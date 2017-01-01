Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
FiveThirtyEight – R package
(
revolutionanalytics.com
)
15 points
by
michaelsbradley
35 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
minimaxir
2 minutes ago
It's worth nothing that per the linked talks, 538's data visualizations are indeed created with R and ggplot2; the fancy annotations are done in Illustrator after exporting from ggplot2 in SVG/PDF.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply