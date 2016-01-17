Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Remote-control your Slack bots with JSON (jasonette.com)
40 points by gliechtenstein 5 hours ago





Update: This is not from 2016, but actually a Fresh New post I published this morning (in 2017!) but messed up the timestamp with jekyll, sorry for the confusion!

Hi guys, I wrote the post, but the creator is @smcavinney1 on this thread, please ask him any questions :)

I personally thought this was really cool because it's a Slack bot that actually does something useful, and am super glad Jasonette enables cool projects like these.

p.s. Could someone with the permission update the title so it doesn't say 2016?

reply


Using a mobile app to control a chat bot is less elegant than using chat to control a chat bot. I don't get it... isn't it just a mobile app with a chat integration at that point? Or does it not even matter?

reply


Thanks for the question about this. For some context we drink a lot of coffee at my office. We have two pots (bold & light roasts). People never know when coffee is ready or brewing without going to the kitchen. We have a #coffee channel so people can post that they are brewing, but then we had issues with people stealing cups before the pot was done (don't do this). So this app gives an interface for people to just click their face and the bot will handle it from there. It says that a pot is brewing, and 12 minutes later will post that the pot is ready.

To your point, it is just a mobile app with a slack integration. I built it to test out jasonette, which was a great experience, but I have no delusions of grandeur here.

reply


> we had issues with people stealing cups before the pot was done (don't do this).

That's some amazingly annoying and inconsiderate behavior. We had the same problem at one place where I worked, so when the coffee pot was low I had to not only make a fresh pot, but then stand watch over it while it was brewing.

reply


I don't think there's any "chat" involved in the slack bot mentioned in the post

reply


Thanks for posting this Ethan. Jasonette made creating this app a breeze for a 'non-dev' like myself.

reply


Finally a bot that actually does something useful, instead of just another assistant bot that everyone's making

reply


Why "in 12 minutes"?

reply


That's roughly the amount of time it takes for our coffee pot to brew 12 cups of coffee. So it posts immediately that a pot is brewing to save people a walk to the kitchen, and again when the pot is done.

reply


> Update: As a mistake I timestamped this as 2016, but this post was just freshly published on January 17th of 2017. Sorry for the confusion! :D

Also, does 2016 really need the 2016 qualification?

reply


It appears that HN automatically added the (2016) tag by looking at the permalink, which I mistakenly set as 2016 (still need to get used to 2017!), and that was what I was trying to say, because it looked as though the post was written a year ago.

Sorry for the confusion!

reply




