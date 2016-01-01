IndexedDB has been around and usable for long enough that I used it on projects >3 years ago, with a fallback to localStorage just in case (looking at you, IE9). Apache Cordova even gave a nice little abstraction over sqlite so that using IndexedDB + phonegap was seamless and gave even more storage (IIRC). It was a pretty solid success for the data-heavy project I was on at the time. Load times the second time around were slashed to almost nothing. The app logic just needed to retrieve anything new since <latest timestamp> from the back end and update the UI.
Our experience was pretty great, though. I definitely highly recommend implementing some sort of domain-specific data caching layer with IndexedDB if you have the chance and if you're moving enough data to justify it. Just make sure you think through the update logic (use timestamps or log-structured data), and handle merge conflicts appropriately if necessary (i.e. if your app can be used offline).
For a system where I can join a channel at any time and see what's been said in the past, the information has to live on their servers and be readable. Even more so if you want to be able to search for something someone said across your entire Slack account. You aren't going to have all of that data local to your machine and browser.
Uh, what? The OP didn't mention Slack at all. I mean, you could make this kind of...comment on anything: "What does X have to do with Y?" (In this case, X=(WebCrypto & IndexedDB) and Y=(Slack)). But it's not very useful.
http://feross.org/fill-disk/
