How much does employee turnover really cost?
49 points
by
craigkerstiens
37 minutes ago
muninn_
13 minutes ago
Not a very informative article. The costs are high, so try to minimize turnover. It's simple.
bsilvereagle
9 minutes ago
I think you missed the forest for the trees - the author clearly states that a quantitative approach to understanding turnover is needed and that everyone knows "The costs are high, so try to minimize turnover. It's simple." but it's hard to take action on a qualitative indicator. He then presents what appears to be a reasonable equation to estimate how much turnover costs a company.
muninn_
3 minutes ago
The "quantitative approach" here is hardly worth considering. Maybe I should write for Medium. I could just as easily throw a bunch of crap together and call it journalism and provide some random numbers and factors and call that an equation!
tokenizerrr
0 minutes ago
> Maybe I should write for Medium
Considering this is a medium opinion piece, which are essentially blogs, you very well could.
dandandan
9 minutes ago
I don't think many orgs actually quantify the cost which is the point the article is trying to make. Figure out what it costs _you_.
muninn_
2 minutes ago
Yeah everybody knows that, so what was the point of the article?
