How much does employee turnover really cost? (medium.com)
49 points by craigkerstiens 37 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





Not a very informative article. The costs are high, so try to minimize turnover. It's simple.

I think you missed the forest for the trees - the author clearly states that a quantitative approach to understanding turnover is needed and that everyone knows "The costs are high, so try to minimize turnover. It's simple." but it's hard to take action on a qualitative indicator. He then presents what appears to be a reasonable equation to estimate how much turnover costs a company.

The "quantitative approach" here is hardly worth considering. Maybe I should write for Medium. I could just as easily throw a bunch of crap together and call it journalism and provide some random numbers and factors and call that an equation!

> Maybe I should write for Medium

Considering this is a medium opinion piece, which are essentially blogs, you very well could.


I don't think many orgs actually quantify the cost which is the point the article is trying to make. Figure out what it costs _you_.

Yeah everybody knows that, so what was the point of the article?

