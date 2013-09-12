I wonder what the bounce rate is among mobile readers - that is, the percentage of readers who read less than 5% or so of a given news story.
I suspect that it's very high. For me, it takes a significant chunk of radio-silence (that is, no calls, text, social media updates, app alerts, no need for map directions, etc.) combined with an equally significant amount of willpower (i.e. not proactively checking in on any of the above) to read an informative ~1000 word story on my phone.
The NYTimes might be the highest quality content I skim online, but really, that's what I do 95% of the time at my desk and close to 100% on a mobile device: skim. I'm pretty sure devices that are concurrently in use for critical communication and/or work functions are awful places to try to engage readers and convey critical, often nuanced information.
Print happens to be great for that. And while I'm not holding my breath, the fact that vinyl records are about to be a billion dollar industry does suggest that old good things can make a comeback.
I wonder if at some point in the future, there will be a reaction to this push for a subscription-based news model. Perhaps a website who's value proposition is that it only focuses on news, with no clickbait articles and titles.
I work at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, which is doing a lot of work in this area; the Digital News Project reports are interesting: http://reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk/page/digital-news-...
I've recently authored one of these reports looking specifically at digital-born news media in Europe, which is particularly focused on the diversity of non-advertising focused news business models.
However I think there's a gap here to do something radically different, global and paid for with subscriptions (from those who broadcast and companies who want aggregate data about fashion trends for example, or weather reports based on individuals reporting it).
Is that why I see numerous people live blogging every city council meeting or random discussion forum on a possible new law?
Yeah, 20k people will post that they're at the inauguration and thought that X had an ugly dress or Y looked unhappy... but that's hardly useful.
If you want 10 shallow disconnected sources of information from the fringes then that works.
If you want someone who knows where to go, who to talk to, and how to actually build out a story then you still need journalists.
I realize not everybody would take advantage, but I certainly think it's worthwhile to integrate to supplement revenue.
You can theorize it might work, but has an enormous activation energy, but it's hard to move past that theorizing without a few dozen million dollars for marketing. Most things easier than that have been tried.
Qpass ended up pivoting to helping wireless carriers with flexible billing solutions for digital content.
The Brave browser is trying to integrate micropayments into the browser. It blocks ads by default and pays websites directly out of a monthly amount that the user configures.
Flattr tries to do a very similar thing even earlier, except you have to click the "Flattr" button on websites that you visit that you want to fund. But still works with the same model where you set yourself a monthly budget and the system pays content producers directly for you.
But I still do appreciate their journalism. Unlike some journalism outfits they do seem to try to get it right.
e.g. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/05/opinion/why-i-will-not-ca...
exposed here http://www.redstate.com/mickeywhite2/2016/12/16/new-york-tim...
e.g. https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/20/opinion/liberal-zionism-i...
exposed here http://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/220635/why-did-the-new-york-...
I won't make a big list, and it seems are subjects are somewhat partisan, my comment here is not. What I mean to say is that rumor is equally at home on the NYT website as anywhere else.
They also printed this letter by Putin:
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/09/12/opinion/putin-plea-for-cau...
Doesn't mean they endorse the letter and it's content.
And it seems like it would be wrong for them to be editing the content.
I'd like to see your defense of the claim you're implying, which is that the New York Times publishes mere "rumor and falsehoods" with anything approaching the frequency of Breitbart, Fox News, or even CNN.
And while a news outlet surely should have some standards regarding the factual assertions made in the editorials they publish, a few highly debatable distortions is not the same thing as running an entire news outlet largely on misinformation masquerading as news.
I made a fantastic return betting against The Upshot.
No, you'd walk away much more angry about all kinds of things, including Hillary's satanic rituals and pizza parlour pedophile ring, but still be very confused.
Baring one thing. Who your next president is. And who says that's not due to a lot of very confused people?
All "news" is fake to some degree or another, it is a fantasy to think otherwise.
God, please no. Don't invest heavily in VR for news reporting. I agree with reducing multiple layers of copy editing for a digitally focused company, but VR is a misdirection of funds to get the facts straight. Or, maybe that was just a buzzword that didn't get edited out of the final press release.
Here's an example: http://www.nytimes.com/newsgraphics/2013/10/27/south-china-s...
Personally, I used the cardboard VR thing with my iPhone 6 to watch a short during the election. I was underwhelmed by the experience.
Seems that as VR becomes more accessible it would be a phenomenal way at delivering news and in-depth stories. VR can do a lot in the way of empathy and communicating things which the printed word—or even 2D video—never can. Similar to how the television influenced the standard news cycle and social media challenged it further.
Some of the best news stories from this year have been immersive 360 videos published by The Times, imo.
You either start experimenting and learning and adapt to the new medium or you'll be replaced by someone else who will.
> “The world is changing really rapidly,” David Leonhardt, a columnist who led the group’s work, said in an interview. “We have to keep up, and even get ahead of it.”
> In a note to the newsroom, Mr. Baquet and Joe Kahn, The Times’s managing editor, endorsed the group’s recommendations, saying they outlined an “opportunity we have to produce an even more vital, more authoritative, more indispensable[0]’’ news report.
Wouldn't it be a great ad for their product if they were demonstrating that it is possible for the Times to even report about themselves in a blunt, factual manner? While some admissions are there the overall article is quite humble-bragish.
[0] more indispensable - what does that even mean?
If you want to read gloom-and-doom about the newspaper industry there is plenty of that too.
https://www.nytimes.com/projects/2020-report/
1) The graphic on top doesn't show a laptop or desktop.
2) " On a per-dollar basis, our freelance-written journalism attracts a larger audience on average than our staff-written journalism."
Wow. Hopefully, they have automated internal metrics to track this.
3) " Today, department heads and other coverage leaders must organize much of their day around print rhythms even as they find themselves gravitating toward digital journalism. The current setup is holding back our ability to make further digital changes, and it is also starting to rob the print newspaper of the attention it needs to become even better."
Until the focus is changed to digital first, I am unsure how much more they can grow.
I still marvel at how it is cheaper for me to get a NY Times Sunday paper delivery with digital access halfway across the country than it is for me to get just the digital access. lol
You can see this reflected in some new design decisions. On the front page, some stories have a bulleted list of points rather than multiple paragraphs for the teaser. And at the top of some stories, they have a bulleted list of main points
Printing The NYT Costs Twice As Much As Sending Every Subscriber A Free Kindle
http://www.businessinsider.com/2009/1/printing-the-nyt-costs...
Also, their back of the envelope calculations were done presuming that a Kindle cost $359.
Going subscription-first and focusing on quality content makes sense if you're trying to differentiate yourself. The concern, of course, is that subscription baiting is just one step removed from click baiting. It certainly cuts out the worst offenders, but there will always be pressure for media companies to cater to their audience.
I wonder how much the simple things like "taking care of your customers" factors into their business struggles. (Probably "not much", but just seemed strange to me that they'd drop the ball like that for honest-to-goodness paying customers).
Don't get me wrong, I'd have done the same, but:
What makes you think you're such a desirable customer? What sort of effort did you put into solving the problem? I can easily imagine a scenario where the delivery guy is so far removed form the news business (doesn't care a wink), that it would be night impossible to ensure the paper "gets there" without incurring costs beyond your subscription fee and satisfaction. This is reality.
And I'm baffled by the rest of your response... What sort of effort am I supposed to put into solving their logistics problem?? Other than repeatedly telling their customer service people about the issue, how or why would I investigate any further?
(Honestly I would have loved to get in touch with the actual delivery company in my area to ask them if they have the wrong address or can't find the house or something... but this is one of the many ways in which the customer service reps could not help me because they either didn't know or wouldn't tell me who the delivery company was!)
I think perhaps you misunderstood what I wrote or think I'm actually a delivery person?
> “I have found myself so exhausted, literally sitting in someone’s driveway, door open, and I’ll wake up and say, ‘Where the hell am I?’” he said. “I fell asleep right in my car. It might be 30 seconds and it might be 10 minutes.”
The article quotes them as saying "Our future is much more digital than print". Are you kidding me, they still have to say things like this?
Of course the $1B in non-digital revenue is important and needs a steady hand to maximize it's contribution.
However their digital strategies have been so simplistic, so old fashioned, they just can't seem to catch up to what they really need to do.
I think this just makes things even worse.
Real news cost $ to produce. If publishers charge for access to real news, then what we are left with by default is the fake "news" that is so cheap to produce that it can be ad supported (or serves some other end that makes it worthwhile).
As much as many of us have maligned newspapers as "legacy," "dead tree," or "rags," or as people that just don't "get" technology, all we have built, from news perspective, is a world wide network spreading silos of disinformation at the rate of terabytes of nonsense per day.
I think if anything, for me, we have seen that the legacy dead tree rags are far more valuable to an individual, a nation, and really the world, than blog engines and social networks. Newspapers, as with anything, have their faults but are much more preferable to "choose your own propaganda" aggregators or Alex Jones meme factories.
So, please, don't give the "visual storytellers" a "primary role." Let's get to real investigative journalism and journalism itself. It's not the medium; it's the content.
This is so non business like (and the way things seem to be in today's day and age). You take your hard work and give it away for free to your competition. Now you could argue that if others do the same it's good for you in some way (more people who buy print papers means more business for all print papers) but for some reason I don't think that's the case.
Remembering all of the free publicity that newspapers gave the Internet back in the mid 90's and further down. Not realizing exactly how that would impact their business model and not seeing it as a threat in any way.
