go into the pile as, at best, disgusting and ignorant racist drivel and more accurately as smug inane rantings.


I'm not sure how that's the case. With Breitbart you will end up with a view that, ironically given the parent here, holds there are vast Zionist conspiracies at work on our world. If you mean the election outcome, I'm not sure it was so much a "true prediction" as much as something like a stopped watch being right.


What do you think that first "exposed" article concludes? I don't think there is any doubt as to the fact that Christopher Suprun was an electoral college elector from the state of Texas, and that he did not cast his vote for Trump.

reply


Those are both opinion pieces, not NYT journalism proper.

reply


What do you even mean? NYT has a price sheet for sponsered content/native ads. If you have the funds, you can put any "fake news" you want in the NYT. Much more up front about it than back in the day.

All "news" is fake to some degree or another, it is a fantasy to think otherwise.

reply


What a load of garbage. If you're talking about what I think you are, you're mentioning those half/full page ads that are marked "advertisement" and have slightly different fonts than the normal news. It's hardly a conspiracy theory to allow Trump to buy reporters.

reply


I remember thinking it was odd that for the last year or so I've been getting bombarded with mail and advertising from ZipRecruiter...and then magically they have a major quote in a NYT piece pre-election around the state of the job market.

reply


What do you mean all news is fake to so degree? That just sounds like Thiel's contrarianism or just an attempt at being provocative, or is it some sort epistemological claim?

reply


>The report coincides with a series of broader changes at The Times, including a reimagining of the print newspaper; an aggressive international expansion; a heightened emphasis on graphics, video, virtual reality and podcasts; the $30-million purchase...

God, please no. Don't invest heavily in VR for news reporting. I agree with reducing multiple layers of copy editing for a digitally focused company, but VR is a misdirection of funds to get the facts straight. Or, maybe that was just a buzzword that didn't get edited out of the final press release.

reply


The Times has done a number of features that were heavy on audio-visual elements and were very well received, so it's not surprising that they'd be interested in VR.

Here's an example: http://www.nytimes.com/newsgraphics/2013/10/27/south-china-s...

reply


An investment in VR might be premature because of the immaturity of the technology, but assuming that VR tech does grow to be commonplace, wouldn't e.g. immersive VR video shot in a warzone be more affecting than still images or 2D video when communicating the scale of atrocity/warfare/protests to the viewers back home?

reply


That's actually one of their current VR stories. "The Fight for Falluja": https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2016/08/14/magazine/figh...

Personally, I used the cardboard VR thing with my iPhone 6 to watch a short during the election. I was underwhelmed by the experience.

reply


Why discount VR so readily?

Seems that as VR becomes more accessible it would be a phenomenal way at delivering news and in-depth stories. VR can do a lot in the way of empathy and communicating things which the printed word—or even 2D video—never can. Similar to how the television influenced the standard news cycle and social media challenged it further.

Some of the best news stories from this year have been immersive 360 videos published by The Times, imo.

reply


VR may still be early (if you're really cynical you could say it still might take 5-10 years for it to achieve mainstream popularity) but it's here.

You either start experimenting and learning and adapt to the new medium or you'll be replaced by someone else who will.

reply


No, I believe that's a real thing. I've heard them talk about investing in VR on their Inside The Times podcast.

reply


My take away from this article is that they acknowledge that a lot of trouble lies ahead. Ironically, they don't have the courage to state their current state in a more factual manner. Instead they offer some vague statements and occasionally some outdated PR-speak

> “The world is changing really rapidly,” David Leonhardt, a columnist who led the group’s work, said in an interview. “We have to keep up, and even get ahead of it.”

> In a note to the newsroom, Mr. Baquet and Joe Kahn, The Times’s managing editor, endorsed the group’s recommendations, saying they outlined an “opportunity we have to produce an even more vital, more authoritative, more indispensable[0]’’ news report.

Wouldn't it be a great ad for their product if they were demonstrating that it is possible for the Times to even report about themselves in a blunt, factual manner? While some admissions are there the overall article is quite humble-bragish.

[0] more indispensable - what does that even mean?

reply


The Times is one of the most successful papers at weathering the digital transition. As more people get their news online it's the handful of mega-papers that profit at the expense of local and regional ones.

If you want to read gloom-and-doom about the newspaper industry there is plenty of that too.

reply


The internal report itself is interesting for a few reasons:

https://www.nytimes.com/projects/2020-report/

1) The graphic on top doesn't show a laptop or desktop.

2) " On a per-dollar basis, our freelance-written journalism attracts a larger audience on average than our staff-written journalism."

Wow. Hopefully, they have automated internal metrics to track this.

3) " Today, department heads and other coverage leaders must organize much of their day around print rhythms even as they find themselves gravitating toward digital journalism. The current setup is holding back our ability to make further digital changes, and it is also starting to rob the print newspaper of the attention it needs to become even better."

Until the focus is changed to digital first, I am unsure how much more they can grow.

I still marvel at how it is cheaper for me to get a NY Times Sunday paper delivery with digital access halfway across the country than it is for me to get just the digital access. lol

reply


On point 1, editors at the NYT have previously said publicly that mobile is how they envision readers will primarily consume stories. (I heard this from their Inside The Times podcasts.) It may have been been executive editor Dean Baquet who said this. I believe they said that their internal metrics show mobile already is how most people consume their stories.

You can see this reflected in some new design decisions. On the front page, some stories have a bulleted list of points rather than multiple paragraphs for the teaser. And at the top of some stories, they have a bulleted list of main points

reply


Re: 2, Does the freelance-written material attract more readers, cost less, or both? The statements in the report are ambiguous.

reply


If you drop all staff writers, what's your differentiator (I guess, maybe in editorial)? Assuming what they're saying is true, could staff writers be a loss-leader to keep that brand and core audience used to reach the wider readers?

reply


An interesting contextual point from 2009 that highlights what an odd situation this is:

Printing The NYT Costs Twice As Much As Sending Every Subscriber A Free Kindle

http://www.businessinsider.com/2009/1/printing-the-nyt-costs...

Also, their back of the envelope calculations were done presuming that a Kindle cost $359.

reply


Yeah, this absolutely feels like a case where content is driven by business model as much as the technology itself.

Going subscription-first and focusing on quality content makes sense if you're trying to differentiate yourself. The concern, of course, is that subscription baiting is just one step removed from click baiting. It certainly cuts out the worst offenders, but there will always be pressure for media companies to cater to their audience.

reply


This is anecdotal, but just today I cancelled my print subscription to the NYTimes because they kept messing up the delivery (not showing up, going to the wrong house)... and every time I contacted their customer service reps (who were obviously outsourced) they had absolutely no power to do anything about it.

I wonder how much the simple things like "taking care of your customers" factors into their business struggles. (Probably "not much", but just seemed strange to me that they'd drop the ball like that for honest-to-goodness paying customers).

reply


Hardly makes the Times unique though; how many businesses don't operate that way now?

reply


>but just seemed so strange to me that they'd drop the ball so much on the kind of customer they should be very much desiring

Don't get me wrong, I'd have done the same, but:

What makes you think you're such a desirable customer? What sort of effort did you put into solving the problem? I can easily imagine a scenario where the delivery guy is so far removed form the news business (doesn't care a wink), that it would be night impossible to ensure the paper "gets there" without incurring costs beyond your subscription fee and satisfaction. This is reality.

reply


I was a desirable customer because I was paying for their most expensive offering (delivery of the print paper, as opposed to just digital access).

And I'm baffled by the rest of your response... What sort of effort am I supposed to put into solving their logistics problem?? Other than repeatedly telling their customer service people about the issue, how or why would I investigate any further?

(Honestly I would have loved to get in touch with the actual delivery company in my area to ask them if they have the wrong address or can't find the house or something... but this is one of the many ways in which the customer service reps could not help me because they either didn't know or wouldn't tell me who the delivery company was!)

I think perhaps you misunderstood what I wrote or think I'm actually a delivery person?

reply


RE: delivery: You get what the company pays for. https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2016/01/09/delivering-pape...

> “I have found myself so exhausted, literally sitting in someone’s driveway, door open, and I’ll wake up and say, ‘Where the hell am I?’” he said. “I fell asleep right in my car. It might be 30 seconds and it might be 10 minutes.”

reply


The NYT is just can't shake the negative influence of their printing legacy with respect to their strategy.

The article quotes them as saying "Our future is much more digital than print". Are you kidding me, they still have to say things like this?

Of course the $1B in non-digital revenue is important and needs a steady hand to maximize it's contribution.

However their digital strategies have been so simplistic, so old fashioned, they just can't seem to catch up to what they really need to do.

reply


Can you describe what you mean by simplistic and old fashioned in more detail?

reply


And what do they really need to do?

reply


One possible outcome is more than one NYT, for the laid off workers to join some other organization and make it better, I suppose. I think it's very possible a few of those who just contribute "low-value line editing" would do much more if they were just given the chance.

reply


Would poorer people have access to non-fake news? Or would they be force to read/consume fake-but-free news?

reply


The larger problem is that many people can't differentiate between the two, and will be drawn to fake news if the message appeals to them (confirmation bias).

reply


Agree with you observation.

I think this just makes things even worse.

Real news cost $ to produce. If publishers charge for access to real news, then what we are left with by default is the fake "news" that is so cheap to produce that it can be ad supported (or serves some other end that makes it worthwhile).

reply


This report started well before the real meat of the recent election and I think it really shows some lack of appreciation of what's become pretty clear in the last few months, is a rather spectacular failure of "the Web" and the ridiculously over-hyped "digital journalism" as means of providing people realistic information about people, events, policies and other things that fall under the umbrella of "news."

As much as many of us have maligned newspapers as "legacy," "dead tree," or "rags," or as people that just don't "get" technology, all we have built, from news perspective, is a world wide network spreading silos of disinformation at the rate of terabytes of nonsense per day.

I think if anything, for me, we have seen that the legacy dead tree rags are far more valuable to an individual, a nation, and really the world, than blog engines and social networks. Newspapers, as with anything, have their faults but are much more preferable to "choose your own propaganda" aggregators or Alex Jones meme factories.

So, please, don't give the "visual storytellers" a "primary role." Let's get to real investigative journalism and journalism itself. It's not the medium; it's the content.

reply


> The report, Mr. Leonhardt said, was written for The Times newsroom, but it could end up providing guidance for other news organizations facing similar challenges. The company is also releasing the report publicly.

This is so non business like (and the way things seem to be in today's day and age). You take your hard work and give it away for free to your competition. Now you could argue that if others do the same it's good for you in some way (more people who buy print papers means more business for all print papers) but for some reason I don't think that's the case.

Remembering all of the free publicity that newspapers gave the Internet back in the mid 90's and further down. Not realizing exactly how that would impact their business model and not seeing it as a threat in any way.

reply


The NYT website has been online since 1996. You can't say they didn't see the significance.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: