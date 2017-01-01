reply
Title inflation exists, but there is a real-world role here that isn't really captured by "statistician" at all.
The usual points made are:
Statisticians are too theoretical.
Data Scientists are more in touch with reality.
The answer lies in the French educational system where Statistics is an engineering field so you end up with statisticians who can implement their own models. What would you call them? It doesn't matter.
A traditionally trained statistician would evoke negative result and decide not to use the model and support to maintain the pre-existing approach. A machine learning expert might not care, apply the coefficient out of the model as is because they are presumably closer than a guess and is more likely to be openly skeptical of human expertise.
That has lead to some frustrating situation for me: me arguing we should censor things like negative speeds, while I was told that there was no problem because the results were regularised anyway. Building and picking proper factors to use in regression is something that you can partially get away with when having larger databases, and back-propagation can take over; before that, insights still do matter.
I have not meet many who can articulate that transition effectively.
It seems that you’ve met mostly the second category; they are possibly the larger group, but not necessarily the most influential. There is a core of people who are meaningfully different. The linked article seems to be from someone in between but closer to the second group.
Genuine question - more than happy to be proven wrong.
They are both more and less, in my experience, than statisticians (more flexible and solution-oriented, less rigorous and classical), than analysts (they can do more, in general, but a great analyst will be better at analysing and visualizing), than developers (they know more stats, less software engineering, and have great patience for wrestling data into submission). I like to think of data scientists as people who combine the skills of all the above to solve hard problems which exceed the domain of any of specialty (analyst, statistician, developer). It doesn't mean we're amazing at everything, just that we are effective, flexible problem solvers.
And for the record, machine learning, statistical modeling, and data mining are just a small portion of the pie. Being good at modeling and machine learning will not remotely guarantee success as a data scientist.
We do that because:
A it helps us understand them better
B it teaches us how to think, the way Feynman said "Know how to solve every problem that has been solved". Granted, it seems pointless to work through what is easily accessible through machine BUT it teaches how to solve new problems. I wouldn't consider using NumPy or Matlab as the first step towards solving a new math problem.
It's like using Assembly vs using a higher level programming language.
[0] http://bactra.org/weblog/925.html
reply