Corbie was created out of a need and desire for personal growth, and for valuable and convenient learning. We always believed being a lifelong learner was important. Yet, perhaps you’ve also found that until know it’s hard to know where to start, stay consistent, and learn in a fun and effective way.
Corbie is designed to solve all of this.
It helps you get smarter with 5-minute emails teaching you about arts, history, and science each morning. The lessons are random, so you may learn about almost everything. We think that it’s the ideal way for busy people to master being lifelong learners!
We'd love for you to try Corbie out and let us know what you think.
reply
Corbie was created out of a need and desire for personal growth, and for valuable and convenient learning. We always believed being a lifelong learner was important. Yet, perhaps you’ve also found that until know it’s hard to know where to start, stay consistent, and learn in a fun and effective way.
Corbie is designed to solve all of this.
It helps you get smarter with 5-minute emails teaching you about arts, history, and science each morning. The lessons are random, so you may learn about almost everything. We think that it’s the ideal way for busy people to master being lifelong learners!
We'd love for you to try Corbie out and let us know what you think.
reply