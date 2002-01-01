Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Some Funny Things Happened on the Way to the Moon (fermatslibrary.com)
For anyone else looking for a flat PDF http://www.eng.buffalo.edu/~psingla/Teaching/CelestialMechan...

Something that just struck me. There is absolutely no mention of Margaret Hamilton in this article. Didn't she lead the team that wrote the Apollo software?

Her name is the very first one in the original documentation: https://github.com/chrislgarry/Apollo-11

> I have at my fingertips several orders of magnitude more computing power than the Apollo Guidance Computer which was carried onboard the Apollo spacecraft. And this marvel of modern technology sits on my desk at home...

Yeah, but one has to admit, the Apollo Guidance Computer had way more gravitas any other computer since or before!

>I still remember the  rst time I told my wife that I was in chargeof “Apollo Software.” She exh orted me: “ Please don’t tell any ofour friends!”I suppose real men do “Hardware” just as real men don’t eatquiche.It was an attitude that prevailed a long time in many organiza-tions. Salaries fo r computer programmers did not keep up with thesalaries of engineers.Engineers did engineering.The programming(or coding)was more menial work and should be left to others.

It's funny how much this attitude has changed so much over the years. Now engineering is seen as menial work and the programmers are the real men and rockstars.

It may have changed in the Silicon Valley/tech startup bubble but definitely not in the rest of the world. Engineers still receive far more prestige than IT workers (which is what programmers are largely seen as, technicians) and in most countries, it's as prestigious a career path as being a doctor, lawyer, or professor.

The vast majority of companies that work with physical things, like silicon designers/fabricators, auto makers, manufacturers of capital equipment like machining tools and lab equipment, energy companies, agricultural machine suppliers, hardware conglomerates like GE and Samsung, and on and on, still view (for the most part) software as the red headed stepchild, a necessary evil because their hardware has gotten so complex.

A treasure trove of great anecdotes.

Just one example:

A few weeks before the launch, the Navigator Command Module Pilot, Jim Lovell, spent a few hours practicing on the earth-horizon sextant simulator at MIT. He consistently identified the “horizon” about 20 miles above the real horizon. Great! Jim Lovell could be calibrated and his bias number loaded in the flight computer.

In the same vein as this article, I am always deeply moved watching Dr. William Widnall's lecture on Apollo's guidance, navigation, and control:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Vf6Y98ZjwQ

Today I learned APOLLO := America's Program for Orbital and Lunar Landing Operations. So the Greek god thing was a nice intersect?

Naming things that have nice properties like this are often designed. Very unlikely that it just happened that way.

Just like it was a coincidence how the Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism Act conveniently shortened to USA PATRIOT Act.

It has always bothered me that they named the moon missions after the god of the sun.

It has always bothered me that we insist on calling our space farers "astronauts" when they don't go anywhere near the Sun or stars, vs the entirely accurate "cosmonaut".

Well, the same is true of astronomy. One could spend their entire life looking through a telescope at only planets, and still be considered an astronomer.

Probably a backronym.

These are always backronyms.

Great article, but it should probably be marked 2002.

I love reading old stories about how the final frontier was (and is) being won.

