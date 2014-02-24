Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Authoritarians Distract Rather Than Debate (marginalrevolution.com)
163 points by jseliger 4 hours ago | 86 comments





This reminds me of the storyline from Newsroom where Neal tries to infiltrate the troll underground. The scary thing is how effective this kind of manipulation can be. I often check the comments on HN before reading the article to see if it's going to be worth my time. With sports or controversial news articles I love to jump to the comments to see what the debate is. I like to think of myself as a critical thinker, but I often find myself getting swept up in my own confirmation bias. Upvoting the comments I agree with and downvoting those I don't, almost mindlessly without really evaluating the arguments. It's the more modern version of the cable news network shows where they put a Republican on one side and a Democrat on the other and let them yell their talking points at each other while the host interjects every so often to stir the pot. I hate that it appeals to me, but something about my base nature is attracted to it like a moth to a flame.

i'd say our political machine in the US has done a great job for the last 35 years at distracting us from the biggest social threat of our times: wealth disparity. instead, the public conversations revolve around terrorism, who uses which bathroom, twitter, celebrities, and even health insurance.

if recent political movements (tea party, the 99%) and national elections have taught us anything, it's that this is increasingly on the minds of americans (and seemingly others, but i won't speak for them), yet politicians seem to want to talk about anything but that, lest they lose the financial backing of the economic elite.

at its core, this is about fairness, which is one of those fundamental psychological forces we can't and shouldn't ignore. game theory studies show time and again that we are willing to play into lose-lose situations if it means maintaining a semblance of fairness among participants. the trump election seems to be an example of that. the arab spring uprisings seem to be larger, more international examples.

we should be relentless about leading our politicians back to the topic of wealth disparity every single time they try to distract us with something else (particularly terrorism, which has killed far fewer people in the last 15 years than a single year of car accidents has, yet we have sacrificed so much monetarily and psychologically trying to battle that phantom).

You are right. Unfortunately the american electorate is easy to manipulate so they will blame their problems on other groups that are suffering the same problems. Instead of asking why salaries don't go up anymore while the company makes record profits people start attacking each other. The last election was a classical example of distraction. there was almost no discussion of things that would make people's lifes better but instead the propaganda machine talked about e-mail servers, infidelity and "he said, she said".

Plenty of people on the left were talking about it, but they live in highly populated states (CA, NY) where their vote counts for a lot less.

This is really scary, because I do read comments critically, and have seen those sections being flooded with nonsense, or convincing arguments being pushed without evidence. Heck, this even happens on HackerNews, which users are thoughtful hackers and which are secretly trying to push an agenda? Or is there even a line between those?

Now some food for thought, does online anonymity ultimately help the powerful more than the general public?

Pushing an agenda is one thing if the person is doing it in good faith, even if I think their ideas are bad or not supported by evidence. In all likelihood there are large scale information operations going on with world powers trying to subvert each other's populations.

The really sinister thing is that we have paid, bad faith actors whose full time jobs are to spread misinformation and shape narratives online. There is just no way you and I, amateurs commenting sporadically in our free time, have the resources to combat armies of paid trolls.

I spent a lot of time thinking about it this weekend and it sounds bleak. Not only do they spread misinformation, the presence of bad faith actors in social spaces causes a breakdown in trust between all participants, leading to less dialogue and more polarization. Why bother debating me if I might be a paid agent from Belarus? Why bother investigating claims from the other side of an issue if there's a good chance it is paid propaganda? Meanwhile leaving yourself vulnerable to propaganda on your own side that increases group identity and groupthink.

Even worse, bad actors can start trends or spread falsehoods that end up motivating and encouraging good faith actors. There are plenty of people who have been caught up in an information operation, unwittingly propagating and defending someone else's manufactured data. That's scary.

Authoritarian regimes have much less to fear from this. If we disrupt public opinion in China, who cares? They don't really need public consent to do anything. Manipulating the public in democracies will lead to poor decisions and bad governance, giving authoritarian countries ample opportunities to seize more power on the world stage. We can't even fight back effectively.

Anonymity allows for sockpuppetry, the digital equivalent of ballot stuffing. A dedicated actor can essentially commit a sybil attack against an online community, creating the illusion that a particular point of view is more widespread than in reality.

Most individuals don't have the time or resources to perform this or hire people who can, but state-level actors can and do, as can influence groups, in which case it's either called astroturfing or marketing. Money buys influence. There's a reason why loyalties are still best tested face to face, and why most social progress requires people in a room, people on the street, and a few allies behind the scenes.

Different groups struggle for influence all the time, even within the same state. On the international level, states compete against other states by winning hearts and minds and swaying the public, despite publicly preaching cooperation, trade, and peace. This has always been this way, and the upside is fewer commoners are getting killed in the field of battle at the behest of their king.

For a critical reader, when reading anything, ask yourself, are the points raised plausible? Are the sources believable? Could anyone have an agenda (yes), could anyone have an axe to grind? (maybe) Who does this information benefit or hurt? Could it be genuine, or a false flag? Then consider your existing beliefs. Do they still hold? If yes, you were exposed to some new information and a different point of view and you're enriched for it. But are your views invalidated as a result of this new information? If so, then slow down and repeat these steps until you're satisfied with the conclusion.

(On the other hand, anonymity is a partial countermeasure against reprisal. I'm a sock of a medium volume HN poster, and predictably, I don't know if you'll believe me, and you won't know if I'm being genuine)

> which users are thoughtful hackers and which are secretly trying to push an agenda? Or is there even a line between those?

I don't think there is a line. Each of us pushes an agenda (our own). That's never going to change, and I wouldn't want it to.

> does online anonymity ultimately help the powerful more than the general public?

I don't do online anonymity :)

It's fine for you to push your own agenda. But push an agenda that is honestly yours, not one that you're being paid to push. And push it honestly, not pretending to be something you're not.

I've noticed it, too. It looks like the public has gone mad. (Or perhaps like they're trying to gaslight us.)

But if the Chinese are doing this, and the Russians, and maybe the DNC and the RNC... that would explain why the public conversation has become so weird.

They are trying to gaslight us. Foreign powers want to misinform and distract the public in democracies; a misinformed populace puts pressure on elected governments to govern poorly. If democratic governments flounder because of this, that gives authoritarians an opportunity to get more power and influence over world politics.

Not to say that western nations aren't engaged in their own information operations. Just that it is asymmetric warfare, authoritarian regimes have a lot less to fear from a misinformed or disengaged public.

Authoritarian regimes usually rest on more fragile underpinnings. If anything it's the inverse, authoritarian regimes have a lot MORE to fear from a "misinformed" public.

This is borne out by the fact that we see authoritarian regimes crack down much harder on social media and other forms of free communication.

Maybe the DNC? They openly had whole organizations with budgets in the millions whose sole purpose was to influence opinion online.

We also know thanks to Snowden that the US government has long had operational programs to influence and subvert online discussion.

At this point I'd estimate a minimum of 30% of all posts online, including HN, are done by people with an agenda whether political or financial.

But that's still the distraction. The question isn't, "How paranoid should I be?" or "Whose agenda is served?". The question is, what is the truth?

reply


>The question is, what is the truth?

you won't learn this reading news articles online, and especially not from comment sections.

the irony of the term "fake news" is that it creates the false notion that there was once such a thing as "real news". information channel manipulation is a very very very old tradition.

reply


>the irony of the term "fake news" is that it creates the false notion that there was once such a thing as "real news".

I'm friends with a journalist. He has opinions, slants, lenses, and even biases. However, he lives around here, and the stuff he publishes is based on events he has actually witnessed, live, in real-time. There is no equivalence between my friend the journalist (real news), and some teenager in Macedonia getting paid to make up sensational bullshit (fake news).

reply


> At this point I'd estimate a minimum of 30% of all posts online, including HN, are done by people with an agenda

100% of all communication by humans is done by people with an agenda.

Nice job taking the qualifying terms out of the quote.

To me, the validity of the communication changes drastically when a comment is being paid for by a larger organization, vs being communicated a human who directly backs an agenda. I'm all for the second, but think we need legally required disclaimers on the first in casual comment forums.

Sometimes it's done in confusion or while people are asleep. Hard to imagine an agenda there.

In China the government hires people to sway public opinion. In the US, special interests and those with money do it. Is it worse that the Chinese government does it to "keep the peace", while those in the US do it to get your money? Super PACs, political activists, pharmaceutical companies, Reddit power users, brigades and pay-for-votes services... not sure if there's any real difference.

reply


In the UK, the government hires people, via the GCHQ, to sway public opinion.

"Among the core self-identified purposes of JTRIG are two tactics: (1) to inject all sorts of false material onto the internet in order to destroy the reputation of its targets; and (2) to use social sciences and other techniques to manipulate online discourse and activism to generate outcomes it considers desirable. "

https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/

In the US it seems like the stuff that really goes viral is just bullshit schemed up by people trying to make a few bucks: http://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503...

And as the stories spread, Coler makes money from the ads on his websites. He wouldn't give exact figures, but he says stories about other fake-news proprietors making between $10,000 and $30,000 a month apply to him.

Here's a great example of the effect these stories can have:

He was amazed at how quickly fake news could spread and how easily people believe it. He wrote one fake story for NationalReport.net about how customers in Colorado marijuana shops were using food stamps to buy pot. "What that turned into was a state representative in the House in Colorado proposing actual legislation to prevent people from using their food stamps to buy marijuana based on something that had just never happened," Coler says.

Longer (audio) version of the story here: http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2016/12/02/504155809/episo...

As much as that author may wish to take all the credit, "Poor/Black people using food stamps to buy things that anger conservatives" is a long established genre in certain media circles, and it's clear he just put a small twist on it.

The most recent one I saw was people using food stamps to buy food from Amazon. I don't even understand why that's a bad thing, but someone wrote a story trying to gin up some outrage over it.

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/16/amazon-be...

http://www.infowars.com/amazon-to-accept-food-stamps-under-n...

The "logic" probably goes that somebody with internet access is well-off enough to not need food assistance.

(Internet access still being seen as a luxury rather than a necessity to participate in modern society/economy.)

An important part of the political theory behind pluralism is to do with managing certain realities beyond just individuals. You will have multiple power centres within societies (corporations, universities, trade unions, NGOs etc.). Allowing them a free voice has many benefits. Particularly it helps keep the peace, it makes power structures more obvious and it allows legitimate concerns to be surfaced more quickly and reliably.

Just because it's not the weakest member of society controlling things in either system doesn't make both systems the same.

It's my opinion that attempts to sway public opinion are spitting in the wind, but normally in the same direction as the wind, resulting in an illusion of efficacy. You can see their lack of real impact when they desperately try (and fail) to turn the public. Cf Trump.

Control of ideas is massively oversold by both proponents and opponents, who both have a vested interest in believing it works. The reality is that the public has beliefs which are more cultural than anything else, and so do the "influencers", and so they tend to push in the direction the public was already going. And the opponents find it easier to blame influence rather than a cultural rejection of their ideas.

No, they're not, it is highly effective--I saw it firsthand during the run up to the Gulf War in 2003. I was on a message board and suddenly there would be all these "pro war" type members showing up posting basically propaganda and giving people a hard time and mostly creating chaos.

The latest time I saw this behavior was on Reddit during the just completed 2016 elections. And then my suspicions were validated when Correct The Record was outed as the group doing it.

This is ugly, ugly behavior--propaganda of the nastiest kind.

I remember the gulf war, I remember long established members of the boards I inhabited at the time, usually but not always with a right-wing lean, going absolutely bananas at the time. And even the more reasonable ones basically lost the plot. If you really want a conspiracy theory, I'd point to the government and Fox news being desperate to pivot from 9/11 to one of the wars they'd been planning.

I also remember Reddit during the last election. Political sub-reddits that only had Bernie fans and internet libertarians during non-election years suddenly got swamped by "normal" people, and the regulars started conspiracy theories about who all these people were with their "weird" opinions.

The fact is, reddit's demographics skew young & educated, any outside observer would expect them to be more liberal than the average American, and they mostly are, even accounting for the male skew and the pockets of reactionaries that make their home there.

The whole Correct the Record thing is on a par with pizzagate. I'm always saddened that I can't tell the difference between those who've been naively sucked in and those who repeat these things out of a political motive. I used to assume they were mostly in-the-know, but my faith in humanity has ebbed and I can no longer attribute to malice what is adequately explained by them mostly being brainwashed by the most feeble of conspiracy theories.

"I don't know how Nixon won, nobody I know voted for him". People live in bubbles. When you encounter a cultural clique with contrary ideas it can look like a villainous conspiracy simply because it's assumptions are so alien and yet so strongly held. Surely they must be shills, trolls, etc? No, generally not. People actually do have those beliefs and consider them worth grouping up and fighting for. Not the people you hang with, but elections in particular are great puncturers of bubbles; they count the real numbers.

reply


An "election" that just "counts" which propaganda campaigns were more effective is worthless. You're really going to have to do better than just claiming that it's all bubbles and there are no propaganda campaigns.

reply


reply


reply


reply


It's not like there's any reason to believe that the millions of US citizens who passionately believed in the necessity of bringing down the "Axis of Evil" or just enjoy trolling liberals would recuse themselves from online debate in the build up to the war

reply


Influencing opinion online is many orders of magnitude easier to accomplish than faking WMD's in Iraq.

reply


reply


They tried that mate. But it turns out it's hard to find credible weapons experts that are total hacks with no qualms about lying. When it became clear that their chosen expert was going to expose the fact that there were indeed NO WMD's, he promptly died shortly before his report was due to be published: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Kelly_(weapons_expert)

By comparison, posting on online forums can be done very easily by anyone of any character.

Probably happened on a number of sides, as well as group organising on a voluntary basis to do propaganda, and individuals who were just that motivated, and so on.

My main point being though, black hat or white, pro Trump or pro Hillary, they were all spitting in the wind.

Your point is off the mark, propaganda works, it cost Hillary the election; that last minute FBI story swayed people and secured Trump as the winner despite the story being false.

reply


Nobody gets to rerun the election in a Comey-less alternate universe and see if he changed it all. Pretending you can is self delusion.

Whether Comey influenced it or not is also a moot point, since Comey was a high-profile public servant making an official statement to the mainstream media, not a bunch of anyonymous forumites and Tweeters arguing with other anonymous forumites and tweeters across random internet backwaters.

The numbers didn't have time to move, that was the point of the late release, and why the polls were off, they didn't have time to adjust to the new information.

> Nobody gets to rerun the election in a Comey-less alternate universe and see if he changed it all. Pretending you can is self delusion.

I'm not pretending anything, you pretending that news didn't change the outcome of a close election is you being delusional.

The poll numbers did move. But polls are just polls. The election is the real count but it only happens once, you can't draw trend lines.

reply


reply


That all sounds like fear mongering hyperbole. I just read over the text of the bill here (https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/5181...) and nothing in it suggests that would happen. Most of it is purely about identifying foreign propaganda.

I see the directive "to develop, plan, and synchronize, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, the Director of National Intelligence, the Broadcasting Board of Governors, and other relevant departments and agencies, to ... proactively advance fact-based narratives that support United States allies and interests"

I see no reporting requirements for public oversight of exactly what narratives are advanced, nor does the cast of officers listed particularly hint that such information would be forthcoming, nor are there requirements to identify that its the government doing the pushing when a particular narrative is being advanced to the American public.

While there is value in countering foreign propaganda, I feel that to do it in secret is US propaganda and of less lasting value than doing it in the open.

One major difference is how concentrated the special interests are. In the case of the Chinese government, public opinion is being swayed by a single entity. In the US, a large number of interest groups are all competing to try to sway public opinion. In the latter case, I think it's harder (at least in principle) for any one group to have a large effect on its own.

reply


Except, centralization of wealth means that the opinions of a relatively few people control the seeming surface diversity of "influencers" in the USA by holding the purse strings (when the proles resort to crowd funding they can break out of this to an extent, Bernie being an example).

Totally disagree, in the US as in China there is a ruling wealthy elite. Both are roughly the same proportion of the population, and both are pushing their agendas.

The one meaningful difference is that in the US they still pay lip service to the idea of free speech.

This seems to play out in practice—in the US, the issues that have the most lobbying and airplay tend to have strong voices on both sides. Sometimes it's companies on one side and activist groups on the other, but often it's a mix of different activists and companies on both sides. They're not always matched evenly, but few things are entirely one-sided.

The really scary lobbying is the sort that stays out of the public opinion and tries to influence the government in niche areas the average person doesn't know or care about (like very specific industry regulations). That's where companies get away with the most egregious things, at least until something finally brings the issue to the public conscience.

The other major differences is that political cultures that place high value on free expression of political views and public political participation generally don't have to bother paying people to reason, brigade or troll for their preferred political cause

Except in the common intersection of their interests.

Ummm, in the US the government hires people to sway public opinion too.

Nice try 50c, nice try!

This makes me wonder more at the pro-Chinese position of a lot of western media, particularly the New York Times. Its fairly telling that Taiwan is most often described as a "renegade province" as opposed to a "peaceful high-income democracy", for example.

Having talked to a lot of English speaking, wealthy, educated, overseas Chinese people I am always disturbed at how many of them take communist party positions, despite being able to google "Tiananmen Square". More disturbing when they weren't even born in China.

reply


> This makes me wonder more at the pro-Chinese position of a lot of western media, particularly the New York Times. Its fairly telling that Taiwan is most often described as a "renegade province" as opposed to a "peaceful high-income democracy", for example.

The original article is usually something like this "China considers Taiwan to be a renegade province, while the self-governing island Ms. Tsai leads traces its roots to the formation of the Republic of China in 1911 that overthrew the last Chinese dynasty, only to lose the Chinese civil war to the Communists in 1949."

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/11/world/asia/taiwan-tsai-ch...

This is pretty standard description covering both side that I see in various news media (BBC usually calls it break-away province).

> Having talked to a lot of English speaking, wealthy, educated, overseas Chinese people I am always disturbed at how many of them take communist party positions, despite being able to google "Tiananmen Square". More disturbing when they weren't even born in China.

That's an entirely different issue all together. I think part of the reason is that they (myself included) are sick of seeing all the negative coverage of China 24/7 so they are just trying to balance things out. I myself recently did this on Hacker News:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13398849

Also I read from some research that this is quite a common phenomenon among overseas Chinese to defend China because they boost their national pride and at the same time have nothing to lose anyway since they are not living in China.

The original article is usually something like this "China considers Taiwan to be a renegade province, while the self-governing island Ms. Tsai leads traces its roots to the formation of the Republic of China in 1911 that overthrew the last Chinese dynasty, only to lose the Chinese civil war to the Communists in 1949."

No mention of the dramatically different standards of living (Taiwan has a higher PPP per capita than any PRC province, including Tianjin). No mention of the fact that the ROC declared the civil war over in the 1991. There is one aggressor and agitator here.

That's an entirely different issue all together. I think part of the reason is that they (myself included) are sick of seeing all the negative coverage of China 24/7 so they are just trying to balance things out. I myself recently did this on Hacker News:

Might I suggest voting with your feet and repatriating yourself back to the motherland? Wealthy chinese are often upset at hearing criticism of a communist dictatorship with an atrocious human rights record - but they don't want to live there themselves if they can avoid it. Clearly the benefits of western civilisation are wasted on them. They can go back to the unfairly slandered land they love, and the rest of us might be able to afford a house in our own country again.

> Wealthy chinese are often upset at hearing criticism of a communist dictatorship with an atrocious human rights record - but they don't want to live there themselves if they can avoid it.

Yes. I agree with this part. I try not to "waste benefits of western civilization" by engaging in meaningful discussions on topics like this. Unfortunately I have my own circumstances that forbid me from going back. Also, I find your tone quite intimating. Since you already figured out that these "wealthy Chinese" people are hypocrites, why not accept the fact for what it is and move on with your own life. It is not like they are going to follow your call to action.

I do not get the same impression of "renegade province" when western media talks about Taiwan. I usually get the impression that they're talking about a normal Asian democracy, and then they need to remind the reader about the truly bizarre relationship they have with China.

Can you share some examples which demonstrate what you mean?

Googling:

  [site:nytimes.com] [renegade] [province]
turns up only things like:

  "Beijing has maintained that Taiwan is a renegade province..."
which is perfectly factual.

I do agree with your larger point that a lot of stories in Western media are uncritical of the shortcomings and risks of the Chinese political system.

That's interesting. Can you recommend me some pro-China Western media? I am having trouble finding one.

Title might want to be altered: this is a description of a specific research paper analyzing Chinese online propaganda campaigns, not as general an analysis as the title indicates. Interesting stuff!

RAND has study says the same about Russia.

The Russian "Firehose of Falsehood" Propaganda Model Why It Might Work and Options to Counter It http://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE198.html

Remember that RAND was one of the big cheerleaders for the Iraq war.

If you want an impartial analysis, you're not going to find it from war-mongering "think tank" imbeciles.

Thanks for the excellent link, I've been looking for a documentary on Putin's propaganda regime that I saw a few years ago, but this paper is a much deeper look which will serve the same purpose.

If you want more context on Putin's regime, check out, "Nothing is True and Everything is Possible" by Peter Pomerantsev. It's an inside view of Russian life/propaganda from someone who worked as a TV producer for a Russian network:

https://www.amazon.com/Nothing-True-Everything-Possible-Surr...

It's a reference to the nonsense 'controversies' created by Donald Trump.

reply


Yes, but the link isn't actually about that.

I'm not sure what's especially revealing about this story. A lot of the content we already knew, except now there's more evidence of it. The marginalrevolution author wrongly suggests that "it has long been assumed that propaganda posts would support the government with praise or criticize critics of the government" and says it's surprising this paper found it wasn't. This is no surprise, others have concluded this before this has been known probably a decade.

Kudos for the authors to write this paper though, it takes courage to do this.

For most people skimming the comment section, this interview here with a paid Chinese "online commentator" is far more revealing than submitted article is:

http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/politics/2012/10/china%...

The commentator estimates 10-20% of posts on Chinese media are by "online commentators" like him, and he also talks about the methods he uses to guide and manipulate the discussion.

Thank you for the link. The comments of the thought influencer do remind me the distorted discussions in the Economist's comment section I followed a couple of years ago. The topics that were heavily spammed were usually revolving about Chinese politics or economics.

Gary King is a pretty prominent political scientist. It's unlikely that this is unoriginal work. Yes, that's an appeal to authority, but I think the methods used are what's novel. And don't discount just having some evidence!

Here's the article:

http://gking.harvard.edu/50c

edit: it's also in the apsr, which is one of the poli sci journals.

There are a lot less people doing this kind of analysis in an academic setting than one might expect.

Thank god media doesn't try to distract us with trivial minutiae in the West, eh?

reply


Yep. This is real in the US, too: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JTRIG & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Center_for_Strategic_Counterte... & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Earnest_Voice. Sure, these are officially targeted at enemies of the state, outside the US.

But we have proof that they lie about these things preventatively as well as reactively.

I imagine that in China as well as here, their shills are skilled at disruption and redirection.

Its interesting to compare the behavior observations in the article to the concept of "concern trolling" which is almost the same.

reply


We've known this for a few millenia.

> …find a massive government effort, where every year the 50c party writes approximately 448 million social media posts nationwide. About 52.7% of these posts appear on government sites. The remaining 212 million posts are inserted into the stream of approximately 80 billion total posts on commercial social media sites, all in real time. If these estimates are correct, a large proportion of government web site comments, and about one of every 178 social media posts on commercial sites, are fabricated by the government. The posts are not randomly distributed but, as we show in Figure 2, are highly focused and directed, all with specific intent and content.

This is massive. But I am sure Western governments are paying attention as to how to combat online opinion using similar tactics. But I doubt they can match that sort of scale with their economies. Indian freelancers aren't really going to be that convincing to the American public.

>But I doubt they can match that sort of scale with their economies.

Chatbots scale much easier than manual astroturfing.

Pretty fascinating stuff.

I'm not sure what Trump's arm of this kind of propaganda is, but Correct the Record was a very real thing, despite the bogeyman descriptions of it in some online communities.

https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/lookup2.php?strID=C00578997

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correct_the_Record

Interestingly, the original website is now gone, but it used to say essentially that it advocated for Clinton across Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and other forms of social media.

http://www.correctrecord.org/

The scary thing is just how cheap it would be to pay people to sit in online communities and drive attention to and away from whatever you wanted. Even more interesting is in 10 years it'll be like it never existed. Spread some propaganda, pack up, and go home.

> I'm not sure what Trump's arm of this kind of propaganda is

In all seriousness - it's /pol/. See also /r/The_Donald, gab.ai, and a handful of niche forums.

As an aside, I'm sad that gab.ai hasn't seen adoption outside that political group. It's really got a lot of potential as a platform.

reply


reply


I'm not saying it's paid, I'm saying it's his propaganda arm. They serve the function, officially or not.

As a general rule in democratic societies, if your cause has so little public support you have to actually pay people in online communities to get them to defend it, you tend to lose to the other side whose people are prepared to state their reason, argue or just troll for free (whether they've been encouraged to do it by a slick political campaign or aggressive media personality or not)

A New York billionaire with decades of supporting liberal policies and democratic politicians was elected as a champion of the conservative working middle class. That's a propaganda victory.

If the goal of Correct The Record was to brainwash the public then it failed spectacularly. If the puppetmasters of the world are behind it, they don't seem very effective at all.

reply


They did brainwash the public, and would have succeeded, if not for the sheer determination and force of will behind the campaign of Donald Trump, whose steadfast commitment to truth and purity of character achieved the impossible and overturned the corrupt established order like Jesus overturning the tables of the moneylenders... is how you're supposed to resolve that paradox.

reply


The US government likely has similar programs going on here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JTRIG

