The best part is they don't try to do too much. Since you invoke them via code, not some all-in-one editor, that makes it much easier to go back to your code when you're done. I feel like that transition is most of the problem when dealing with other tooling (see Photoshop's "copy layer style as CSS").
btw Great job with this project, I am going to use it for some ui elements in my projects, I especially love the twitter stars animation.
How do you build a powerful tool and avoid that side effect? D3 is one example I can think of for a very powerful, yet constrained and focused tool (I would say opinionated but that word has lost all meaning).
