Anyways, definitely increased my productivity greatly! Thought I would share.
https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/items?itemName=ms-vscod...
Now...is there something like this for Ubuntu?
And I think I've finally achieved what I wanted from the beginning, programmable environment.
Editing speed is not nowhere near close to my proficiency in Vim, but the things that
really make my code better in the end is not faster typing but REPLs, and all those nice
interfaces and plugins (I don't like to call Emacs plugins, plugins, because I believe
they are much more than that, they usually provide you completely new environment
with huge array of possibilities). So in the end I think it always comes down to Vim and Emacs.
You hit the limitations pretty fast with other editors, your needs and technologies you work with
change, so ST3 can be fine for you for some period, or much longer than it did for me, but I think
it is worth at least trying to learn one of those 2 pesky old editors that everybody goes crazy
about. Because people go crazy about them for a reason. ST3, hmm, not so much.
(I'm talking about latency on each key input. Pressing a key results in a character appearing on the screen faster in Sublime Text than in Atom.)
I use vim for general purpose, but I do all JS dev in vscode now and recommend it.
Currently I use it mainly for Python, Ruby and Elixir but it has great JS packages too.
If you're curious and want to see screenshots of a bunch of packages and how to install them, I whipped up a post about it a while back:
https://nickjanetakis.com/blog/25-sublime-text-3-packages-fo...
(Also found writing Python in VS Code much more pleasant than with Sublime).
