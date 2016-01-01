Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Mo.js: motion graphics toolbelt for the web (github.com)
85 points by hunvreus 1 hour ago





I think it's worth to check the workflow video[1], how it is to actually build those animations. It really surprised me positively! [1] https://vimeo.com/185587462

Wow, I'm surprised mojs-player and mojs-curve-editor aren't right at the top of the README and the website. Those are awesome tools!

The best part is they don't try to do too much. Since you invoke them via code, not some all-in-one editor, that makes it much easier to go back to your code when you're done. I feel like that transition is most of the problem when dealing with other tooling (see Photoshop's "copy layer style as CSS").

This is really impressive. It helps that whoever is building these is clearly really talented in 2d animation.

Wow those embedded curve editors with copy and paste conversion into final code are a terrific idea. I've not seen that workflow before, but it is inspired!

That workflow is amazing! TYVM for the link.

The demos look nice, but I'm not a fan of dependencies (Babel or Stylus). Are there any raw js + css code examples?

Why in 2017, where we have 8 core processors and 1080 videocards and games that look like real life, even my 2016 high specs rMBP starts to blow fans full speed and lag whenever I try to run this basic animation in the browser, why these basic web animations require so much processing??

btw Great job with this project, I am going to use it for some ui elements in my projects, I especially love the twitter stars animation.

I'd guess that javascript is not as fast as C++, and the animations are not hardware accelerated.

Advanced js animations lag on my desktop computer. (GTX 1080, 16GB RAM, i5 2500k). Javascript apparently isn't that efficient for calculations.

I would love to see motion and animation get more attention and love from the JS community, but at the same time I shudder at the potential for abuse.

How do you build a powerful tool and avoid that side effect? D3 is one example I can think of for a very powerful, yet constrained and focused tool (I would say opinionated but that word has lost all meaning).

This is a fantastic library but one warning based on past experiences is that you'll hit performance bottlenecks for full screen type animations on mobile browsers. I ended up re-writing some of my animations in plain old CSS3 transitions to utilize the GPU on Chrome for Android but this library made it so much easier for me to visualize on the desktop first.

Is "toolbelt" an actual term for a piece of software? Every single week I see another github project with a completely new term, similar to this one. If it's real what does it mean?

This looks extremely well done. Great job with the docs too! Gives me something to dig into over the upcoming weekend.

Awwwards participants have been creaming themselves since this has been released. Good to see how much progress it's made. It's certainly right there next to GSAP as a designer tool.

