if recent political movements (tea party, the 99%) and national elections have taught us anything, it's that this is increasingly on the minds of americans (and seemingly others, but i won't speak for them), yet politicians seem to want to talk about anything but that, lest they lose the financial backing of the economic elite.
at its core, this is about fairness, which is one of those fundamental psychological forces we can't and shouldn't ignore. game theory studies show time and again that we are willing to play into lose-lose situations if it means maintaining a semblance of fairness among participants. the trump election seems to be an example of that. the arab spring uprisings seem to be larger, more international examples.
we should be relentless about leading our politicians back to the topic of wealth disparity every single time they try to distract us with something else (particularly terrorism, which has killed far fewer people in the last 15 years than a single year of car accidents has, yet we have sacrificed so much monetarily and psychologically trying to battle that phantom).
Now some food for thought, does online anonymity ultimately help the powerful more than the general public?
The really sinister thing is that we have paid, bad faith actors whose full time jobs are to spread misinformation and shape narratives online. There is just no way you and I, amateurs commenting sporadically in our free time, have the resources to combat armies of paid trolls.
I spent a lot of time thinking about it this weekend and it sounds bleak. Not only do they spread misinformation, the presence of bad faith actors in social spaces causes a breakdown in trust between all participants, leading to less dialogue and more polarization. Why bother debating me if I might be a paid agent from Belarus? Why bother investigating claims from the other side of an issue if there's a good chance it is paid propaganda? Meanwhile leaving yourself vulnerable to propaganda on your own side that increases group identity and groupthink.
Even worse, bad actors can start trends or spread falsehoods that end up motivating and encouraging good faith actors. There are plenty of people who have been caught up in an information operation, unwittingly propagating and defending someone else's manufactured data. That's scary.
Authoritarian regimes have much less to fear from this. If we disrupt public opinion in China, who cares? They don't really need public consent to do anything. Manipulating the public in democracies will lead to poor decisions and bad governance, giving authoritarian countries ample opportunities to seize more power on the world stage. We can't even fight back effectively.
Most individuals don't have the time or resources to perform this or hire people who can, but state-level actors can and do, as can influence groups, in which case it's either called astroturfing or marketing. Money buys influence. There's a reason why loyalties are still best tested face to face, and why most social progress requires people in a room, people on the street, and a few allies behind the scenes.
Different groups struggle for influence all the time, even within the same state. On the international level, states compete against other states by winning hearts and minds and swaying the public, despite publicly preaching cooperation, trade, and peace. This has always been this way, and the upside is fewer commoners are getting killed in the field of battle at the behest of their king.
For a critical reader, when reading anything, ask yourself, are the points raised plausible? Are the sources believable? Could anyone have an agenda (yes), could anyone have an axe to grind? (maybe) Who does this information benefit or hurt? Could it be genuine, or a false flag? Then consider your existing beliefs. Do they still hold? If yes, you were exposed to some new information and a different point of view and you're enriched for it. But are your views invalidated as a result of this new information? If so, then slow down and repeat these steps until you're satisfied with the conclusion.
(On the other hand, anonymity is a partial countermeasure against reprisal. I'm a sock of a medium volume HN poster, and predictably, I don't know if you'll believe me, and you won't know if I'm being genuine)
I don't think there is a line. Each of us pushes an agenda (our own). That's never going to change, and I wouldn't want it to.
> does online anonymity ultimately help the powerful more than the general public?
I don't do online anonymity :)
But if the Chinese are doing this, and the Russians, and maybe the DNC and the RNC... that would explain why the public conversation has become so weird.
Not to say that western nations aren't engaged in their own information operations. Just that it is asymmetric warfare, authoritarian regimes have a lot less to fear from a misinformed or disengaged public.
This is borne out by the fact that we see authoritarian regimes crack down much harder on social media and other forms of free communication.
We also know thanks to Snowden that the US government has long had operational programs to influence and subvert online discussion.
At this point I'd estimate a minimum of 30% of all posts online, including HN, are done by people with an agenda whether political or financial.
you won't learn this reading news articles online, and especially not from comment sections.
the irony of the term "fake news" is that it creates the false notion that there was once such a thing as "real news". information channel manipulation is a very very very old tradition.
I'm friends with a journalist. He has opinions, slants, lenses, and even biases. However, he lives around here, and the stuff he publishes is based on events he has actually witnessed, live, in real-time. There is no equivalence between my friend the journalist (real news), and some teenager in Macedonia getting paid to make up sensational bullshit (fake news).
100% of all communication by humans is done by people with an agenda.
"Among the core self-identified purposes of JTRIG are two tactics: (1) to inject all sorts of false material onto the internet in order to destroy the reputation of its targets; and (2) to use social sciences and other techniques to manipulate online discourse and activism to generate outcomes it considers desirable. "
https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/
And as the stories spread, Coler makes money from the ads on his websites. He wouldn't give exact figures, but he says stories about other fake-news proprietors making between $10,000 and $30,000 a month apply to him.
Here's a great example of the effect these stories can have:
He was amazed at how quickly fake news could spread and how easily people believe it. He wrote one fake story for NationalReport.net about how customers in Colorado marijuana shops were using food stamps to buy pot. "What that turned into was a state representative in the House in Colorado proposing actual legislation to prevent people from using their food stamps to buy marijuana based on something that had just never happened," Coler says.
Longer (audio) version of the story here:
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2016/12/02/504155809/episo...
The most recent one I saw was people using food stamps to buy food from Amazon. I don't even understand why that's a bad thing, but someone wrote a story trying to gin up some outrage over it.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/16/amazon-be...
http://www.infowars.com/amazon-to-accept-food-stamps-under-n...
(Internet access still being seen as a luxury rather than a necessity to participate in modern society/economy.)
Just because it's not the weakest member of society controlling things in either system doesn't make both systems the same.
Control of ideas is massively oversold by both proponents and opponents, who both have a vested interest in believing it works. The reality is that the public has beliefs which are more cultural than anything else, and so do the "influencers", and so they tend to push in the direction the public was already going. And the opponents find it easier to blame influence rather than a cultural rejection of their ideas.
The latest time I saw this behavior was on Reddit during the just completed 2016 elections. And then my suspicions were validated when Correct The Record was outed as the group doing it.
This is ugly, ugly behavior--propaganda of the nastiest kind.
I also remember Reddit during the last election. Political sub-reddits that only had Bernie fans and internet libertarians during non-election years suddenly got swamped by "normal" people, and the regulars started conspiracy theories about who all these people were with their "weird" opinions.
The fact is, reddit's demographics skew young & educated, any outside observer would expect them to be more liberal than the average American, and they mostly are, even accounting for the male skew and the pockets of reactionaries that make their home there.
The whole Correct the Record thing is on a par with pizzagate. I'm always saddened that I can't tell the difference between those who've been naively sucked in and those who repeat these things out of a political motive. I used to assume they were mostly in-the-know, but my faith in humanity has ebbed and I can no longer attribute to malice what is adequately explained by them mostly being brainwashed by the most feeble of conspiracy theories.
An "election" that just "counts" which propaganda campaigns were more effective is worthless. You're really going to have to do better than just claiming that it's all bubbles and there are no propaganda campaigns.
It's not like there's any reason to believe that the millions of US citizens who passionately believed in the necessity of bringing down the "Axis of Evil" or just enjoy trolling liberals would recuse themselves from online debate in the build up to the war
By comparison, posting on online forums can be done very easily by anyone of any character.
My main point being though, black hat or white, pro Trump or pro Hillary, they were all spitting in the wind.
Nobody gets to rerun the election in a Comey-less alternate universe and see if he changed it all. Pretending you can is self delusion.
> Nobody gets to rerun the election in a Comey-less alternate universe and see if he changed it all. Pretending you can is self delusion.
I'm not pretending anything, you pretending that news didn't change the outcome of a close election is you being delusional.
I see no reporting requirements for public oversight of exactly what narratives are advanced, nor does the cast of officers listed particularly hint that such information would be forthcoming, nor are there requirements to identify that its the government doing the pushing when a particular narrative is being advanced to the American public.
While there is value in countering foreign propaganda, I feel that to do it in secret is US propaganda and of less lasting value than doing it in the open.
The one meaningful difference is that in the US they still pay lip service to the idea of free speech.
The really scary lobbying is the sort that stays out of the public opinion and tries to influence the government in niche areas the average person doesn't know or care about (like very specific industry regulations). That's where companies get away with the most egregious things, at least until something finally brings the issue to the public conscience.
Having talked to a lot of English speaking, wealthy, educated, overseas Chinese people I am always disturbed at how many of them take communist party positions, despite being able to google "Tiananmen Square". More disturbing when they weren't even born in China.
The original article is usually something like this "China considers Taiwan to be a renegade province, while the self-governing island Ms. Tsai leads traces its roots to the formation of the Republic of China in 1911 that overthrew the last Chinese dynasty, only to lose the Chinese civil war to the Communists in 1949."
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/11/world/asia/taiwan-tsai-ch...
This is pretty standard description covering both side that I see in various news media (BBC usually calls it break-away province).
> Having talked to a lot of English speaking, wealthy, educated, overseas Chinese people I am always disturbed at how many of them take communist party positions, despite being able to google "Tiananmen Square". More disturbing when they weren't even born in China.
That's an entirely different issue all together. I think part of the reason is that they (myself included) are sick of seeing all the negative coverage of China 24/7 so they are just trying to balance things out. I myself recently did this on Hacker News:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13398849
Also I read from some research that this is quite a common phenomenon among overseas Chinese to defend China because they boost their national pride and at the same time have nothing to lose anyway since they are not living in China.
No mention of the dramatically different standards of living (Taiwan has a higher PPP per capita than any PRC province, including Tianjin). No mention of the fact that the ROC declared the civil war over in the 1991. There is one aggressor and agitator here.
Might I suggest voting with your feet and repatriating yourself back to the motherland? Wealthy chinese are often upset at hearing criticism of a communist dictatorship with an atrocious human rights record - but they don't want to live there themselves if they can avoid it. Clearly the benefits of western civilisation are wasted on them. They can go back to the unfairly slandered land they love, and the rest of us might be able to afford a house in our own country again.
Yes. I agree with this part. I try not to "waste benefits of western civilization" by engaging in meaningful discussions on topics like this. Unfortunately I have my own circumstances that forbid me from going back. Also, I find your tone quite intimating. Since you already figured out that these "wealthy Chinese" people are hypocrites, why not accept the fact for what it is and move on with your own life. It is not like they are going to follow your call to action.
Can you share some examples which demonstrate what you mean?
[site:nytimes.com] [renegade] [province]
"Beijing has maintained that Taiwan is a renegade province..."
I do agree with your larger point that a lot of stories in Western media are uncritical of the shortcomings and risks of the Chinese political system.
The Russian "Firehose of Falsehood" Propaganda Model
Why It Might Work and Options to Counter It
http://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PE198.html
If you want an impartial analysis, you're not going to find it from war-mongering "think tank" imbeciles.
https://www.amazon.com/Nothing-True-Everything-Possible-Surr...
Kudos for the authors to write this paper though, it takes courage to do this.
For most people skimming the comment section, this interview here with a paid Chinese "online commentator" is far more revealing than submitted article is:
http://www.newstatesman.com/politics/politics/2012/10/china%...
The commentator estimates 10-20% of posts on Chinese media are by "online commentators" like him, and he also talks about the methods he uses to guide and manipulate the discussion.
Here's the article:
http://gking.harvard.edu/50c
edit: it's also in the apsr, which is one of the poli sci journals.
There are a lot less people doing this kind of analysis in an academic setting than one might expect.
But we have proof that they lie about these things preventatively as well as reactively.
I imagine that in China as well as here, their shills are skilled at disruption and redirection.
We've known this for a few millenia.
This is massive. But I am sure Western governments are paying attention as to how to combat online opinion using similar tactics. But I doubt they can match that sort of scale with their economies. Indian freelancers aren't really going to be that convincing to the American public.
Chatbots scale much easier than manual astroturfing.
I'm not sure what Trump's arm of this kind of propaganda is, but Correct the Record was a very real thing, despite the bogeyman descriptions of it in some online communities.
https://www.opensecrets.org/pacs/lookup2.php?strID=C00578997
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Correct_the_Record
Interestingly, the original website is now gone, but it used to say essentially that it advocated for Clinton across Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, and other forms of social media.
http://www.correctrecord.org/
The scary thing is just how cheap it would be to pay people to sit in online communities and drive attention to and away from whatever you wanted. Even more interesting is in 10 years it'll be like it never existed. Spread some propaganda, pack up, and go home.
In all seriousness - it's /pol/. See also /r/The_Donald, gab.ai, and a handful of niche forums.
As an aside, I'm sad that gab.ai hasn't seen adoption outside that political group. It's really got a lot of potential as a platform.
I'm not saying it's paid, I'm saying it's his propaganda arm. They serve the function, officially or not.
If the goal of Correct The Record was to brainwash the public then it failed spectacularly. If the puppetmasters of the world are behind it, they don't seem very effective at all.
They did brainwash the public, and would have succeeded, if not for the sheer determination and force of will behind the campaign of Donald Trump, whose steadfast commitment to truth and purity of character achieved the impossible and overturned the corrupt established order like Jesus overturning the tables of the moneylenders... is how you're supposed to resolve that paradox.
The US government likely has similar programs going on here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JTRIG
